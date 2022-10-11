For some home decorators, books are as much about style as content

In some circles, one can indeed judge a book not only by its cover, but also simply by its color.

Interior designers have long advised stacking a few oversized, image-heavy, and usually very expensive books on coffee tables as a way to add personality, texture, and height, but also to coordinate or deliberately contrast with the overall color story in a space.

Even the famously eccentric Seinfeld character Cosmo Kramer, whose brainchild was a coffee table book about coffee tables, understood nearly 30 years ago that style points can be earned with the right table tome.

With the increased popularity of built-ins, recessed shelves often constructed for living rooms, family rooms, and home offices, as well as open shelving in today’s kitchens and bar areas, books have found their way from the coffee table into just about every corner of the home where for some it seems the book's style and color — not content — is the most important element.

A quick scroll through Pinterest, Instagram, and other social media reveals image after image of gorgeously appointed interiors, often featuring the same generously sized Tom Ford coffee table book, which details the famous fashion designer’s career while he was with Gucci. Many posts show shelves where the books are turned around, creating a light, neutral palette by displaying only the edges of the pages, but also making it impossible to know which title is which.

Shoppers on PotteryBarn.com can order hardcover books by the linear foot in bundles called a “ColorPak.” For $159, buyers receive eight to 10 books all in the same hue, such as slate, boxwood, chocolate, beach, and six other tasteful shades. On Etsy.com , one can order stacks of books by color — some modern and some vintage — from multiple sellers. And Amazon.com customers can choose a decorative book, Linen Decor, which as its title suggests features a pale, linen-look cover.

Yet, for all of its good looks, Linen Decor is short on ideas and inspiration because its 350 pages are blank. One reviewer of the book commented “I needed a decorative book for my ottoman and this one is PERFECT!”

According to Sharon Flory, owner of a Toledo commercial and residential interior design firm, S+E Designs, there are no rights or wrongs in displaying books at home.

“It depends on the person. Some real book lovers have hundreds of books or more and would never choose to display titles they have not read because to them, books have deep, personal meaning,” she said. “Our advice to these clients may be to select just 10 to 15 of their most treasured books to put on the shelf rather than jamming dozens of books into a small space. It looks good and gives the books they really love more attention.

“Other clients are more interested in using books as a matter of style and as part of a visual look they aspire to achieve in their space, such as color blocking or an all-white look. For them, books bring texture and interest, and obviously, color is more important to them than content. For some, designer books like those about Louis Vuitton, Dior, or Chanel can communicate personal style and aesthetic, just as a piece of art may do in a home.

“Neither approach to books is right or wrong.”

The aesthetic value of books and their ability to confer status is far from a new idea, according to Ayendy Bonifacio, who is an assistant professor of U.S. ethnic literary studies within the University of Toledo’s Department of English Language and Literature.

“While books were always prized for their ideas, information, and creative expression, they have also had an aesthetic purpose going back to at least the 19th century when they were displayed in libraries and parlors,” Mr. Bonifacio said. “Books were designed to be beautiful in the way they were bound and in the type of paper used and the ink selected. They were also constructed to endure over time; to be shared, preserved, and displayed for generations.

"Now, in the 21st century with the trend of books being used simply as décor, perhaps we are witnessing an interesting time of separation where for some people the content doesn’t matter at all and the only purpose for books is to look right in an interior design scheme. If this is the case, it is still interesting to note that regardless of their role, people obviously still love to have books around; there is something lasting in their appeal across centuries."

Angel Elden, who owns two downtown Perrysburg home décor stores, Angel 101 and the recently opened Gather, seems to have achieved a creative balance between looks and content when it comes to books. For example, at Gather, Ms. Elden stocks several different titles on topics ranging from fashion, home décor, and cooking to travel, gardening, camping, and even stargazing.

Many of them are highly visual cocktail table books that some customers buy purely for style and never intend to crack open. Yet, she intentionally creates the opportunity for customers to explore all of the books in the store, and even hosts events in the shop’s kitchen inspired by some of the books she stocks.

“The concept of Gather is just that, to allow people to gather and experience moments, and that concept applies to books,” she said.

In fact, the store has a several-foot-long table, handcrafted by Ms. Elden’s son, where customers are encouraged to sit and look at the books, a process Ms. Elden believes can provide moments of inspiration. “Maybe a busy young mother is shopping in our store and picks up a gorgeous book about the California coast," she said. "This could give her just a moment of escape to imagine visiting there when she gets the opportunity.”

“Books can give people the promise of time,” Ms. Elden said. “Our customer can get inspiration for what they may want to do when they have more time in their lives; a moment when they can relax and think about trying that recipe, taking that trip, planting that dahlia garden, or whatever they see in the pages.

“We want to encourage that.”