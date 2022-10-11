Read full article on original website
Related
Sean Payton ‘really wants’ to coach one specific NFL team in 2023
Sean Payton is enjoying a year away from the NFL sideline, but the former New Orleans Saints head coach and
Rodgers, Packers Aren’t Digging the Long Ball
By going back in time, the Green Bay Packers hope to find some deep-ball production against the New York Jets.
Rural-Vista turning the corner into home stretch
After a dismal 0-3 start in which the Heat were outscored 153-6, Rural-Vista has turned the corner, collecting two huge wins to enter the home stretch of their season at 2-4. With victories of 42-28 over Wakefield and 18-14 over Fairfield, the Heat are beginning to see their labor bear fruit despite having one of the youngest rosters in all of 8-Man.
JC Post
Junction City, KS
27K+
Followers
17K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Junction City, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://jcpost.com/
Comments / 0