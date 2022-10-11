Read full article on original website
Related
kciiradio.com
WACO Community School District Board Meeting Preview
This week, the WACO Community School District will hold its regular board meeting. A recommendation for adding a Barton program to the elementary school will be presented to the board. The approval of the Fiscal Year of 2021 audit, the open enrollment eligibility waiver for Washington, and the FFA trip to the National Convention will also be taken into consideration.
kciiradio.com
Keota Trailhead Fundraiser Ready To “Glow” Saturday
The Keota Kewash Trail Hike will take place Saturday, October 15 at 7 p.m. The event, which debuted last year, bears the theme “Let’s Glow Crazy”. Participants are encouraged to wear their best glow gear, and additional light-up items will be given out at the event. Participants...
kciiradio.com
Ghost Train Rolls Through Mount Pleasant This Month
The Midwest Haunted Rails attraction returned to Mount Pleasant yesterday, with five dates still remaining. Tickets are available for Saturday, October 15, 22, and 29 from 6-10:30 p.m. and Friday, October 21 and 28 from 6-10 p.m. Located at McMillan Park on South Walnut Street, the event is presented by...
kciiradio.com
Wayland’s Greet and Treat Providing Safe Alternative for Trick-Or-Treating
With Halloween approaching, the Wayland Great and Treat event provides a safe alternative to trick-or-treating. Wayland’s Greet and Treat will be held on Thursday, October 27th from 5:00-6:30pm. However, if more people arrive, the event will continue until the line finishes. Businesses from Wayland, Washington, Mount Pleasant, and other...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kciiradio.com
Bud Jeremy W. Gatlin
A graveside service for 42-year-old Bud Jeremy W. Gatlin of Coralville, formerly of Kalona will be held Monday, October 17th at 11a.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Cemetery in rural Richmond. Family will greet friends from 9-10:30a.m. Monday, October 17th at the Peterseim Funeral Home in Kalona. A general memorial has been established.
kciiradio.com
The Kalona Historical Village Hosting A Halloween Celebration
The Kalona Historical Village invites you and your child out for the Jack-O-Lantern Jaunt on Thursday, October 27th from 5:30-8:00pm. Due to COVID, there has been no Halloween event at the Historical Village for the past two years, so staff are excited to re-energize their Halloween celebrations with this year’s event. Local businesses will be set up across the many porches in the Historical Village for the event. Each porch will be decorated in a distinct, spooky style. Then it’s the kids’ turn, and they’ll be.
kciiradio.com
Hillcrest, WACO, Highland, Lone Tree Run at Mediapolis Cross Country Race
Area runners got one last chance in the regular season to show what they can do at the Mediapolis cross country meet Thursday. The top performance came from Lone Tree Lions sophomore Vivian Zarbua. The reigning JET Physical Therapy Athlete of the Week finished third in the girls’ race with a time of 22 minutes and 41 seconds. Highland Huskies freshman Erika Thomann also medaled after finishing sixth in a time of 23 minutes and 48 seconds, and her classmate Siena Stanerson also claimed a medal in 24:32 to finish ninth. The WACO Warriors were led by senior McKenzie Vradenburg in 10th at 25:03, while sophomore Justine Lynn just missed the medal stand in 11th at 25:14. Sophomore Delaney Shaw was the lone girls’ runner for the Hillcrest Academy Ravens and finished 14th in 25:35.
