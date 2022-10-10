Read full article on original website
House of the Dragon episode 9 trailer teases treason and trickery
The kingdom is in turmoil in the new trailer for House of the Dragon episode 9
Where to Start Reading Rent-A-Girlfriend After the Anime
Fans of Rent-A-Girlfriend are rejoicing even after the conclusion of Season 2 as the show was given the green light for its third run. So, check out where to read the Rent-A-Girlfriend manga and see whether its source material provides a hint to the story!. Table of contents. Where to...
Reincarnated as a Sword Dub Release Date: When Will It Be Dubbed in English?
Reincarnated as a Sword is one of the fall season's newest isekai anime, and it's off to a great start thanks to its intriguing concept. While it has been released with English subtitles, when will Reincarnated as a Sword be dubbed in English and when will it be released?. The...
Where to Read Lycoris Recoil's Manga and Ordinary Days Novel After the Anime
The Lycoris Recoil ending left obvious hints of a new season. But while no official announcement has been made yet, fans have a manga and a novel to digest instead. If you're wondering which part of the Lycoris Recoil manga and Ordinary Days novel to read after the anime, we have the answers!
Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 201 Release Date and Time, Spoilers
Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 200 stays with some favorite characters we hadn't seen in a long time, all while introducing more exciting conflict! Here's all about Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 201, its release date and time, and more!. Table of contents. Those wondering if Yuji Itadori is going to die in the...
The Rings of Power Teases Epic Finale With New Poster
With only two episodes left in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 1, Prime Video is hyping fans up for the finale. The streaming services tweeted a new poster. "It's all led to this," the account tweeted. "Watch the epic finale for #TheRingsOfPower Friday, Oct 14 at 12am ET on @PrimeVideo." The poster features most of the members of the show's ensemble cast, including Galadriel (Morfydd Clark), Arondir (Ismael Cruz Cordova), Elrond (Robert Aramayo), Elendil (Lloyd Owen), Disa (Sophia Nomvete), Durin (Owain Arthur), Nori (Markella Kavanagh), Miriel (Cynthia Addai-Robinson), and Celebrimbor (Charles Edwards). Halbrand (Charlie Vickers) and the Stranger (Daniel Weyman) are notably absent, which is certainly interesting as they're both suspected of possibly being Sauron in disguise.
‘Survivor 43’ spoilers: Boot list, eliminations in order
Slide 1 of 5: The 43rd season of “Survivor” premiered September 21, 2022 on CBS and introduced 18 brand new castaways from diverse backgrounds and walks of life. This installment filmed in Spring 2022, so all of the contestants had the option of seeing how the twists and turns of “Survivor 41” and “Survivor 42” played out on TV. Over the course of 26 days in Fiji, host Jeff Probst will snuff out every single torch until only one person remains as the Sole Survivor and the winner of the $1 million prize. If you’re looking for “Survivor 43” spoilers on the boot list (so far) and eliminations in order, you’ve come to the right place. Tour our photos below to see the updated boots to date.
‘House of the Dragon’ Episode 8: 5 Things You May Have Missed From a New Villain to Rhaenyra and Daemon’s Kids
House of the Dragon Episode 8 “The Lord of the Tides” marks a huge turning point in the Game of Thrones saga. For weeks, HBO‘s House of the Dragon has been zipping through the decades, showing us how former childhood besties Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D’Arcy) and Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke) found themselves on opposite sides of one of Westerosi history’s most bloody civil wars. Last night we saw our last major time jump and the end of a peaceful era. With Viserys (Paddy Considine) dead, his squabbling heirs are now free to destroy each other in real time. And it’s...
Where to Watch and Stream The Song of Bernadette Free Online
Best sites to watch The Song of Bernadette - Last updated on Oct 13, 2022. Read more to see all the sites where you can watch The Song of Bernadette online right now. You can also see the cast, crew, plot and release date for The Song of Bernadette on this page.
Outlander Season 7 Release Date, Spoilers & Update: Time-Travel Drama Will See Return Of Season 6 Fan-Favorites
Some beloved characters from the previous season of the popular Starz series will return in the upcoming Outlander Season 7. Although there have been significant alterations over the course of the show's run, Outlander mostly adheres to the main plots of the books. Each season is based on one of the novels by author Diana Gabaldon. There is a lot of fresh material emerging regarding future episodes, as Season 7 is currently in production.
