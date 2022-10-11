Sigourney-Keota will look to put the finishing touches on an unbeaten district campaign tonight when they travel to Keosauqua to meet Van Buren in week 8. SK comes into the contest at 5-2 on the year, 5-0 champions of Class 1A District 6. The Cobras clinched the district title last week with a 53-6 win in Sigourney on Homecoming over Central Decatur. SK outgained the Cardinals 375 to 153 in total including 328 to 96 on the ground. They were led by Cole Clarahan’s four rushing scores on 22 carries with 178 yards. Reid Molyneux and Cole Kindred also had rushing scores. Sawyer Stout was three for three passing for 47 yards and two touchdowns, one each to Kindred and Clay Morse. Karson Weber led the defense with six tackles, Jake Moore and Conner Strand each had an interception. SK averages 34 points per night and gives up 15 with the offense averaging 324 yards per game, 274 on the ground. Individually, Cole Clarahan leads the rush attack 135 carries, 862 yards and 14 touchdowns. Stout is 14 of 27 passing for 291 yards, six touchdowns and two interceptions. His top target is Kindred with five catches, 100 yards and two scores. Defensively, Jack Clarahan has 36 and a half tackles, five and a half for loss, Evan Vittetoe, Kale Clarahan and Jake Moore each have two takeaways.

