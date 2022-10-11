Read full article on original website
Trudy Busch Valentine (D) – Nevada, Missouri – October 15, 2022
Trudy Busch Valentine (D) continued her grassroots oriented campaigning for the open U.S. Senate seat yesterday with a late morning stop on her RV tour through small town Missouri. Vernon County Democrats and other interested voters gathered at a coffee house in Nevada, Missouri to meet Valentine and hear what she had to say.
Campaign Finance: …pretty soon, you’d be talkin’ about some serious money
$15,000.00 here, $10,000.00 there. C000953 10/14/2022 MO Republican Party Rex Sinquefield 244 Bent Walnut Lane Westphalia MO 65085 None Retired 10/13/2022 $15,000.00. C000953 10/14/2022 MO Republican Party Jeanne Sinquefield 244 Bent Walnut Lane Westphalia MO 65085 None Retired 10/13/2022 $15,000.00. C201466 10/14/2022 MO Six PAC Rex Sinquefield 244 Bent Walnut...