kciiradio.com
Washington, Mid-Prairie Bands Gear Up For State Festival
Members of the Washington and Mid-Prairie Marching Bands are set to perform Saturday, October 15 at this year’s Iowa High School State Marching Band Festival in Pella. Their performances will run back-to-back. Due to schedule changes, Washington will now perform at 12:30 p.m. followed by Mid-Prairie at 12:45. The Washington Marching Band’s selection is titled “Spanish Dances” including “Estancia,” “Millennia,” and “Santana”. Mid-Prairie will be performing the hits of Earth, Wind & Fire. Bands will be judged in the categories of general effect, music execution, marching execution, percussion, and more.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kciiradio.com
Therapist Arrested for Fraudulent Practices in Washington County
The Washington Police Department arrested forty-two-year-old John Paul Nganga on a Washington County Warrant for Fraudulent Practices Second Degree, a Class D Felony. In June of 2022, the Washington Police Department was contacted by the Cedar Rapids Police Department concerning a therapist who had submitted fraudulent bills through the Grace C. Mae Advocacy Center.
kciiradio.com
Washington Closes Volleyball Regular Season with Surge
The Washington Demons wrapped up the volleyball season on a high note when they knocked off the Columbus Community Wildcats in four sets last night. After Washington cruised to a 25-9 victory in the first set, Columbus responded on their home floor and won the second set 25-20. But a close third-set win for Washington by the same score proved to be the turning point, as the Demons won the fourth set 25-12 as well to take the match.
kciiradio.com
Library to Host Auditions for KCII Radio Play Tomorrow and next Monday
Washington Community Theater and KCII Radio are teaming up for this year’s radio play “Holiday Affair.” There will be a pair of audition dates for the play, with the first one scheduled for tomorrow from 10:00 am – 1:00 pm, with the second audition date being Monday, October 17th, from 6:30-8:30 pm. All auditions for the radio play will be held at the Washington Public Library, and scripts are available at the library or by contacting Cat Nelson at manager@wctheater.com.
kciiradio.com
Comeback at Case: Demons Shock Trojans in Monumental Turnaround
The hope was bleak, but that didn’t stop the Washington Demon football team from pulling off one of the top comeback’s that Case Field has ever seen on Friday when they erased a 20 point deficit to stun visiting Fairfield 35-28 to keep the postseason hopes alive. As...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kciiradio.com
Washington Wins Both SEC Cross Country Team Titles
Another banner day for the Washington Demons cross country teams resulted in Southeastern Conference championships. Both the Demon boys and girls won the team titles at the SEC meet Thursday in Fairfield, and junior Micah Rees won the boys’ individual title by finishing the course in 16 minutes and 40 seconds. He was 24 seconds faster than the second-place runner.
kciiradio.com
Columbus Battles Alburnett for Football District Title
The Columbus Community Wildcats are having a dream season on the football field. But now comes their most difficult test of the season, as the A-District 5 regular-season championship will be on the line tonight when the Alburnett Pirates come to town. Columbus is undefeated, but 7-0 is not only...
kciiradio.com
Snakes Seek to Spoil Warrior’s Senior Night
Sigourney-Keota will look to put the finishing touches on an unbeaten district campaign tonight when they travel to Keosauqua to meet Van Buren in week 8. SK comes into the contest at 5-2 on the year, 5-0 champions of Class 1A District 6. The Cobras clinched the district title last week with a 53-6 win in Sigourney on Homecoming over Central Decatur. SK outgained the Cardinals 375 to 153 in total including 328 to 96 on the ground. They were led by Cole Clarahan’s four rushing scores on 22 carries with 178 yards. Reid Molyneux and Cole Kindred also had rushing scores. Sawyer Stout was three for three passing for 47 yards and two touchdowns, one each to Kindred and Clay Morse. Karson Weber led the defense with six tackles, Jake Moore and Conner Strand each had an interception. SK averages 34 points per night and gives up 15 with the offense averaging 324 yards per game, 274 on the ground. Individually, Cole Clarahan leads the rush attack 135 carries, 862 yards and 14 touchdowns. Stout is 14 of 27 passing for 291 yards, six touchdowns and two interceptions. His top target is Kindred with five catches, 100 yards and two scores. Defensively, Jack Clarahan has 36 and a half tackles, five and a half for loss, Evan Vittetoe, Kale Clarahan and Jake Moore each have two takeaways.
Comments / 0