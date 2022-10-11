Read full article on original website
Related
jtv.tv
Saturday Sideline Report October 15, 2022
Napoleon High School football player Bart Laretz had another great night for the Pirates with 187 rushing yards. Napoleon Finishes the Cascades Conference Season Undefeated. (October 15, 2022 8:08 AM) A year ago the Napoleon High School varsity football team was on the outside looking in when it came to the Michigan High School Athletic Association playoffs.
jtv.tv
Soccer Roundup: Warriors Roll In District Opener
Jacob Colesa (13) of Grass Lake High School scored a pair of goals in the first half against Jonesville as the Warriors built a 7-0 lead in the Division 4 district game at home on Thursday. Photo by Jeff Steers, JTV Sports. JTV Sports. (October 13, 2022 9:46 PM) Jonesville...
jtv.tv
Langley Stays Busy at JPS
(October 16, 2022 8:00 AM) About the only thing that Jackson Public School athlete Sydney Langley doesn’t do is sell the popcorn at swim meets. But she could probably do a great job at it. Langley is active in swimming, soccer, band, and senior advisory, and maintains a grade...
jtv.tv
Saturday, October 15 – Sunday, October 16, 2022
JTV Sports High School Football. The Avenue Auto Sports Weekend starting today at 1 PM with these game telecasts:. 10 PM Adrian vs Jackson (10/7) Locker Room presented by County National Bank. Jackson Recreation Department Youth Football Highlights, High School Football Highlights from all around the Jackson area; Top 5 Plays of the Week.
IN THIS ARTICLE
jtv.tv
J. Chris Jensen Jackson County Cross Country Girls 10-15-22 | Photo Gallery
J. Chris Jensen Cross Country Jackson County Meet, Girls. 10-15-22. Photos by Sara Scaife, JTV Sports. J. Chris Jensen Cross Country Jackson County Meet, Girls. 10-15-22. Photos by Sara Scaife, JTV Sports.
Michigan man wins $25K a year for life in lottery game
One Jackson Co. man is truly "lucky for life."
jtv.tv
Friday, October 14, 2022
Friday JTV News presents The Morning Show. Today, Andy and Bart’s guests: Matthew Budd, Deputy Health Officer and Cindy Wolfinger, Fetal Infant Mortality, Jackson County Health Department. John Willis, Harold White Breakfast. Dr. Scott Watterson, Head Coach, Western Boys Soccer. 9 AM and 11 AM. Friday on The Bart...
Wayne County man wins $5.42M playing Lotto 47
The lucky player who chose to remain anonymous matched the winning Lotto 47 numbers drawn on September 28 to win the jackpot.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
What is the Longest River in Michigan?
The longest river in Michigan is the Grand River. It's the mother of all rivers in Michigan as it runs 252 miles from its source to the mouth. The Grand River flows north from Jackson and hooks west toward Grand Rapids and into its eventual destination, Lake Michigan. The Grand...
MISSING: Boy last seen leaving for school in south Toledo on Friday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Police are asking for help from the public in locating a teenage boy missing from south Toledo. Temone Floyd, 14, is missing from the 1100 block of Monterey Court, according to social media posts by Toledo police. Temone was last seen when he left for school on Friday.
4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
If you live in Michigan and you are looking for new places to discover, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that you should definitely if you have never been to any of them before, because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food.
jtv.tv
Blake Road Near I-94 Closed Starting Wednesday
(October 14, 2022 3:56 PM) The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will close Blake Road near I-94 in Jackson to install a storm sewer. This work is part of MDOT’s ongoing $120 million investment to rebuild and widen I-94 near the Airport Road interchange to just west of the east US-127/I-94 interchange in Blackman and Leoni Township. The I-94 project involves upgrading the US-127/M-50 (West Avenue)/I-94 interchange to a diverging diamond interchange, the Elm Road interchange with roundabouts, and the Lansing Avenue bridge over I-94.
Some MSU survivor advocates speak out against Engler helping Dixon with debate prep
The last time GOP former Gov. John Engler had a significant role in Michigan was during a tumultuous year leading Michigan State University in the aftermath of the Larry Nassar and USA Gymnastics sexual abuse scandal, when he became a top adversary of survivors and their families. Engler resigned as...
13 taken to hospital after Jackson County van crash
The crash occurred around 4:15 a.m. on Sunday.
Two Michigan universities make list of top 150 schools in the world, ranking says
University of Michigan in Ann Arbor is among the many Michigan institutions that rank among the best universities in the world, according to the Times Higher Education World University Rankings released Wednesday. UM’s Ann Arbor campus ranked No. 23 in the world, making it the highest ranked university in the...
birchrestaurant.com
13 Best Restaurants In Toledo, OH
Nicknamed the Glass City in honor of its legacy of glass production, Toledo, Ohio is a cosmopolitan city packed with fun things to do. Located on Lake Erie’s western tip and along the banks of the Maumee, it’s home to the Toledo Museum of Art, the Imagination Station children’s museum, and the Toledo Zoo.
whmi.com
Large Police Presence In City Of Brighton Saturday
A large police presence in the City of Brighton over the weekend was related to a welfare check, which authorities say was done out of an abundance of caution. Officers with the Brighton City Police Department responded to an office complex in the 1000 block of Charles H. Orndorf Dr. for a welfare check at around 6:30pm Saturday. Upon investigation, it was determined an individual inside the office complex had a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
13abc.com
TPD: man in critical condition in Toledo gas station shooting
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police officers say one man is in critical condition after a shooting at a gas station. It happened around 4:00 p.m. at the Mobil gas station at Detroit and Central. Police tell 13abc a man was shot inside the gas station and there is no suspect at this time. The victim has not yet been identified. Detectives are still working to figure out what led up to the shooting.
More than 20 celebrities coming to Michigan who you can meet this weekend
NOVI, MI - More than two dozen celebrities will be spending time in Michigan this weekend and you can meet them. There are “Hocus Pocus” and “Doctor Who” reunions and even the “Mistress of the Dark,” herself, will be in town. They are among...
thelivingstonpost.com
Woman in critical condition after head-on U.S. 23 crash
A 37-year-old Flint woman is in critical condition at the University of Michigan Medical Center in Ann Arbor after a head-on crash Tuesday on U.S. 23. According to a release from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched at approximately 1:35 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, to northbound U.S. 23 north of Hyne Road in Brighton Township on the report of a multiple-vehicle injury crash.
Comments / 0