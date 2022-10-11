ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Comments / 0

Related
dotesports.com

Obstinate Oner makes T1 win a cakewalk in late game at Worlds 2022

This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. T1 avenged an earlier surprise loss to Fnatic at the 2022 League of Legends World Championship...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

How to earn the Victorious Sejuani skin in League of Legends

The 2022 League of Legends ranked season will be coming to a close next month, and when it does, players will be rewarded for their efforts in ranked play with skins, summoner icons, and other free goodies handed out by Riot Games. This year, the most valuable ranked reward players...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Group Stage#Group A#Video Game#Worlds 2022#Esportsbet#Dot Esports#Oracle S Elixir#Asian#Emil#Western#European#Akali#Lpl#Edg#Lck#T1
dotesports.com

Does Overwatch 2 Competitive have crossplay?

One of the biggest themes of Overwatch 2 seems to be unification. Before the game’s launch, developer Blizzard Entertainment announced an account merge process for those with multiple accounts across platforms in order to support cross-progression. Crossplay is also supported in Quick Play, meaning players can party up and play with their friends on any platform.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

What is orange essence and how to get it in League of Legends

League of Legends is packed with various skins, ward skins, emotes, and icons that serve no functional purpose, but rather give you exciting festive tools to either celebrate a real-life event like Chinese New Year, or a League-specific lore event like Spirit Blossom. Although Riot Games loves to keep content tied to events by earning and spending tokens, skins and other cosmetics can normally be bought in the shop for Riot Points, or RP for short.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
League of Legends
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Esports
dotesports.com

How to show FPS in Overwatch 2

Players are finally starting to really get into playing a lot of Overwatch 2 games after a tumultuous release on Oct. 4. Now that the server is more stable and people are getting online to play, they’re starting to find that some of their settings from Overwatch 1 didn’t carry over.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Riot has chosen which champion will receive League’s annual Victorious skin

This year’s Victorious skin for League of Legends has been revealed by Riot Games. Sejuani will receive this year’s annual Victorious skin, which is awarded to players who reach Gold IV or higher on the League ranked ladder. With the 2022 ranked season ending next month, players only have a few more weeks to grind their way up to Gold if they want to earn this prestigious skin for Sejuani.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

New Dragon’s Blood: TI11 is showcasing the next generation of Dota 2

The International is the most prestigious event in the Dota 2 competitive calendar. While the event has seen its fair share of new talent over the years, Dota 2 fans got used to seeing familiar faces every year, as skills also need to be backed up by experience to perform at the top. TI11 is a little bit different, however. 36 players out of the tournament’s 100 are attending their first TI this year, making it one of the most rookie-dominant iterations of the event.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Winless no more: C9 secure NA’s first group stage victory at Worlds 2022

This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. The latest LCS champions got their first victory of the 2022 League of Legends World Championship...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

The best agents to play alongside Harbor in VALORANT

VALORANT’s latest agent as of Episode Five, Act Three is the water-bending India-born controller Harbor, and his kit gives him the opportunity to be a very impactful agent in the game’s meta. Harbor’s signature ability is one of his most valuable, a wall of water that’s direction can...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

DRX bolsters VALORANT roster with Foxy9

South Korean VALORANT team DRX has signed Jung “Foxy9” Jae-sung today, which leaves the roster with six players in total. The move follows the signings of former Maru Gaming coach Ye “Anaks” Sang-jun to work under head coach Seon-ho “termi” Pyeon and prospect miKa as a trainee. Foxy9 was last seen playing for Japanese team REIGNITE, the squad he played with at VCT Japan Challengers in 2022.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy