Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episodes 1-6 of Andor.Following the show patiently building up to what proved to be its best episode yet, we got to see the small group of rebels at the heart of Andor finally pull off their meticulously planned heist in the fittingly titled “The Eye.” While it proved to be a visually stunning episode that revealed much about the vulnerability of the Empire, not all went off without a hitch and the cost was high with the operation ending with multiple deaths. Even as Star Wars has always had significant characters die, a fate that also awaits Cassian (Diego Luna) in the future, there was one particular figure whose life and demise felt more impactful than any of them.

