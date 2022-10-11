ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

kjluradio.com

Columbia man held without bond after ongoing police standoff Friday

A Columbia man who barricaded himself in an apartment for hours is now facing gun charges. It was early Friday morning when officers were called to the area of W. Sexton and Madison to investigate a domestic disturbance. While investigating that call, officers were led to the 100 block of North Stadium Boulevard.
COLUMBIA, MO
kjluradio.com

Fulton man accused of 30-year-old murder heads to trial next July

A Callaway County murder suspect is scheduled for a jury trial more than 30 years after the murder occurred. It was Friday when a Callaway County judge scheduled William “Chris” Niemet of Fulton for a jury trial to begin July 17, 2023. Niemet is charged with first-degree murder for the death of 14-year-old Greg Jones of Russellville.
FULTON, MO
kjluradio.com

UPDATED: Columbia police on scene of incident with barricaded suspect

UPDATE: Columbia Police the situation was resolved without incident around 9 a.m. this morning. Columbia Police officers announce they are working an incident involving a barricaded suspect early this morning. The Columbia Police Department announced around 4:30 this morning that the incident happened around the 100 block of North Stadium. The public is being asked to avoid the area.
COLUMBIA, MO
kjluradio.com

Eldon teen facing possible slew of charges related to accident involving serious injuries

Two people are seriously injured, including a 16-year-old girl, in a suspected drunk driving accident in Miller County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Gavin Cadwallader, 18, of Eldon, was driving on Highway Z just east of Rocky Mount early Saturday morning, when he drove off the side of the road. The patrol says Cadwallader’s car collided with a fence and a utility pole before it overturned several times in a field.
MILLER COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

Moniteau County man gets additional six years for stealing truck loaded with firearms

A Moniteau County man charged in two counties with stealing a truck containing firearms pleads guilty to the remainder of his charges. Daniel Purnell of Clarksburg on Friday pleaded down in Moniteau County court to four counts of unlawful possession of a firearm and one count of possession of a controlled substance. When Purnell was originally arrested in April, deputies reported finding methamphetamine in his possession. Purnell was sentenced to a total of six years on all five counts.
MONITEAU COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

Columbia father scheduled for jury trial for abusing his infant daughter

A Columbia man accused of abusing his infant daughter is scheduled for a jury trial next month. Arhied Braden-Jackson, 25, is charged with child abuse resulting in serious injuries, as well as two additional counts of child abuse. On Friday, he was scheduled for a jury trial to begin November 29, 2022.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Bond denied for Columbia man charged with murder on High Quest Drive

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia man charged in killing a 58-year-old woman and putting her body in a closet made his first appearance in court Wednesday, via video. Adam Conner, 37, was arrested Tuesday morning. He was charged with second-degree murder and tampering with evidence. A second-degree murder charge could result in a sentence of 10-30 years The post Bond denied for Columbia man charged with murder on High Quest Drive appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Sedalia police find person dead in home

SEDALIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Sedalia Police Department and Pettis County Ambulance District were dispatched Wednesday to a residence in the 700 block of West 7th Street. An occupant of the home was found deceased. First responders tried to resuscitate them. Police said in a press release that there is no indication of foul play. The post Sedalia police find person dead in home appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
SEDALIA, MO
kjluradio.com

UPDATE: Jefferson City man sought for Sunday stabbing

UPDATE: Mitchell Brown is in police custody. Jefferson City Police continue their search for a man accused of a weekend stabbing. Mitchell Brown, 24, of Jefferson City, was charged Tuesday with first-degree assault resulting in serious injury and armed criminal action. The stabbing occurred late Sunday morning on Ashley Street....
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
kjluradio.com

Elderly mother & son lose everything in Pettis County house fire

A Pettis County man and his elderly mother lose everything in a fire that started in a piece of farm equipment. The Pettis County Sheriff’s Office reports they were called to an area northeast of LaMonte on Friday afternoon around 1 p.m. to respond to a small fire ignited on an agricultural implement. The operator was able to escape and extinguish the fire before crews arrived. But sparks from the original fire spread to nearby vegetation and quickly spread.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
krcgtv.com

Jefferson City man on the loose after shooting

NEW BLOOMFIELD — A Jefferson City man is at large and charged with Burglary, Assault, and Armed Criminal Action after firing several shots at a victim early Sunday morning, striking him once. According to court documents, 36-year-old Kevon Mason entered a room where his ex-girlfriend and her boyfriend were...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KYTV

Missouri Highway Patrol Investigates a crash involving a teenager

MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving a 16-year-old in Morgan County. The crash happened on Missouri 135 near the Butterfield Cutoff around 7:45 p.m. on Friday. Investigators say the teenager’s Honda Civic crossed the centerline and struck a Ford F350 pickup.
MORGAN COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

Jefferson City woman charged after young child found outside, alone, west of town

A Jefferson City woman faces drug and child endangerment charges after a young child is found outside, near the road, by neighbors. Jasmine Landis, 21, is charged with possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and first-degree endangering the welfare of a child. She pleaded not guilty yesterday. She is being held without bond and has a bond review hearing scheduled for Friday.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Audrain County man hurt in Callaway County crash

AUXVASSE, Mo. (KMIZ) A Mexico man had to be flown to University Hospital on Thursday night after crashing his car in Callaway County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Thurman Warren, 46, totaled his 2006 Pontiac Grand Prix after failing to negotiate a turn and hitting a tree on Highway 2002, about a half The post Audrain County man hurt in Callaway County crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
CALLAWAY COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

Sedalia man sentenced to 10 years in prison on drug charge

A Sedalia man is sentenced to prison for a drug charge. Jason Klein, 45, was convicted of possession of a controlled substance in July after a jury deliberated for just 12 minutes. The court also deemed Klein a prior and persistent offender. On Tuesday, Klein was sentenced to 10 years...
SEDALIA, MO
kjluradio.com

Stover man seriously injured in rollover crash south of his hometown

A Morgan County man suffers serious injuries when he wrecks his minivan just south of his hometown. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports John Waugh, 44, of Stover, was driving on Highway 135 early Saturday morning when he ran off the edge of the road. The patrol says Waugh’s van struck a ditch and overturned several times, ejecting Waugh.
MORGAN COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

One of Camden County's most wanted criminals arrested in Osage Beach

One of Camden County’s most wanted criminals is arrested after deputies serve a search warrant in Osage Beach. The Camden County Sheriff’s Office says deputies patrolling the parking lot of a motel on Osage Beach Parkway Monday morning found what they believed to be a stolen vehicle. Deputies say several people were involved with the vehicle and they developed probable cause to search for narcotics.
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO

