Saint Louis, MO

Rapid Rise in Monkeypox Cases in St. Louis

By Benjamin Simon
St. Louis Riverfront Times
 5 days ago
Monkeypox cases are increasing in St. Louis.

After the first monkeypox infection hit the City of St. Louis in July, the number of infections has increased in recent weeks.

The St. Louis Department of Health reported 52 cases of monkeypox in St. Louis on Thursday –– up from 36 two weeks ago.

Cases in Missouri have stayed lower than most states with 128 total cases
, the 29th highest in the country. The St. Louis area, however, has registered the highest number of infections in the state, with about 67 percent of all cases . St. Louis County has seen 32 total cases . Jefferson County reported its first case last week.
[content-1] [content-2] Monkeypox vaccinations have ramped up in recent weeks, with upcoming clinics this weekend from 10 a.m until 3 p.m. on Friday, October 14, and Saturday, October 15.

The Riverfront Times focuses on the issues that are important to St. Louis's young adults. Each week, hundreds of thousands of readers turn to the RFT for award-winning journalism, powerful investigative reporting, news and commentary on local politics, and the most comprehensive arts and entertainment coverage in the St. Louis area.

