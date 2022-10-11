Read full article on original website
15 Miles in Diameter – Asteroid That Formed Earth’s Largest Crater Bigger Than Previously Believed
Researchers at the University of Rochester have created a more accurate simulation of the impact that created the Vredefort crater two billion years ago. An impactor hurtled toward Earth around two billion years ago, crashing into the planet not far from where Johannesburg, South Africa is now. The impactor, most likely an asteroid, created what is now the largest crater on Earth. Based on earlier research, it is largely acknowledged by scientists that the Vredefort crater was created by an object with a diameter of around 15 kilometers (about 9.3 miles) and a velocity of 15 kilometers per second.
Scientists Uncover a Brutal Murder From a Millennium Ago
South American mummies were brutally murdered, according to scientific “detective work.”. How often did prehistoric human societies engage in violence? Investigating the presence of trauma in early human remains is one way to assess this. For instance, a recent analysis of pre-Columbian remains revealed that 21% of the men had signs of violence-related trauma. The majority of research of this kind has currently concentrated on skulls and other parts of the skeleton, but mummies, with their preserved soft tissues, could be a richer source of information.
Signs of Water on Mars Might Actually Be an Indication of Something Else
Astronomers explain Mars’ watery reflections. Bright reflections under Mars’ South Pole’s surface, according to Cornell University astronomers, are more likely to be the result of geological layers than liquid water. The researchers published their findings in the journal Nature Astronomy. “On Earth, reflections that bright are often...
Scientists Reconstruct the Genome of the 180-Million-Year-Old Common Ancestor of All Mammals
University of California, Davis scientists help reveal the genome of the common ancestor of all mammals. From a platypus to a blue whale, all living mammals today are descended from a common ancestor that existed some 180 million years ago. Although we don’t know a lot about this animal, a global team of experts has recently computationally reconstructed the organization of its genome. The findings were recently published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.
Dinosaur “Mummies” Might Not Be Unusual – Unhealed Carnivore Damage on Dinosaur Skin
Data from fossils and modern carcasses indicates a simple path to preserving dinosaur skin. Dinosaur “mummies” aren’t as exceptional as we might expect. That’s because of a relatively simple process of desiccation (drying out) and deflation, according to a study by Stephanie Drumheller of the University of Tennessee–Knoxville and colleagues that was published on October 12, 2022, in the open-access journal PLOS ONE.
Today, NASA’s Lucy will speed towards Jupiter’s Trojan asteroids using Earth’s gravity
NASA’s Lucy spacecraft is preparing to swoop near Earth on October 16 to use our planet’s gravity to set itself on a course toward the Jupiter Trojan asteroid, reported a NASA statement on Thursday. But this might be easier said than done. A 1-10,000 chance that Lucy will...
Quantum Computing Breakthrough: Qubits for a Programmable, Solid-State Superconducting Processor
Long-Lived Coherent Quantum States in a Superconducting Device for Quantum Information Technology. Scientists have been able to demonstrate for the first time that large numbers of quantum bits, or qubits, can be tuned to interact with each other while maintaining coherence for an unprecedentedly long time, in a programmable, solid-state superconducting processor. This breakthrough was made by researchers from Arizona State University and Zhejiang University in China, along with two theorists from the United Kingdom.
Webb Space Telescope Discovers Strange Cosmic “Fingerprint”
A new Webb image shows at least 17 dust rings created by a rare type of star and its companion locked in a celestial dance. A remarkable cosmic sight is revealed in a new image from NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope. At least 17 concentric dust rings are seen mysteriously emanating from a pair of stars. Collectively known as Wolf-Rayet 140, the duo is located just over 5,000 light-years from Earth.
Global Database Provides a Quantitative Snapshot of the Human Impact on the Planet
If you’re in a major city nearly anywhere in the world, it is likely quite easy to grab a cheap hamburger from a nearby fast-food restaurant. But what you may not realize is that the meat in that inexpensive burger can actually illustrate a grand narrative about how humans have shaped the planet. From the land used to raise cattle for beef consumption, to the water used to feed those cattle, to the fuel used to transport the beef all over the world, the human progress that enables us to easily buy a burger—and, for that matter, hop on a plane, charge our phones, and take part in the multitude of activities that make up our everyday experiences—has changed the biosphere.
