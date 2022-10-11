Daywatch: Last call for late night?

Polonia Ensemble children hold hands as they walk during the 70th Annual Columbus Day Parade on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, in downtown Chicago. Chris Sweda/Chicago Tribune/TNS

A University of Chicago finance professor considered one of the world’s foremost minds regarding the banking industry is one of three winners of the 2022 Nobel Memorial Prize in Economic Sciences for his influential research on the banking system.

Douglas Diamond, a widely respected professor who has worked for the Booth School of Business since 1979, became the 97th scholar associated with university to be a Nobel winner and the 33rd in economics, according to the university.

Diamond receives the prestigious award alongside former Federal Reserve Chair Ben Bernanke, who oversaw the 2008 financial crisis, and professor Philip Dybvig of Washington University in St. Louis “for research on banks and financial crises,” according to the Nobel Foundation.

The trio will split the prize money of 10 million Swedish kronor, or about $885,000.

As the sound of a flute played in Pottawattomie Park on Monday, three people began shouting over the Native song. A divide within the Native American community of Chicago took center stage in Rogers Park at what was meant to be a celebration and news conference hosted by the Indigenous Peoples Day Coalition-Illinois.

The coalition, made up of 195 organizations and businesses across cultures, faith traditions and neighborhoods, intended to call on city, county and state officials to officially celebrate the history of Indigenous people on the second Monday in October. But three people with the Chi-Nations Youth Council, a local organization for Native youths, interrupted from the start, stating that one of the coalition’s founders “does not speak for us.”

During the height of the pandemic, 4 in 10 Americans misled others about their COVID-19 status or their adherence to public health measures designed to prevent the spread of the virus, according to a study published Monday in JAMA Network Open, a journal of the Chicago-based American Medical Association.

Researchers found that about 42% of adults admitted they had engaged in some form of misrepresentation related to having COVID-19, vaccination or compliance with pandemic protocols. The results were based on a survey of more than 1,700 adults nationwide conducted in December 2021 — a time when coronavirus cases were surging across the country, including in the Chicago area.

Chicago Red Stars players are calling for the expulsion of majority owner Arnim Whisler as the National Women’s Soccer League club reels from reports of abuse and harassment by former coach Rory Dames.

The players released a joint statement Monday, less than a week after the league announced the findings of an independent investigation headed by former acting U.S. Attorney General Sally Q. Yates and the law firm King & Spalding. The NWSL commissioned the investigation after a series of abuse and harassment allegations throughout the league in the last year.

The Yates report included descriptions of abuse and harassment allegedly perpetrated by Dames and allegedly covered up by Whisler.

A “Stranger Things” character will continue to float midair outside a home in Plainfield for the rest of October after the owners decided to keep their viral Halloween display , despite opposition from a neighbor who was so incensed by the sudden influx of spectators that he chased some of them off with a bat.

After homeowners Dave and Aubrey Appel shared a TikTok video in mid-September of the preparations for their Halloween decorations, which included the character Max Mayfield, played by actress Sadie Sink on the hit Netflix series “Stranger Things,” levitating above their yard, more than 1,000 people visited the home over the first weekend of October, Aubrey Appel said.

A few years ago, The Long Room could be quiet as a library until about 8 p.m. without the bar’s co-owner, Jason Burrell, thinking twice. The rush was still on the way.

Now, that scenario gives him sweats.

“I’d be on pins and needles,” Burrell said. “I’d be like, ‘Come on, I’ve got bills to pay!’”

Two and a half years into a pandemic that’s turning endemic, bars and restaurants such as The Long Room are finding they need to do healthy business earlier in the day for a simple reason: Late-night eating and drinking just isn’t what it was. And it may never be again.