‘Jogger rapist’ to be released from prison this year after nearly 36 years

Richard Gillmore at a 2008 parole hearing in Salem, Oregon. Photograph: Ross William Hamilton/AP

The convicted so-called jogger rapist Richard Gillmore is scheduled to be released from prison at the end of this year.

Gillmore, who will be 63 when released, used to run by the homes of young girls and women in the metropolitan area of Portland, Oregon, in order to stalk and rape them. He admitted to raping nine girls in the 1970s and 80s, but he was ultimately convicted of only one rape because of the statute of limitations on the other cases.

When he is let out of prison, Gillmore will have been behind bars nearly 36 years, just shy of the full sentence originally handed to him.

A jury in 1986 found Gillmore guilty of raping Tiffany Edens, who was 13 at the time and has spoken out against her rapist’s release in the past, along with some of his other victims.

Danielle Tudor, another victim who said she was a teenager when Gillmore raped her, told local news station KOIN: “If he had been able to have been charged for all the rapes he committed, he’d never be getting out.”

The Guardian doesn’t typically identify victims of sexual violence. But Edens and Tudor have chosen to speak out and put their names behind their words to raise awareness about Gillmore.

On social media, Edens wrote that she was recently informed of Gillmore’s impending release through a voicemail left by Oregon’s victim information and notification service.

Gillmore was moved to a minimum-security prison in Portland to prepare for re-entering the community. He will be classified as a low-level sex offender, which means his neighbors won’t be given notice that he is living near them.

Upon being released in December, Gillmore is supposed to remain under authorities’ supervision until 2034 and would be sent back to prison if he violates the terms of his parole.