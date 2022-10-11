STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA COUNTY OF JACKSON IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE SUPERIOR COURT DIVISION FILE NO. 22 CVS 254 THE COUNTY OF JACKSON, a North Carolina body politic, Plaintiff, v. LINDA J. FLUCAS and UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF LINDA J. FLUCAS; JAMES RICHARD JOHNSON and UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF JAMES RICHARD JOHNSON; JOSHUA MICHAEL JOHNSON and UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF JOSHUA MICHAEL JOHNSON; and any other UNKNOWN, MINOR OR INCOMPETENT HEIR(S) OR OWNER(S), by and through their Guardian Ad Litem, JONATHAN C. MATTOX; Defendants. NOTICE OF SALE The undersigned Commissioner, pursuant to that Entry of Summary Judgment and Order Authorizing Sale entered on September 19, 2022, in the above entitled proceeding, will offer for sale to the highest bidder for cash on October 28, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. at the west emergency exit of the Jackson County Courthouse in Sylva, North Carolina, a 2.13 acre more or less, parcel or tract of land in Sylva Rural Township, Jackson County, bearing parcel identification number 7643-80-4238, and more particularly described as follows: BEING the same lands described as "Lot 1" as shown on that certain plat, recorded in Plat Cabinet 15, Slide 929, Jackson County Public Registry, to which reference is hereby specifically made. ALSO BEING the land described in and conveyed by General Warranty Deed from Johnny R. Maney and wife, Pauline W. Maney to James R. Johnson recorded on October 7, 2010 in Book 1867 Page 673, Jackson County Public Registry, to which reference is hereby specifically made. Together with and subject to all easements, rights-of-way, covenants, restrictions, and reservations of record. The real property at issue shall be sold for the satisfaction of taxes, interests, costs and fees incurred by the Plaintiff, together with and subject to easements of record, but free and clear of all interests, rights, claims and liens whatsoever, except to any taxing units not party to this action in accordance with section 105-374(k) of the North Carolina General Statutes. No warranties, express or implied, shall be made as to the acreage contained in the above-described tract of land. In addition, no warranties of title will be made and any interested purchaser desiring to ascertain marketability of title should perform or cause to be performed an independent title examination. This sale will be made subject to confirmation of the Court and will further be subject to the filing of upset bids as by law provided. The highest bidder at the sale will be required to deposit five (5%) or $750.00, whichever is greater, of the amount bid with the Commissioner in cash or certified funds immediately upon the conclusion of the sale except no deposit shall be required of a taxing unit that has made the highest bid. If the Commissioner is unable to convey title to this property for any reason, the sole remedy of the purchaser is the return of the bid deposit. Reasons of such inability to convey include, but are not limited to, the filing of a bankruptcy petition prior to the confirmation of the sale and reinstatement of the loan without the knowledge of the Commissioner, or redemption of all taxes on the real property due to the taxing unit plus penalties, interests, and costs, prior to the confirmation of the foreclosure sale. If the validity of the sale is challenged by any party, the Commissioner, in their sole discretion, if they believe the challenge to have merit, may request the court to declare the sale to be void and return the deposit. The purchaser will have no further remedy. This the 6th day of October, 2022. Kelly Langteau-Ball, Commissioner RIDENOUR & GOSS, PA P.O. Box 965 Sylva, North Carolina (828) 586-3131 (828) 586-3763 32-33e.

