9to5Mac
Netflix ad-supported tier launching next month: $7 per month, 720p streaming
Netflix has officially announced its new ad-supported tier, which will launch on November 3. In the United States, this new “Basic with Ads” plan will cost $6.99 per month. You’ll see around four to five minutes of ads per hour and video quality will be limited to 720p…
9to5Mac
Stunning cinematic iPhone 14 Pro videography shows what can be done – with enough talent!
Filmmaker Joey Helms has produced a stunning example of cinematic iPhone 14 Pro videography, complete with a tutorial video on how you could do the same. While Helms does use two add-ons, this is not your usual “technically shot on iPhone but using a complete film crew and tens of thousands of dollars worth of lighting and cinema kit” footage …
9to5Mac
Friday’s best deals: Apple Magic Keyboard with Touch ID at $140, Beats Fit Pro $160, more
It is Friday once again and all of the weekend’s best deals are now pouring in. To start, Apple’s latest Magic Keyboard with Touch ID hits $140 and is joined by the official leather MagSafe wallet at $30. Not to mention a chance to score all-time lows on the latest from Beats including the new Fit Pro earbuds at $160. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.
Eve’s new HomeKit Light Switch features Thread and support for 3-way wiring
Eve is out with its third-gen HomeKit Light Switch today with two notable upgrades – Thread support and compatibility with 3-way switch setups by just adding one of the new switches. Read on for all the details on this handy future-ready smart home light switch. Eve launched its third-gen...
9to5Mac
Deals: OG AirPods Pro fall to $140, Alpine Loop Apple Watch band first discount, more
Following up all of the fall Prime Day savings, we’re moving on to focus on Thursday’s best deals. This time around, you’ll find Apple’s original AirPods Pro with MagSafe charging down at $140 in a refurbished sale, as well as the first discount on Apple’s Alpine Loop band. Then go check out these official iPhone 13/Pro MagSafe Clear Cases at $25. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.
9to5Mac
5 tips and tricks to fix Bluetooth connection issues on Mac
We rely on Bluetooth for lots of devices so it can be really frustrating when our peripherals don’t work normally. Read along for 5 tips and tricks to fix Mac Bluetooth issues, including resetting your Bluetooth module and ways to remove interference. Whether you’ve got an Apple Silicon Mac...
9to5Mac
$20 Spotify Platinum plan with HiFi, headphone tuner, ‘Library Pro,’ and more could be imminent
We’re getting close to two years since Spotify announced it would be launching a HiFi offering. After the extended delay, the company could be close to debuting a new “Platinum plan” with high-res music, a headphone tuner, “Studio Sound,” “Library Pro,” “Playlist Pro,” and limited ads for podcasts.
Apple TV+ gets closer to Hulu in the US while Amazon Prime Video lost subscribers
Back in September, JustWatch reported that Apple TV+ surpassed 6% global market share of the streaming market, while some of its competitors lost subscribers. Now JustWatch is back with a new report, this time with market share data from streaming platforms in the US. Apple TV+ continues to grow in...
9to5Mac
Oracle VirtualBox brings Apple Silicon Mac support in version 7.0 beta
VirtualBox is a popular free software program owned by Oracle that lets users run virtual machines on Windows, macOS, and Linux. This week, Oracle released VirtualBox 7.0, which not only brings multiple new features and enhancements but also adds beta support for Apple Silicon Macs for the first time. VirtualBox...
9to5Mac
Apple @ Work: App Catalogs from MDM vendors bridge the Mac App Store gap
Apple at Work is bought to you by Jamf: Get complete management and security solutions for your organization that are enterprise secure, consumer simple, and protect personal privacy with Jamf. Plus you’ll get same-day support for the latest Apple OS upgrades, Today, over 62,000 organizations trust Jamf to manage and secure over 27 million devices.
Apple reportedly working on iPad docking accessory set for 2023 release
Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman reported on Saturday about new iPad models coming this month, in addition to a new generation of the MacBook Pro expected to be introduced later this year. However, the journalist also revealed Apple’s plans to launch a new iPad docking accessory in 2023. An iPad...
9to5Mac
Apple execs Craig Federighi and Greg Joswiak speaking at WSJ Tech Live event
Senior Apple execs Craig Federighi and Greg Joswiak are among the speakers for the tech leadership conference WSJ Tech Live. Tickets for the exclusive event originally started at $4,000, but now only $5,500 tickets remain, and are only available to senior execs of organizations with $100M+ in revenue …. Even...
9to5Mac
Apple contractor fired after her day-in-the-life TikTok video went viral
An Apple contractor was fired – or “unexpectedly found that her contract wasn’t renewed” – after a day-in-the-life TikTok video went viral. Nylah Boone’s “Day in the life of a Black girl working in tech” video didn’t reveal any secret goings-on within the company but did feature footage inside her office at Apple – as you can see below …
9to5Mac
How to change Apple Watch band
Whether you’ve just gotten your first Apple Watch or you want to swap out your band for the first time, doing so is different from any other watch. Follow along for how to change Apple Watch bands. In addition to the host of first-party Apple Watch band options, there...
9to5Mac
Sealed OG iPhone auction expects 50x launch price; $42k Apple-1 manual found to be a replica
This past summer we saw an auction of rare Apple hardware including Steve Jobs’ prototype Apple-1 sell for $700k and an unopened original iPhone command $35,000. Now in a new auction that’s currently running, another sealed original iPhone is expected to go for 50 times the original price or beyond.
9to5Mac
Setapp for iOS: A simple and effective way for developers to boost their business
MacPaw’s app subscription service has proven extremely popular for Mac, and the company is now investing more in the iOS platform to bring the same benefits to iPhone and iPad. Users pay a single monthly subscription for full access to the pro versions of a wide range of apps....
9to5Mac
Taylor Swift to be the next featured artist on Apple Fitness+ ahead of new ‘Midnights’ album release
Apple Fitness+ is not just about workouts, as Apple also highlights the platform’s integration with Apple Music. This time, the company has announced that the next artist to be featured on Apple Fitness+ workouts is 11-time Grammy Award winner Taylor Swift. Workouts with Taylor Swift songs. In an Instagram...
