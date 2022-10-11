ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

9to5Mac

Friday’s best deals: Apple Magic Keyboard with Touch ID at $140, Beats Fit Pro $160, more

It is Friday once again and all of the weekend’s best deals are now pouring in. To start, Apple’s latest Magic Keyboard with Touch ID hits $140 and is joined by the official leather MagSafe wallet at $30. Not to mention a chance to score all-time lows on the latest from Beats including the new Fit Pro earbuds at $160. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.
9to5Mac

Deals: OG AirPods Pro fall to $140, Alpine Loop Apple Watch band first discount, more

Following up all of the fall Prime Day savings, we’re moving on to focus on Thursday’s best deals. This time around, you’ll find Apple’s original AirPods Pro with MagSafe charging down at $140 in a refurbished sale, as well as the first discount on Apple’s Alpine Loop band. Then go check out these official iPhone 13/Pro MagSafe Clear Cases at $25. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.
9to5Mac

5 tips and tricks to fix Bluetooth connection issues on Mac

We rely on Bluetooth for lots of devices so it can be really frustrating when our peripherals don’t work normally. Read along for 5 tips and tricks to fix Mac Bluetooth issues, including resetting your Bluetooth module and ways to remove interference. Whether you’ve got an Apple Silicon Mac...
9to5Mac

Oracle VirtualBox brings Apple Silicon Mac support in version 7.0 beta

VirtualBox is a popular free software program owned by Oracle that lets users run virtual machines on Windows, macOS, and Linux. This week, Oracle released VirtualBox 7.0, which not only brings multiple new features and enhancements but also adds beta support for Apple Silicon Macs for the first time. VirtualBox...
9to5Mac

Apple @ Work: App Catalogs from MDM vendors bridge the Mac App Store gap

Apple at Work is bought to you by Jamf: Get complete management and security solutions for your organization that are enterprise secure, consumer simple, and protect personal privacy with Jamf. Plus you’ll get same-day support for the latest Apple OS upgrades, Today, over 62,000 organizations trust Jamf to manage and secure over 27 million devices.
9to5Mac

Apple execs Craig Federighi and Greg Joswiak speaking at WSJ Tech Live event

Senior Apple execs Craig Federighi and Greg Joswiak are among the speakers for the tech leadership conference WSJ Tech Live. Tickets for the exclusive event originally started at $4,000, but now only $5,500 tickets remain, and are only available to senior execs of organizations with $100M+ in revenue …. Even...
9to5Mac

Apple contractor fired after her day-in-the-life TikTok video went viral

An Apple contractor was fired – or “unexpectedly found that her contract wasn’t renewed” – after a day-in-the-life TikTok video went viral. Nylah Boone’s “Day in the life of a Black girl working in tech” video didn’t reveal any secret goings-on within the company but did feature footage inside her office at Apple – as you can see below …
9to5Mac

How to change Apple Watch band

Whether you’ve just gotten your first Apple Watch or you want to swap out your band for the first time, doing so is different from any other watch. Follow along for how to change Apple Watch bands. In addition to the host of first-party Apple Watch band options, there...
