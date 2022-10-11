Read full article on original website
Related
WKRN
Meet Herbie the adoptable cat at MACC
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Please meet Herbie, a two-year-old cat ready to be adopted! Herbie weighs 7 pounds and is a tripod. That’s right, he’s got three legs and super proud of it. This handsome boy is a big love bug, enjoys curly up with his favorite...
WKRN
Ministry distributes free shoes to Nashville kids
TN Senator files bipartisan bill requiring radio …. TN Senator files bipartisan bill requiring radio stations to pay musicians. AMBER Alert issued for missing 16-year-old Wilson …. AMBER Alert issued for missing 16-year-old Wilson County girl. Cheatham County teen killed in crash. Cheatham County teen killed in crash. RSV cases...
radionwtn.com
Loretta Lynn’s Ranch To Continue Operation
Hurricane Mills, Tenn.–With the passing of Country Legend Loretta Lynn earlier this month, many have wondered whether her ranch in Hurricane Mills will continue operation. Family and operators of the Loretta Lynn Ranch reassured her fans today that the Ranch and campground will continue operating. Lynn passed away on October 4 at her home at Hurricane Mills.
WKRN
CMA to honor local teachers
Davis Nolan’s Fishing Funtacular for October 15, …. Morton House teaches history of post-emancipation …. The Nashville Zoo wants you to come and learn about the rich history of Grassmere, including the life of Frank Morton and his family. Hendersonville Police searching for missing teen. The Hendersonville Police Department...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wbtw.com
Loretta Lynn laid to rest in Tennessee
HUMPHREYS COUNTY, T.N. (WKRN) — Family and friends said farewell to country music icon Loretta Lynn on Friday as she was laid to rest on her ranch grounds in Hurricane Mills. The singer passed away peacefully at home in her sleep Tuesday morning. On Friday, around 100 guests gathered...
WKRN
Nonprofit hosts wedding dress sale in Murfreesboro
Nonprofit hosts wedding dress sale in Murfreesboro. Nonprofit hosts wedding dress sale in Murfreesboro. AMBER Alert issued for missing 16-year-old Wilson …. AMBER Alert issued for missing 16-year-old Wilson County girl. Cheatham County teen killed in crash. Cheatham County teen killed in crash. RSV cases spike in Middle Tennessee: What...
Baby found alone in burning hotel room in Nashville
A baby was taken to Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt after being found inside a hotel room that was on fire on Wednesday.
'Laurel was a beacon of light, she was a giver': Student killed in storm
The Williamson County Emergency Management Agency said Laurel Flaherty was killed in a storm-related incident while on the road. The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating the death.
RELATED PEOPLE
WKRN
2 thieves caught in Mt. Juliet
Davis Nolan’s Fishing Funtacular for October 16, …. 150 runners, walkers honor fallen Hendersonville …. The second annual Tunnel to Towers 5K took place at Sanders Ferry Park in Hendersonville Saturday morning, with more than 100 participants gathering to remember a fallen officer on his birthday. Mothers Over Murder...
atozsports.com
One thing Tennessee can do during game on Saturday that would infuriate Alabama fans
There’s an injustice that has gone on for long enough that the Tennessee Vols can put an end to this weekend. And no, I’m not talking about the 15-game losing streak to Alabama (though they can end that, too). I’m talking about the theft of the song “Dixieland...
mainstreetclarksville.com
Main Street Clarksville contributor Steve Norris dies
We are sad to report the recent passing of one of our contributing writers – Meteorologist Steve Norris. He was 63 years old. Norris, of Crossville, Tenn. joined the Main Street Media team more than two years ago, writing weekly weather columns.
Middle Tennessee Severe Weather Coverage: Oct. 12, 2022
Strong storms are pushing through Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky Wednesday afternoon.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox17.com
Woman, 22, dead after tree falls on car during Williamson County severe storms
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — A 22-year-old woman was killed during severe storms Wednesday in Middle Tennessee. The woman, Laurel Flaherty, recently graduated from Belmont University in May with a Bachelor of Social Work. A preliminary report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol shows the Massachusetts woman was traveling along...
Severe storms possible Wednesday afternoon and evening in Middle TN, Southern KY
Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky are under a Marginal risk for Wednesday evening for the possibility of strong to severe storms.
WKRN
Violence against healthcare workers: Tennessee nurse worries about dangers on the job
Saturday marks the end of National E.R. Nurses Week, and while the pandemic might be over, it is still a difficult time for the profession. A recent survey found nearly half of nurses reported more violence at work. Violence against healthcare workers: Tennessee nurse …. Saturday marks the end of...
WSMV
Family mourning loss of two brothers at North Nashville park
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A family is mourning the loss of two brothers who were shot and killed over the weekend at a park in North Nashville. People who live near that park are now worried about their family’s own safety. Metro Police said they are tracking down strong...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
4 Great Steakhouses in Tennessee
If you live in Tennessee and you are looking for new restaurants to try, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Tennessee that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. Here's what made it on the list.
atozsports.com
Nick Saban makes strong statement about Tennessee ahead of matchup with Vols
The No. 6 Tennessee Vols are set for a massive showdown in Knoxville on Saturday against No. 3 Alabama. Earlier this week, Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban sat down with ESPN’s Marty Smith to discuss the matchup with the Vols. Saban referred to Tennessee as one of the...
carthagecourier.com
Teen motorcycle accident victim
Funeral services were held Sunday afternoon for an 18-year-old Popes Hill man killed in a single motorcycle accident in neighboring Trousdale County. Titus Mofield died at a Nashville hospital from injuries sustained in the accident. The wreck occurred around 3 p.m., Wednesday (October 5) at 316 East Main Street within...
Comments / 0