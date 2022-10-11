Read full article on original website
Obstinate Oner makes T1 win a cakewalk in late game at Worlds 2022
T1 avenged an earlier surprise loss to Fnatic at the 2022 League of Legends World Championship...
369 socks it to EG one more time as JDG lock up spot in Worlds 2022 quarterfinals
Out of all the potential tournament favorites at the 2022 League of Legends World Championship, JD...
How to earn the Victorious Sejuani skin in League of Legends
The 2022 League of Legends ranked season will be coming to a close next month, and when it does, players will be rewarded for their efforts in ranked play with skins, summoner icons, and other free goodies handed out by Riot Games. This year, the most valuable ranked reward players...
Top seed curse: Cloud9 fall out of Worlds 2022 after dropping essential game to EDG
For the first time in their history, Cloud9 came into the League of Legends World Championship...
DRX’s BeryL on bouncing back, playing with Deft, and potentially facing DWG KIA at Worlds 2022
There are few players in professional League of Legends who are as quietly accomplished as DRX...
BeryL’s Heimerdinger puts Rogue’s Nasus on a leash, helps DRX inch closer to Worlds 2022 knockouts
If you've been itching for some spicy picks at the 2022 League of Legends World Championship,...
Does Overwatch 2 Competitive have crossplay?
One of the biggest themes of Overwatch 2 seems to be unification. Before the game’s launch, developer Blizzard Entertainment announced an account merge process for those with multiple accounts across platforms in order to support cross-progression. Crossplay is also supported in Quick Play, meaning players can party up and play with their friends on any platform.
What is orange essence and how to get it in League of Legends
League of Legends is packed with various skins, ward skins, emotes, and icons that serve no functional purpose, but rather give you exciting festive tools to either celebrate a real-life event like Chinese New Year, or a League-specific lore event like Spirit Blossom. Although Riot Games loves to keep content tied to events by earning and spending tokens, skins and other cosmetics can normally be bought in the shop for Riot Points, or RP for short.
How to show FPS in Overwatch 2
Players are finally starting to really get into playing a lot of Overwatch 2 games after a tumultuous release on Oct. 4. Now that the server is more stable and people are getting online to play, they’re starting to find that some of their settings from Overwatch 1 didn’t carry over.
Who could win their second TI at Dota 2’s The International 2022?
Once is luck, twice is a coincidence, and thrice is a pattern. This scientific term must not have considered how difficult it is to stay at the top in Dota 2 since only a single team was able to lift the Aegis of Champions twice. Many former champions return to...
EDG claim another Worlds scalp after dumping Fnatic out of groups, help T1 with quarterfinals quest
After butchering and eliminating Cloud9 just an hour before, EDward Gaming carved up Fnatic in an...
Riot has chosen which champion will receive League’s annual Victorious skin
This year’s Victorious skin for League of Legends has been revealed by Riot Games. Sejuani will receive this year’s annual Victorious skin, which is awarded to players who reach Gold IV or higher on the League ranked ladder. With the 2022 ranked season ending next month, players only have a few more weeks to grind their way up to Gold if they want to earn this prestigious skin for Sejuani.
‘I highly doubt that these 5 players will play in the same team again’: Razork talks Fnatic future
After their recent exit at the 2022 League of Legends World Championship, Fnatic must make some...
New Dragon’s Blood: TI11 is showcasing the next generation of Dota 2
The International is the most prestigious event in the Dota 2 competitive calendar. While the event has seen its fair share of new talent over the years, Dota 2 fans got used to seeing familiar faces every year, as skills also need to be backed up by experience to perform at the top. TI11 is a little bit different, however. 36 players out of the tournament’s 100 are attending their first TI this year, making it one of the most rookie-dominant iterations of the event.
Winless no more: C9 secure NA’s first group stage victory at Worlds 2022
The latest LCS champions got their first victory of the 2022 League of Legends World Championship...
Fudge points to the main reason behind C9’s last-place finish in Group A at Worlds 2022
Cloud9 finished their 2022 League of Legends World Championship run in last place after collecting just...
The best agents to play alongside Harbor in VALORANT
VALORANT’s latest agent as of Episode Five, Act Three is the water-bending India-born controller Harbor, and his kit gives him the opportunity to be a very impactful agent in the game’s meta. Harbor’s signature ability is one of his most valuable, a wall of water that’s direction can...
DRX bolsters VALORANT roster with Foxy9
South Korean VALORANT team DRX has signed Jung “Foxy9” Jae-sung today, which leaves the roster with six players in total. The move follows the signings of former Maru Gaming coach Ye “Anaks” Sang-jun to work under head coach Seon-ho “termi” Pyeon and prospect miKa as a trainee. Foxy9 was last seen playing for Japanese team REIGNITE, the squad he played with at VCT Japan Challengers in 2022.
G2 Targamas reflects on his League career: ‘I don’t really have any regrets … I feel like I’m at my best’
The future of professional League of Legends internationally continues to look bright as teams bring new...
Asa Butterfield, Dota 2 community up in arms over PGL’s horrific production for The International 2022
The International 2022’s group stages began today, but the biggest discussion that doesn’t have to do with actual Dota 2 gameplay surrounding the event has been an ongoing point of contention since the regional qualifiers back in early September. PGL and its poor production. With two events already...
