whdh.com
BREAKING: Multiple people hospitalized after Boston stabbing
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police said one person is in critical condition after four people were stabbed in downtown Boston. The stabbings happened around 2:10 a.m. Sunday, in the area of Tremont Street and Stuart Street. Police said that an arrest was made. Video captured by 7NEWS showed a heavy...
whdh.com
Man killed in Beverly motorcycle crash
BEVERLY, MASS. (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Police reported that a man died after striking a utility pole in a motorcycle crash in Beverly. Police said that the operator of a Kawasaki motorcycle went off the road in the area of 46 McKay Street before striking a utility pole Sunday morning.
whdh.com
Fight in front of Bova’s Bakery sends 1 to hospital
BOSTON (WHDH) - A large fight broke out outside of Bova’s Bakery in the North End, according to Boston Police. They said one person was transported to a hospital for injuries. No arrests have been made. This is a developing story. Stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for updates.
whdh.com
495 reopened after Mansfield crash that killed 2
MANSFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Part of 495 in Mansfield was shut down in the southbound lanes near mile marker 29 after a serious crash there killed two people Saturday morning. The lanes were reopened as of 8 a.m. This is a developing story. Stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for...
whdh.com
Crews investigating commercial fire in Andover
ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Andover Fire Department said that they responded to a fire at a commercial building that included three restaurants. Authorities confirmed they responded to the fire at 19 Essex St. just before 4 a.m. Sunday. The fire was knocked down with no injuries reported. The cause of...
whdh.com
Fatal pedestrian accident under investigation in Acton
ACTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The Middlesex County District Attorney’s Office and Acton Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash on Great Road near Brook Street Thursday. A preliminary investigation suggests that, at about 6:33 p.m., a pedestrian was hit in the roadway by a 17-year-old driver in a Subaru wagon. The pedestrian has been identified as Kevin Shaw, 44, of Sudbury. Police found him at the scene with life-threatening injuries. He was transported to Lahey Clinic, where he later died of his injuries. The driver, the only occupant in the car, remained on scene.
whdh.com
Tractor-trailer removed after crashing into Logan Airport overpass, forcing traffic reroutes
BOSTON (WHDH) - Authorities at Logan International Airport spent Friday night removing a tractor-trailer from a roadway after it crashed into an overpass near the Central Parking Garage. A Massport spokesperson said a truck that was too tall for the area it was driving through crashed into an overpass while...
51-year-old man killed after construction-vehicle fell on top of him in Leicester
LEICESTER, Mass. — A man was killed Friday after he was found trapped beneath a small construction vehicle at his property on King Street in Leicester. Emergency crews responded to the 66 King St. address, just before 12 p.m., and found a 51-year-old man beneath the skid-steer loader, similar to a Bobcat-type piece of equipment, according to police.
One person dead after head-on crash in Marshfield
MARSHFIELD, Mass. — Authorities are investigating a deadly head-on crash that shut down a main roadway for hours Thursday night. Marshfield Police say they responded to the 1900 block of Main Street around 9:30 p.m. for a report of a two car accident. Once on scene, investigators determined the the accident was a head on crash and one person was deceased.
whdh.com
Tractor-trailer rolls over in O’Neill Tunnel
BOSTON (WHDH) - A tractor-trailer rolled over on I-93 north in the O’Neill Tunnel causing a brief traffic diversion early Friday morning. Officials said Massachusetts State Police units, Boston Fire and MassDOT responded to the scene of the tractor-trailer that rolled over in the O’Neill Tunnel at 1:30 a.m. Friday and briefly closed the tunnel to divert traffic off of Exit 15B Frontage Road. Officials said the scene was cleared at approximately 4 a.m.
Police: Car Strikes Framingham House at 5 a.m.
FRAMINGHAM – A car struck a house at 5 a.m. on Wednesday, October 12. There was damage to the vehicle and the front of the house at the single-vehicle crash at 22 Walnut Street at 5:19 a.m., said Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens. The male driver of the vehicle...
whdh.com
Blue Line to be shut down for repairs
BOSTON (WHDH) - The Blue Line is getting ready for repairs and will be offering shuttles at night for passengers, the MBTA said. Shuttle buses will replace Blue Line service between Bowdoin and Orient Heights on weeknights starting Monday night Oct. 17. The Blue Line will be shut down for crews to complete work on the tracks, the MBTA said.
fallriverreporter.com
18-year-old Massachusetts high school senior dead, another injured, in double rollover crash
An 18-year-old Massachusetts high school senior has been killed and another has been injured in a rollover crash involving multiple vehicles. On Wednesday, just before 4:30 p.m., Needham Police and Fire Personnel responded to the area of Forest Street and Rolling Lane for a two-car rollover crash. Needham Police and...
whdh.com
Car smashes through donut shop in Worcester
WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A car smashed through a Honey Dew Donuts shop in Worcester late Thursday night, splitting the car in two and leaving a large hole in the front of the shop. Police and fire crews responded to the scene on Gold Star Boulevard at 10:50 p.m. Thursday....
whdh.com
State Police investigating fatal crash on Route 495 in Andover
ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - State Police are investigating a crash involving two commercial trucks that resulted in the death of one of the drivers Thursday morning. A preliminary investigation suggests that, just after 7 a.m., a waste services company truck carrying a roll-off dumpster was stopped in traffic in the right lane on 495 South, waiting to exit onto the I-93 ramp. At the same time, a box truck was approaching the stopped traffic in the same lane and hit the back of the truck carrying the dumpster.
whdh.com
First responders honored for heroism after rescuing man trapped in car in Milford
MILFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Around 50 first responders from Milford, Hopedale, Hopkinton and other towns are being honored for their heroism after freeing a missing Hopedale man trapped inside a car in July. First responders were able to find the missing man’s cell phone location, then him, in a remote...
fallriverreporter.com
Police: One killed, another injured in head-on crash on Route 3A
One person is dead, and another is injured, after a highway crash in Massachusetts. According to Chief Phillip Tavares, on Thursday, at approximately 9:30 p.m., the Marshfield Police Department responded to the 1900 block of Main Street (Route 3A) for a report of a two-car motor vehicle accident. Upon arrival,...
whdh.com
2 injured in head-on drunk driving crash in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people were transported to the hospital after a drunk-driving crash in Wilmington. Wilmington police said they responded to a two-car crash on Main Street around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday that they determined to be a head-on collision. Both operators, a 44-year-old female from Woburn driving a...
whdh.com
Boston Police: Reported kidnapping incident turns out to be ‘misunderstanding,’ child involved is safe
BOSTON (WHDH) - A reported kidnapping incident in Boston turned out to be a “misunderstanding,” according to police, after the van and child at the center of the case were safely located. Boston Police provided the updated at 4:47 p.m., hours after officials asked for the public’s assistance...
Man accused of spreading ‘X-rated’ photos across Boston MBTA station
A Boston man accused of spreading explicit photographs across the floor of an MBTA station was arrested Thursday night after police said they discovered an outstanding warrant in his name. The 64-year-old man had spread “numerous X-rated photographs” across the floor of Ashmont station in Dorchester when stopped by Transit...
