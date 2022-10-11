ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rural-Vista turning the corner into home stretch

After a dismal 0-3 start in which the Heat were outscored 153-6, Rural-Vista has turned the corner, collecting two huge wins to enter the home stretch of their season at 2-4. With victories of 42-28 over Wakefield and 18-14 over Fairfield, the Heat are beginning to see their labor bear fruit despite having one of the youngest rosters in all of 8-Man.
HIGH SCHOOL
