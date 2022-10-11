ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut Public

U.N. General Assembly votes to condemn Russia's annexations in Ukraine

The United Nations has a message for Russia - we condemn the attempted annexation of four regions of Ukraine. Also, you will not be allowed to intimidate the world. Yesterday the U.N. voted overwhelmingly to demand Russia's withdrawal from Ukraine and called on all countries not to recognize Russia's illegal annexations of four regions in Ukraine. But does the U.N. have any way to enforce the tough talk? Linda Thomas-Greenfield is the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations. Ambassador, welcome back to ALL THINGS CONSIDERED.
The Independent

Trump news – live: Trump chides US Jews for lack of support, as whistleblower says Don Jr wanted ‘handout’

Donald Trump has criticised American Jewish people for not being supportive enough of him and Israel. “No President has done more for Israel than I have,” Mr Trump claimed on Truth Social on Sunday morning. “Somewhat surprisingly, however, our wonderful Evangelicals are far more appreciative of this than the people of the Jewish faith, especially those living in the U.S.”“Those living in Israel, though, are a different story - Highest approval rating in the World, could easily be P.M.! U.S. Jews have to get their act together and appreciate what they have in Israel - Before it is too...
The Independent

Trump tells US Jews they should appreciate what he’s achieved in Israel ‘before it’s too late’

Donald Trump has said that US Jews should appreciate what he’s achieved for Israel “before it’s too late”. Mr Trump claimed that Evangelicals have been more appreciative of his support for Israel and that he could “easily” be prime minister of the country because of his strong support there.“No President has done more for Israel than I have,” Mr Trump wrote on Truth Social on Sunday morning. “Somewhat surprisingly, however, our wonderful Evangelicals are far more appreciative of this than the people of the Jewish faith, especially those living in the US.”“Those living in Israel, though, are a different...
Connecticut Public

Russia and China are in a battle with the U.S. over control of an obscure tech agency

The U.S. and Russia are facing off again, but this time it's not over Ukraine. It's over leadership of a little-known international tech agency that's been around since the mid-1800s. The International Telecommunication Union was created to help standardize the telegraph, but it could be the place where the future of the internet is decided. NPR cybersecurity correspondent Jenna McLaughlin has the story.
Connecticut Public

Many Venezuelan migrants will not qualify for the legal pathway set up to help them enter the U.S.

The Biden administration announced an agreement with Mexico this week to try to reduce the record number of Venezuelan migrants crossing the border illegally. The deal includes a new legal pathway for some Venezuelans if they can find a financial sponsor in the U.S. And for many Venezuelans, that just won't be easy. NPR's Joel Rose covers immigration and joins us.
Connecticut Public

At least four dead and 60 injured in fire at Iran's Evin prison

At least four people have died, and more than 60 were injured in a fire at Iran's notorious Evin prison, where political prisoners are held. Ayesha Rascoe is a White House correspondent for NPR. She is currently covering her third presidential administration. Rascoe's White House coverage has included a number of high profile foreign trips, including President Trump's 2019 summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Hanoi, Vietnam, and President Obama's final NATO summit in Warsaw, Poland in 2016. As a part of the White House team, she's also a regular on the NPR Politics Podcast.
Connecticut Public

Xi Jinping outlines plans for the near future at China's Communist Party congress

Chinese President Xi Jinping gave a two-hour speech at the Communist Party congress Sunday outlining the party's course for the near future. Ayesha Rascoe is a White House correspondent for NPR. She is currently covering her third presidential administration. Rascoe's White House coverage has included a number of high profile foreign trips, including President Trump's 2019 summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Hanoi, Vietnam, and President Obama's final NATO summit in Warsaw, Poland in 2016. As a part of the White House team, she's also a regular on the NPR Politics Podcast.
Connecticut Public

Politics chat: Biden visits Oregan and Pennsylvania; who will control House and Senate

Though sometimes considered a liability for Democratic candidates, President Biden is making trips to Oregon and Pennsylvania to support local campaigns. Plus, who will control the House and Senate. Ayesha Rascoe is a White House correspondent for NPR. She is currently covering her third presidential administration. Rascoe's White House coverage...
Connecticut Public

How protests in Iran are similar to the Constitutional Revolution of 1906

Women and girls in Iran are still not backing down. Coming up on a month after Mahsa Amini died in the custody of Iran's so-called morality police, Iranians continue to protest in the streets of cities and towns across the country. Iranian American writer Reza Aslan has been pondering the moment. In a new piece for Time magazine, Aslan writes about women throwing off their veils, cropping their hair and standing shoulder-to-shoulder with men to fight. Here's the twist. Aslan is writing there not about today but about a different moment in Iranian history - one most Americans have probably never heard of - the Constitutional Revolution of 1905. He argues it's the closest parallel to what is happening in Iran today. Reza Aslan, welcome.
Connecticut Public

The history of U.S. intervention in Haiti is stopping U.S. officials from intervening

The humanitarian situation in Haiti is growing dire. Gangs have been blocking aid and fuel supplies. Cholera is making a comeback. And the man who has been leading Haiti since the last president was assassinated a year ago is asking for foreign intervention. But the history of U.S. interventions there is giving many in Washington pause, as NPR's Michele Kelemen reports.
