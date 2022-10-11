Los Angeles City Council member takes leave and labor union leader resigns amid scandal involving racist remarks

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mark Wahlberg moves his family from Hollywood to NevadaTina HowellNevada State
Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in L.A.Terry MansfieldLos Angeles, CA
Harry Styles Mansion Hits The Market (8+ Million)Dayana SabatinLos Angeles, CA
LA Coffee Shops Making Awesome and Unique Versions of Pumpkin Spice LatteLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles apartments available from $629 a month at new affordable housing developmentBeth TorresLos Angeles, CA
Comments / 0