Rytmos - Release Date Trailer
Rytmos launches on Nintendo Switch and PC on February 28, 2023. Check out the colorful trailer for this upcoming music-puzzler game that is part puzzle game and functional music-maker. In Rytmos, each puzzle solved means the related instrument is unlocked and available for you to use and create your own musical masterpieces.
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Episode 2 Release Date & Where You Can Stream It
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War has finally arrived, and fans are excited to see Ichigo and other Soul Reapers battle the Quincy army. The anime adaptation of Tite Kubo's popular manga series is back after it concluded in March 2012, but there's one more arc (so far) that the anime hasn't fully adapted yet, and that's the Thousand-Year Blood War.
'Mob Psycho 100 III' Is Officially Streaming Weekly — Here's a Recap of the Past Two Seasons
The Fall 2022 anime season is jam-packed full of awesome premieres and new seasons of our favorite shows. Along with brand-new series like Chainsaw Man and an updated adaptation of Urusei Yatsura, shows like My Hero Academia, Spy x Family, and even Bleach are returning with all-new seasons. Then of course, there's Mob Psycho 100. After more than three years without new episodes (save for the occasional one-offs), the popular sci-fi anime is back with a third season titled Mob Psycho 100 III.
Dark Horse Reveals Parasomnia: The Dreaming God #3 First Look Preview
Parasomnia: The Dreaming God continues to spin a story like no other, and we've got a new preview of the anticipated third issue. Cullen Bunn (Harrow County) and Andrea Mutti (Bunny Mask) gear up for the big finale as the hunt for our hero's son continues to take him to some dangerous and dark places, but there is always hope just around the corner, and many times it comes from surprising places. You can check out the full preview of Parasomnia: The Dreaming #3 starting on the next slide, and you can pick up the issue on October 19th. You can also find the official description below.
Shonen Jump Adds All Hunter x Hunter Chapters in English Manga Service
After the announcement of its return, VIZ Media announced that all Hunter x Hunter chapters are now available on the Shonen Jump manga service. Specifically, the whole manga series is available on the Shonen Jump digital vault, as announced on the service’s official Twitter account. Thanks to this, fans...
The Uncanny Counter Season 2 Welcomes Extraordinary Attorney Woo Actor Kang Ki Young to Cast Members List
The Uncanny Counter 2 is bringing Extraordinary Attorney Woo actor Kang Ki Young on board. Out of all the supporting roles he played, Kang Ki Young’s participation in the ENA series Extraordinary Attorney Woo stirred the most buzz so far. He played the role of attorney Jung Myeong Seok in the series, Woo Young Woo’s colleague in Hanbada Law Firm.
Purgatory Dungeoneer - Launch Trailer
Purgatory Dungeoneer is an RPG about retired adventurers who arrive in a guild hall the player inherits from their grandfather, with a dungeon attached. The player takes the adventurers through the dungeon in parties of five, helping them shake off their adventuring cobwebs, and wrestle with the deep-seated trauma they’ve developed through their years of fighting.
The Death of [SPOILER] in 'Andor' is 'Star Wars' at its Most Painful Yet Poetic
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episodes 1-6 of Andor.Following the show patiently building up to what proved to be its best episode yet, we got to see the small group of rebels at the heart of Andor finally pull off their meticulously planned heist in the fittingly titled “The Eye.” While it proved to be a visually stunning episode that revealed much about the vulnerability of the Empire, not all went off without a hitch and the cost was high with the operation ending with multiple deaths. Even as Star Wars has always had significant characters die, a fate that also awaits Cassian (Diego Luna) in the future, there was one particular figure whose life and demise felt more impactful than any of them.
Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed Release Date: Trailer and Gameplay
The upcoming game Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed asks this question: are you the hunter or the haunter? Read on to learn more about Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed’s release date and gameplay. Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed Release Date: October 15, 2022. Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed is releasing on October 18, 2022. It will be...
Does The Return of Superman Star William Have a Girlfriend? Sam Hammington Says Son Is Seemingly Dating Kim Young Kwon's Daughter Secretly
Sam Hammington has a massive revelation about his son, The Return of Superman star William. The long-running reality-variety show The Return of Superman has already welcomed several kids to the show, including Sam Hammington's children Bentley and William. In the program, celebrity dads care for their kids alone without help from anyone, allowing their wives to have time off.
