WacoTrib.com
Remains found in Indiana in 1994 identified as Ohio woman
GREENFIELD, Ind. (AP) — Human remains found in 1994 beneath a central Indiana bridge have been identified through DNA testing as those of an Ohio woman last seen by relatives earlier that year, officials said. The long-unidentified remains are those of Doreen M. Tiedman of Cleveland, Ohio, the Hancock...
WacoTrib.com
Editorial Roundup: West Virginia
Charleston Gazette-Mail. October 7, 2022. Editorial: What voters need to know about Amendment 2. Among the four proposed amendments to the West Virginia Constitution on the November ballot, none has more history or complexity than Amendment 2. This would give the Legislature control over taxes on business inventory, machinery and personal property taxes on vehicles.
WacoTrib.com
1 killed when Tennessee storms knock tree down on vehicle
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A woman has died after storms in Tennessee knocked down a tree that landed on the car she was driving. A Tennessee Highway Patrol preliminary report says 22-year-old Laurel Flaherty from Massachusetts died after the incident Wednesday in Williamson County. Belmont University President Greg Jones...
WacoTrib.com
Former Kansas police officer of year facing rape charges
DODGE CITY, Kan. (AP) — A onetime Kansas law enforcement officer of the year is accused of raping a woman who could not provide consent because she was drunk. A Ford County grand jury earlier this month indicted Guillermo Gutierrez, formerly of the Dodge City Police Department, on charges of felony rape, felony aggravated sexual battery and misdemeanor sexual battery. The alleged assault took place on May 19.
WacoTrib.com
Michigan governor hopefuls clash over abortion rights
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — The candidates for governor of Michigan criticized each other's positions on abortion Thursday, with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer saying women's “fundamental rights" are at risk and GOP challenger Tudor Dixon calling the Democrat's support for abortion rights “extremely radical.”. Dixon is a former...
WacoTrib.com
Arizona's CD2 could decide congressional delegation makeup
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Cowboy caviar is more expensive to make. Tractor parts are in short supply. And employees are hard to find. One voter, Hallie Overman-Jackman, sees a path to improving the economy, and that's to vote the Republican ticket in next month's general election. “I can say...
WacoTrib.com
Stockton, Calif., serial killing suspect arrested
STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — A man suspected of killing six men and wounding a woman in a series of shootings in Northern California was arrested before dawn Saturday as he drove through the streets of Stockton, armed with a handgun and possibly searching for another victim, police said. Investigators...
WacoTrib.com
Volunteers clear central Florida trails of hurricane debris
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Not all heroes wear capes. Some wield chainsaws, loppers or heavy-duty push mowers — tools needed to help local trails recover after Hurricane Ian. Members of the Florida Trail Association, SORBA Orlando and other Central Florida volunteers quickly got to work clearing any sections of trail they could, though many paths remain flooded as waterways have reached historic levels.
WacoTrib.com
Maine bears brunt of damage as storm lashes New England
A storm packing strong winds and heavy rain lashed the New England coast on Friday with the greatest impact in Maine, where more than 100,000 homes and businesses lost power. The storm brought a gust of 72 mph (116 kph), just shy of hurricane force, to the Isle of Shoals off the Maine and New Hampshire coast, while 50 mph (80 kph) gusts hit coastal communities, said Sarah Thunberg, meteorologist for the National Weather Service.
WacoTrib.com
PHOTOS — High school football Week 8 around Waco, Central Texas
PHOTOS: Take a look at high school football scenes from around the Waco and Centex area on Oct. 14, 2022. #txhsfb #TribFridayNight.
WacoTrib.com
More arrests announced in September pop-up car rally in NJ
WILDWOOD, N.J. (AP) — Authorities have announced more arrests in connection with chaos during a pop-up car rally in southern New Jersey last month. Cape May County prosecutors and Wildwood police said one man was arrested on a riot charge and another in connection with an alleged assault on a police officer in the unsanctioned rally called H2Oi or H2O22 that occurred on the weekend of Sept. 24.
WacoTrib.com
Editorial Roundup: South Carolina
Post and Courier. October 12, 2022. Editorial: SC tax agency hack still holds lessons aplenty a decade later. A tiny bit of a mystery was solved this week when The Post and Courier’s Jessica Holdman reported that it was a contractor, and not a state employee, who opened the cyberdoor a decade ago that allowed hackers to steal the Social Security numbers and other sensitive data of 6.4 million S.C. taxpayers.
WacoTrib.com
Georgia Power settles with 1 co-owner in Vogtle dispute
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Power Co. will pay at least $76 million to settle a lawsuit with a co-owner over who will pay for overruns at the Vogtle nuclear power plant. The unit of Atlanta-based Southern Co. and the Municipal Electric Authority of Georgia announced a settlement Friday. MEAG represents 49 city-owned electric systems across Georgia. It also has contracts to sell electricity from Vogtle to the city-owned utility in Jacksonville, Florida, and to some electric cooperatives and city utilities in Alabama and the Florida Panhandle.
WacoTrib.com
State revenue soars but growth to slow as tax cuts kick in
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A state panel said Thursday that Iowa's economy continues to perform well with record tax receipts for the fiscal year that ended in June, but tax policies enacted by lawmakers will slow the revenue growth in the coming years. Iowa closed fiscal year 2022...
WacoTrib.com
LETTERS: Climate will soon be too hot for AC; schools need to prepare kids for future
Charles DeVere Cook’s recent thoughtful letter to the editor [Sept. 23] requires a response. Although Cook recognizes anthropogenic climate change, his position on climate economics is flawed, and would discourage desperately needed mitigation. Cook asserts “significant efforts to address climate change will break the bank as we know it.” In reality, the recently passed Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), modeled to reduce greenhouse gas emissions 40%, contains more revenues than new expenditures, and should reduce the deficit.
WacoTrib.com
Gas prices rise in NJ, tick up across nation at large
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Gas prices rose in New Jersey and ticked up across the nation as a whole amid increasing supply and falling demand. AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $3.68, up 15 cents from last week. Drivers were paying $3.30 a gallon on average a year ago at this time.
WacoTrib.com
5.0 earthquake hits during Hawaii's Mauna Loa volcano unrest
HONOLULU (AP) — A magnitude 5.0 earthquake was the strongest of a series of temblors that struck Friday on Hawaii's Mauna Loa, the largest active volcano on the planet that scientists say is in a “state of heightened unrest." Smaller aftershocks followed, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
