After a dismal 0-3 start in which the Heat were outscored 153-6, Rural-Vista has turned the corner, collecting two huge wins to enter the home stretch of their season at 2-4. With victories of 42-28 over Wakefield and 18-14 over Fairfield, the Heat are beginning to see their labor bear fruit despite having one of the youngest rosters in all of 8-Man.

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 2 DAYS AGO