ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

Long Beach Man Nabbed For Robbing TD Bank In Oceanside, Police Say

By Kathy Reakes
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YiVXr_0iUIIlLw00
Joseph C. Dahmen Photo Credit: Nassau County Police

A Long Island man was nabbed for an alleged bank robbery just hours after the incident.

The robbery took place in Oceanside at the TD Bank around 11:50 a.m., Sunday, Oct. 9.

According to Robbery Squad detectives, Joseph C. Dahmen, age 38, of Long Beach, entered the TD Bank at 247 Long Beach Road, approached a teller, and produced a demand note for cash.

The teller complied and Dahmen fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of proceeds, police said.

An investigation led police to Dahmen who was located with assistance from the Long Beach Police Department and placed under arrest without incident.

He was charged with robbery and was held for arraignment on Monday, Oct. 10 in Hempstead.

to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
381K+
Followers
56K+
Post
113M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy