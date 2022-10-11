Read full article on original website
Related
Russia-Ukraine war live: nearly 9,000 Russian troops to be stationed in Belarus; Putin’s forces continuing ‘forced deportations’
Russian servicemen begin to arrive in Belarus; US think tank says Putin engaging in ‘ethnic cleansing’ in Ukraine
The EU is moving toward training thousands of Ukrainian soldiers on its own soil
A plan expected to be approved Monday could make training available for 12,000 Ukrainians in Poland, and another 3,000 in Germany. The move comes as Russia is mobilizing an additional 300,000 troops.
U.N. General Assembly votes to condemn Russia's annexations in Ukraine
The United Nations has a message for Russia - we condemn the attempted annexation of four regions of Ukraine. Also, you will not be allowed to intimidate the world. Yesterday the U.N. voted overwhelmingly to demand Russia's withdrawal from Ukraine and called on all countries not to recognize Russia's illegal annexations of four regions in Ukraine. But does the U.N. have any way to enforce the tough talk? Linda Thomas-Greenfield is the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations. Ambassador, welcome back to ALL THINGS CONSIDERED.
The British military is giving Ukrainian civilians a crash course in soldiering
Ukraine says it needs more of just about everything to fight Russia - precision-guided rockets, tanks and training for its soldiers. The U.K. has provided more military instruction than nearly any other country. It's put nearly 6,000 Ukrainian civilians through basic training on British soil. NPR's Frank Langfitt has the story.
RELATED PEOPLE
Trump news – live: Trump chides US Jews for lack of support, as whistleblower says Don Jr wanted ‘handout’
Donald Trump has criticised American Jewish people for not being supportive enough of him and Israel. “No President has done more for Israel than I have,” Mr Trump claimed on Truth Social on Sunday morning. “Somewhat surprisingly, however, our wonderful Evangelicals are far more appreciative of this than the people of the Jewish faith, especially those living in the U.S.”“Those living in Israel, though, are a different story - Highest approval rating in the World, could easily be P.M.! U.S. Jews have to get their act together and appreciate what they have in Israel - Before it is too...
Trump tells US Jews they should appreciate what he’s achieved in Israel ‘before it’s too late’
Donald Trump has said that US Jews should appreciate what he’s achieved for Israel “before it’s too late”. Mr Trump claimed that Evangelicals have been more appreciative of his support for Israel and that he could “easily” be prime minister of the country because of his strong support there.“No President has done more for Israel than I have,” Mr Trump wrote on Truth Social on Sunday morning. “Somewhat surprisingly, however, our wonderful Evangelicals are far more appreciative of this than the people of the Jewish faith, especially those living in the US.”“Those living in Israel, though, are a different...
Russia and China are in a battle with the U.S. over control of an obscure tech agency
The U.S. and Russia are facing off again, but this time it's not over Ukraine. It's over leadership of a little-known international tech agency that's been around since the mid-1800s. The International Telecommunication Union was created to help standardize the telegraph, but it could be the place where the future of the internet is decided. NPR cybersecurity correspondent Jenna McLaughlin has the story.
Ukrainian refugees are finding home in a small city in southern Brazil
Numerous refugees from Ukraine are ending up not in Poland, nor Germany, but in a small city in southern Brazil. And many feel right at home there.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Many Venezuelan migrants will not qualify for the legal pathway set up to help them enter the U.S.
The Biden administration announced an agreement with Mexico this week to try to reduce the record number of Venezuelan migrants crossing the border illegally. The deal includes a new legal pathway for some Venezuelans if they can find a financial sponsor in the U.S. And for many Venezuelans, that just won't be easy. NPR's Joel Rose covers immigration and joins us.
At least four dead and 60 injured in fire at Iran's Evin prison
At least four people have died, and more than 60 were injured in a fire at Iran's notorious Evin prison, where political prisoners are held. Ayesha Rascoe is a White House correspondent for NPR. She is currently covering her third presidential administration. Rascoe's White House coverage has included a number of high profile foreign trips, including President Trump's 2019 summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Hanoi, Vietnam, and President Obama's final NATO summit in Warsaw, Poland in 2016. As a part of the White House team, she's also a regular on the NPR Politics Podcast.
Xi Jinping outlines plans for the near future at China's Communist Party congress
Chinese President Xi Jinping gave a two-hour speech at the Communist Party congress Sunday outlining the party's course for the near future. Ayesha Rascoe is a White House correspondent for NPR. She is currently covering her third presidential administration. Rascoe's White House coverage has included a number of high profile foreign trips, including President Trump's 2019 summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Hanoi, Vietnam, and President Obama's final NATO summit in Warsaw, Poland in 2016. As a part of the White House team, she's also a regular on the NPR Politics Podcast.
Biden has ‘no plans’ to meet Saudi crown prince at G20 summit, Sullivan says
President Biden doesn't plan to meet with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at the upcoming G20 summit, National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said Sunday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Politics chat: Biden visits Oregan and Pennsylvania; who will control House and Senate
Though sometimes considered a liability for Democratic candidates, President Biden is making trips to Oregon and Pennsylvania to support local campaigns. Plus, who will control the House and Senate. Ayesha Rascoe is a White House correspondent for NPR. She is currently covering her third presidential administration. Rascoe's White House coverage...
How protests in Iran are similar to the Constitutional Revolution of 1906
Women and girls in Iran are still not backing down. Coming up on a month after Mahsa Amini died in the custody of Iran's so-called morality police, Iranians continue to protest in the streets of cities and towns across the country. Iranian American writer Reza Aslan has been pondering the moment. In a new piece for Time magazine, Aslan writes about women throwing off their veils, cropping their hair and standing shoulder-to-shoulder with men to fight. Here's the twist. Aslan is writing there not about today but about a different moment in Iranian history - one most Americans have probably never heard of - the Constitutional Revolution of 1905. He argues it's the closest parallel to what is happening in Iran today. Reza Aslan, welcome.
Young Ukrainians are spreading joy by organizing cleanup parties
War is awful, but war cleanup - one grassroots organization in Ukraine is trying to make it fun by bringing young people from the cities into villages destroyed by fighting. NPR's Kat Lonsdorf has more. KAT LONSDORF, BYLINE: Sixty-six-year-old Hanna Yurchenko carries a basket full of apples freshly picked from...
A huge fire broke out at Iran's Evin prison, where political prisoners are held
BAGHDAD — A huge fire blazed Saturday at a notorious prison where political prisoners and anti-government activists are kept in the Iranian capital. Online videos and local media reported gunshots, as nationwide protests entered a fifth week. Iran's state-run IRNA reported there were clashes between prisoners in one ward...
Robot makes history by testifying before the upper chamber of U.K.'s Parliament
Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. For the first time in British history, a robot testified in the upper chamber of Parliament. The humanoid robot, named Ai-Da, spoke about the future of artificial intelligence in creative industries. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) AI-DA: Although not alive, I can still create art. FADEL:...
The history of U.S. intervention in Haiti is stopping U.S. officials from intervening
The humanitarian situation in Haiti is growing dire. Gangs have been blocking aid and fuel supplies. Cholera is making a comeback. And the man who has been leading Haiti since the last president was assassinated a year ago is asking for foreign intervention. But the history of U.S. interventions there is giving many in Washington pause, as NPR's Michele Kelemen reports.
Data leak exposes Mexico military corruption, including collusion with drug cartels
Mexico is trying to come to terms with a data leak of more than 4 million documents from inside the military that has exposed some of the country's closest-kept secrets. NPR has obtained the documents, which includes everything from the health of the president to corruption among Mexico's military. MARTINEZ:...
U.K. prime minister fires finance chief amid economic turmoil
The U.K. finance minister has been fired by Prime Minister Liz Truss, following financial and political turmoil over the announcement of new economic policies and massive tax cuts. Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
Connecticut Public
Hartford, CT
9K+
Followers
18K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.https://ctpublic.org/
Comments / 0