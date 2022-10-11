ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Evansville City Parks Council approves Parks Department funding

By Olivia Pollard
 5 days ago

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – The Department of Parks and Recreation receives some good news after it presented a grant proposal to the Evansville City Council. The City Council has approved funding to hire more Parks Department employees.

Council member Missy Mosby says that she wants to see more funding go towards parks maintenance. She states that she has received a lot of complaints about parks in the city. Mosby says that the current Parks Department employees are doing their jobs, but the city just needs more help.

