Top House Republicans campaign for Majewski; call 9th District a 'key' to winning majority

Two of the country’s top House Republicans were in Toledo on Monday to campaign for candidate J.R. Majewski, calling Ohio’s 9th District seat a key to taking back a GOP majority in Congress.

Mr. Majewski was joined by U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan (R., Urbana) and National Republican Congressional Committee chairman and U.S. Rep. Tom Emmer (R., Minn.) for a fund-raiser at the Toledo Club. The private event was closed to the media, but all three spoke to The Blade before the event.

Ohio’s 9th District seat, held for nearly 40 years by Toledo Democrat Marcy Kaptur, would be a major pickup for the GOP in the midterm elections. Mr. Emmer was confident in the party’s ability not only to take back the majority but also to do it with the help of Mr. Majewski.

“I think a whole new group of Republicans is going to come in ... because we will win the majority back. The question is by how many seats,” Mr. Emmer said. “J.R. in this seat, I think, is key because you’ve got a seat that Democrats theoretically, even though it was different before the redistricting, have held for decades.”

The arrival of the GOP’s top House brass comes at a time when Mr. Majewski has had to defend his military service following news reports that claimed the Air Force veteran misrepresented his service record.

Mr. Majewski has said previously that he served in Afghanistan, while his military records show he was deployed to Qatar. He has maintained that he was sent to combat zones, including Afghanistan, from Qatar, but the documents to prove his deployments are classified.

He said that his situation is “symptomatic of what’s happening across the country” to “veteran candidates that are in tough races,” and referred to Indiana GOP congressional candidate Jennifer Ruth-Green as another example of a candidate having information shared about their military service. Ms. Ruth-Green has since spoken out against a recent Politico story that detailed a sexual assault she was a victim of during her service.

“This shows that the Republican Party views this race as an important race if they’re willing to stand with me and display their support,” Mr. Majewski said. “Unfortunately, we’re fighting against a party that has aligned with certain media outlets, and they’re working in tandem to attack characters of people instead of talking about what they can do or what they plan to do.”

For Mr. Jordan, picking up the 9th District seat would mean an overwhelming majority of GOP representation for the state of Ohio in Washington.

“If we can win this seat, it means we’re going to win 13 out of 15 in Ohio,” Mr. Jordan said. “It's never happened before, and I think we’re going to win this one, and that’s going to help us take back the House. “Then you can put a check on all the stupid things that Joe Biden and the Democrats are doing.”

As a member of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, Mr. Jordan believes that a Republican House will allow the GOP to focus more of its attention on the opposing party.

“It’s part of our constitutional obligation and duty to do the oversight so that they get the facts about all the crazy things that Democrats are up to.”

The Kaptur campaign has jumped on the issue of Mr. Majewski’s military service, making it the subject of recent television ads. Involving Monday’s event, the campaign stated that the GOP visit is an example of opposition to legislation that the district has benefitted from with Ms. Kaptur’s support.

“J.R. Majewski chose as his guests Reps. Tom Emmer and Jim Jordan who both voted against the American Rescue Plan which funded police in northern Ohio,” Kaptur campaign spokesman Kyle Buda said. “They both voted against the infrastructure bill which is putting Ohioans to work and rebuilding our crumbling roads and bridges. J.R. Majewski makes bad choices every chance he gets and reinforces time and again his disrespect for law enforcement and for working people in northern Ohio.”

The election is Nov. 8. As the race enters its final weeks, Mr. Majewski of Port Clinton said that he wants to focus more on what each candidate hopes to accomplish if elected.

“I think we need to talk about the state of the race, I think we need to talk about how Marcy Kaptur is campaigning,” Mr. Majewski said. “I think we need to point out the flaws, campaigning with character assassination rather than campaigning on a platform and having a plan.”