Jackson County, MI

Saturday Sideline Report October 15, 2022

Napoleon High School football player Bart Laretz had another great night for the Pirates with 187 rushing yards. Napoleon Finishes the Cascades Conference Season Undefeated. (October 15, 2022 8:08 AM) A year ago the Napoleon High School varsity football team was on the outside looking in when it came to the Michigan High School Athletic Association playoffs.
NAPOLEON, MI
Langley Stays Busy at JPS

(October 16, 2022 8:00 AM) About the only thing that Jackson Public School athlete Sydney Langley doesn’t do is sell the popcorn at swim meets. But she could probably do a great job at it. Langley is active in swimming, soccer, band, and senior advisory, and maintains a grade...
JACKSON, MI
Saturday, October 15 – Sunday, October 16, 2022

JTV Sports High School Football. The Avenue Auto Sports Weekend starting today at 1 PM with these game telecasts:. 10 PM Adrian vs Jackson (10/7) Locker Room presented by County National Bank. Jackson Recreation Department Youth Football Highlights, High School Football Highlights from all around the Jackson area; Top 5 Plays of the Week.
JACKSON, MI
Friday, October 14, 2022

Friday JTV News presents The Morning Show. Today, Andy and Bart’s guests: Matthew Budd, Deputy Health Officer and Cindy Wolfinger, Fetal Infant Mortality, Jackson County Health Department. John Willis, Harold White Breakfast. Dr. Scott Watterson, Head Coach, Western Boys Soccer. 9 AM and 11 AM. Friday on The Bart...
JACKSON, MI