“Bioprinting” Plant Cells With 3D Printer To Study Cell Function
New research reveals a reproducible way of studying cellular communication among varied types of plant cells by “bioprinting” these cells via a 3D printer. Learning more about how plant cells communicate with each other – and with their environment – is key to understanding more about plant cell functions. This could ultimately lead to producing optimal growing environments and better crop varieties.
Harvard Scientists Find That Weight Loss Isn’t Always Good
Weight loss is beneficial for obese individuals but not for lean people. According to a study of over 200,000 people, intentionally losing weight can bring long-term health benefits for individuals with obesity regardless of the approach or strategy used. Those who dropped more than 4.5kg (10 pounds) gained less weight long-term and had a reduced risk of type 2 diabetes than those who did not lose weight. However, lean people did not benefit, with weight loss attempts linked to longer-term weight gain and greater risks of type 2 diabetes. The study was recently published in the journal PLOS Medicine.
Unraveling a Cosmic Antimatter Mystery
Physicists invoke the cosmological collider to demonstrate why matter, not antimatter, dominates the universe. The universe was filled with equal numbers of matter and “antimatter” – particles that are matter counterparts but have opposite charges — early in its existence, shortly after the Big Bang. The universe then cooled as space expanded. Today’s universe is filled with matter-based galaxies and stars. How did matter come to dominate the universe, and where did antimatter go? Scientists are still perplexed by the cosmic origin of matter.
Astronomy & Astrophysics 101: Planetary Nebula
A planetary nebula is a region of cosmic gas and dust formed from the cast-off outer layers of a dying star. Despite their name, planetary nebulae actually have nothing to do with planets. Intermediate-mass stars have a mass between 80% and 800% of the Sun’s mass. When these types of...
Never Tell Me the Odds: NASA’s Lucy To Fly Past Thousands of Objects for Earth Gravity Assist
Mission engineers will continually track NASA’s Lucy spacecraft as it prepares to swing by Earth on October 16 for a gravity assist. This will allow it to use this planet’s gravity to gain some of the orbital energy and set itself on a course toward the Jupiter Trojan asteroids.
This Week @NASA: Results of DART Planetary Defense Test & Stunning New Webb Image
The results of NASA’s DART planetary defense test …. Astronauts return safely from the space station …. And more new imagery from the Webb Space Telescope … a few of the stories to tell you about – This Week at NASA!. Data Confirms DART Impact Changed Asteroid’s...
NASA’s Lucy Spacecraft About To Sling-Shot Past Earth
NASA’s Lucy spacecraft, the first mission to the Jupiter Trojan asteroids, will skim the Earth’s atmosphere on October 16, at 7:04 a.m. EDT. It is a very close spacecraft flyby, passing a mere 220 miles (350 kilometers) above the surface. By sling-shotting past Earth on the first anniversary of its launch, Lucy will gain some of the orbital energy it needs to travel to this never-before-visited population of asteroids.
Small Mammals Can Be Reservoirs for a Life-Threatening Disease
Rodents are reservoirs of fungal pathogens. Because fungal infections are on the rise in the human population, it is critical for health officials to understand where these pathogens originate. A new study, published in Frontiers in Fungal Biology, has revealed that small mammals could act as a reservoir for these...
Black Hole Lights Up Years After Ripping Star to Shreds – “We’ve Never Seen Anything Like This Before”
A small star was ripped to shreds in October 2018 when it wandered too close to a black hole in a galaxy located 665 million light years away from Earth. Although it may sound exciting, the event didn’t come as a surprise to astronomers who witness these violent incidents occasionally while scanning the night sky.
SOFIA Spies a “Cataclysmic” New Type of Stellar Outburst
Astronomers discovered something unique using SOFIA, the Stratospheric Observatory for Infrared Astronomy. They found a new type of stellar outburst that had never been seen before in the type of system under study. Through some clever scientific detective work, the astronomers were able to identify the characteristics that made this outburst different, placing it in its own brand-new category.
