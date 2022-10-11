ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Harris: ‘Nobody should have to go to jail for smoking weed’

By Brad Dress
The Hill
The Hill
 5 days ago
AP/Leah Millis, pool Vice President Kamala Harris talks to the media at Yokosuka Naval Base, in Yokosuka, near Tokyo, Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022. Harris and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will host Treasury’s annual Freedman’s Bank Forum, October 6. (Leah Millis/Pool Photo via AP, File)

Vice President Harris during a late-night show interview backed the Biden administration’s decision to pardon thousands of Americans convicted of simple marijuana possession, saying “nobody should have to go to jail for smoking weed.”

Harris told Seth Meyers on NBC’s “Late Night With Seth Meyers” that a majority of Americans would agree with her, earning a round of applause from the audience.

The vice president said the pardons were the first step in taking further action on decriminalizing marijuana across the nation.

“We are urging governors and states to take our lead and pardon people who have been criminalized for possession of marijuana,” Harris, who served as a prosecutor and attorney general in California, said. “Ultimately, though, as if with so many issues, if Congress acts, there is a uniform approach to this. But Congress needs to act.”

While 19 states and Washington, D.C., have legalized recreational marijuana and 37 states allow marijuana to be used medically, cannabis use is still illegal at the federal level.

President Biden last week drew praise when he pardoned everyone who has been convicted of simple marijuana possession under federal law.

Comments / 63

Cat 1954
5d ago

Boy, she's looking for votes. Once all the votes are in, she'll change her mind. J6st like Biden did with his fake Promises. smh. I'll NOT be voting Blue this ywar!!!!

Reply(6)
17
Jeffery Moore
4d ago

Woman love smoking weed, the only issue here is the government using the local officers to crack down on the ppl who have possession of it while it’s still illegal all they have to do legalize weed boom give everyone else something better to do,do you think it’s weird that if you get pulled over nd your car smells like weed they can strip your whole car all over a plant

Reply(1)
8
scott dawson
4d ago

if ppl research a,little bit, not many ppl were arrested for it at federal levels, it's usually a state crime, not federal... so it's don't really affect anyone if it passes. just more lies for votes

Reply(1)
6
