ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Elon Musk says he reached out to Kanye West to express his concerns about the antisemitic tweet that led to the rapper's account being locked

By Beatrice Nolan
Business Insider
Business Insider
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1A4Lbe_0iUIKBqK00
Musk said he had been in touch with Kanye West. Brad Barket/Getty Images for Fast Company (left) / Britta Pedersen-Pool/Getty Images (right)
  • Elon Musk says he had spoken to Kanye West about the musician's antisemitic tweet.
  • West was reportedly locked out of his Twitter account after he posted the tweet.
  • Musk tweeted on Tuesday, saying that he had expressed his concerns to West.

Elon Musk says he has spoken to Kanye West about the rapper's antisemitic tweet, which reportedly led to his Twitter account being locked.

Twitter took action against West on Sunday after he tweeted to say he would go "death con 3" on Jewish people.

West returned to Twitter on Friday after a long hiatus. He then posted a photo of himself with Mark Zuckerberg and accused the Meta CEO of restricting his Instagram account. Instagram previously confirmed to Insider that West's account had been restricted for posts that violated its policies.

Musk responded to the photo by posting a comment that welcomed his "friend" back to the platform.

Replying to his earlier Tweet, Musk posted that he had "talked to ye" and expressed his "concerns about his recent tweet." Musk added that he thought the musician had taken his concerns "to heart."

Musk is in negotiations to buy the social-media platform after months of litigation.

The billionaire has previously taken issue with free speech on the platform and has said he would allow former US President Donald Trump, who was permanently banned from Twitter in January 2021, back on the social media platform.

Trump, however, has stated that he did not intend to return to Twitter and will remain exclusively on his own social-media app, Truth Social.

Representatives for Musk did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment made outside of normal working hours. West could not immediately be reached for comment.

Comments / 506

chewbacca_flocka
4d ago

is there a way to filter out musk and west from my news feed? I'm sick of hearing every thought these people have as of it matters to me.

Reply(19)
69
timmy
4d ago

I'm a Jew. I have left the republican party over the last 4 years. I will support the left in every way possible from now on.

Reply(148)
121
AmericaFirst!
4d ago

Elon is playing peace keeper hard. too bad he can run for president. this world needs someone in the middle and less left and right. this world is doomed if something doesn't give. I have never felt this unsafe ever. open borders during war times, a ridiculous virus that's being used as a pawn, illegals can find homes easier than Americans, suicide and mental health issues rates are dramatically increasing, everything but the current narratives are being censored, faith is being lost while drugs and violence is flooding our world, racial and national division and segregation is fueling... so much is wrong with our planet. God help us.

Reply(30)
58
Related
Complex

Kanye Responds to JPMorgan Chase Reportedly Closing His Accounts, Says He’s ‘Happy’ After Making Antisemitic Posts

JPMorgan Chase has closed Kanye West’s accounts following his recent string of antisemitic comments, Candace Owens alleges. “Earlier today I learned that Kanye West was officially kicked out of JP Morgan Chase bank,” Owens tweeted alongside an alleged letter from the bank. “I was told there was no official reason given, but they sent this letter as well to confirm that he has until late November to find another place for the Yeezy empire to bank.
CELEBRITIES
Business Insider

Kanye West slams lawmakers, including his 'friend' Trump: 'For politicians, all Black people are worth is an approval rating'

Kanye West called out lawmakers for using Black voters during an interview with Tucker Carlson. West recalled Trump's delight at getting a boost in popularity after the rapper's White House visit. West said politicians, including Trump, saw Black people only as tools to raise approval ratings. Rapper Kanye West has...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Kanye
Person
Mark Zuckerberg
Person
Donald Trump
Business Insider

Elon Musk says his teenage daughter doesn't want to be associated with him because of what he calls 'full-on communism' taught in schools and widespread hatred of the wealthy

Elon Musk said "full-on communism" taught in schools led to his estrangement from his teenage daughter. There's "a general sentiment that if you're rich, you're evil," Musk told the Financial Times. Musk's daughter recently filed to change her name, saying she doesn't want to be related to Musk. Elon Musk...
ECONOMY
People

Kim Kardashian Says She's 'Exhausted' by Kanye West's Claims About Being 'Allowed' to See Kids

Kim Kardashian was hesitant about "going back and forth on the Internet" with Kanye West over his claims that he was being kept from seeing his children Kim Kardashian is tired of the false narratives about her life. On a new episode of season 2 of The Kardashians, the SKIMS founder, 41, opens up about feeling run down after dealing with different crises at once. Just as she faced backlash for advising women to "get your f---ing ass up and work" in a Variety profile published in March, the mom of four also dealt...
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Popular Celebrities#Linus Celebrities#Business Leadership#Linus Business#Rapper#Express#Jewish#Meta
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Business Insider

Trump denied allegations that he showed ex-employees salacious photos of women he'd been involved with, telling Maggie Haberman it's 'not my style'

Donald Trump denied showing ex-employees photos of women he'd been involved with. Maggie Haberman wrote in her new book, "Confidence Man," that Trump's ex-employees recalled him doing so. They also told Haberman that Trump would belittle gay executives and brag about paying them less. Trump employees recalled that Donald Trump...
POTUS
Business Insider

Elon Musk would get 'really angry' when employees at his first company Zip2 weren't still working at 9 o'clock at night, an ex-colleague told a BBC documentary

Elon Musk would get very angry when staff at his first company, Zip2, weren't working after 9 p.m. A former Zip2 worker, Jim Ambras, told a new BBC documentary that Musk's face "would turn red." Another ex-Zip2 worker said the world's richest man knows "just about everything about everything." Elon...
BUSINESS
thesource.com

Kanye West Spotted on a Date With Brazilian Model Juliana Nalú

Kanye West seemingly has a new bae. Once again opting for a model, Ye hit the Hollywood streets with 24-year-old Brazilian model Juliana Nalú. According to TMZ, this is one of a series of dates for the two. This time, the duo checked out the Swedish film Triangle of Sadness.
CELEBRITIES
Business Insider

Elon Musk's ex-wife is reportedly the mysterious phone contact 'TJ' who texted him about fighting 'woke-ism' at Twitter, and called the banning of a conservative satire site 'crazy'

Recently revealed texts from Elon Musk included conversations with a contact 'TJ.'. The texts were from Elon Musk's ex-wife, Talulah Jane Riley, Bloomberg reported. In the weeks before his Twitter offer, she called on Musk to "fight woke-ism'' at the company. Elon Musk's ex-wife Talulah Riley texted the billionaire about...
ECONOMY
Cinemablend

Kim Kardashian Doubled Down With New SKIMS Pics After Kanye West Commented On Her Fashion Again

It’s been a big week for Kim Kardashian between her new podcast stomping on the likes of Meghan Markle and Joe Rogan, dealing with a pricey SEC fine, starring in a new episode of The Kardashians and more. Oh yeah, and she just so happened to drop some new SKIMS content after her ex Kanye West did a bombshell interview with Tucker Carlson where he spoke out about not digging Kim’s fashion sense.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Business Insider

Business Insider

669K+
Followers
40K+
Post
339M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy