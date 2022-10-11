ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whdh.com

BREAKING: Multiple people hospitalized after Boston stabbing

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police said one person is in critical condition after four people were stabbed in downtown Boston. The stabbings happened around 2:10 a.m. Sunday, in the area of Tremont Street and Stuart Street. Police said that an arrest was made. Video captured by 7NEWS showed a heavy...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Man killed in Beverly motorcycle crash

BEVERLY, MASS. (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Police reported that a man died after striking a utility pole in a motorcycle crash in Beverly. Police said that the operator of a Kawasaki motorcycle went off the road in the area of 46 McKay Street before striking a utility pole Sunday morning.
BEVERLY, MA
whdh.com

Fight in front of Bova’s Bakery sends 1 to hospital

BOSTON (WHDH) - A large fight broke out outside of Bova’s Bakery in the North End, according to Boston Police. They said one person was transported to a hospital for injuries. No arrests have been made. This is a developing story. Stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for updates.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

495 reopened after Mansfield crash that killed 2

MANSFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Part of 495 in Mansfield was shut down in the southbound lanes near mile marker 29 after a serious crash there killed two people Saturday morning. The lanes were reopened as of 8 a.m. This is a developing story. Stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for...
MANSFIELD, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boston, MA
Accidents
Boston, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Accidents
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
whdh.com

Crews investigating commercial fire in Andover

ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Andover Fire Department said that they responded to a fire at a commercial building that included three restaurants. Authorities confirmed they responded to the fire at 19 Essex St. just before 4 a.m. Sunday. The fire was knocked down with no injuries reported. The cause of...
ANDOVER, MA
whdh.com

Fatal pedestrian accident under investigation in Acton

ACTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The Middlesex County District Attorney’s Office and Acton Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash on Great Road near Brook Street Thursday. A preliminary investigation suggests that, at about 6:33 p.m., a pedestrian was hit in the roadway by a 17-year-old driver in a Subaru wagon. The pedestrian has been identified as Kevin Shaw, 44, of Sudbury. Police found him at the scene with life-threatening injuries. He was transported to Lahey Clinic, where he later died of his injuries. The driver, the only occupant in the car, remained on scene.
ACTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rollover#Traffic Accident#Boston Ems#Sunbeam Television
Boston 25 News WFXT

One person dead after head-on crash in Marshfield

MARSHFIELD, Mass. — Authorities are investigating a deadly head-on crash that shut down a main roadway for hours Thursday night. Marshfield Police say they responded to the 1900 block of Main Street around 9:30 p.m. for a report of a two car accident. Once on scene, investigators determined the the accident was a head on crash and one person was deceased.
MARSHFIELD, MA
whdh.com

Tractor-trailer rolls over in O’Neill Tunnel

BOSTON (WHDH) - A tractor-trailer rolled over on I-93 north in the O’Neill Tunnel causing a brief traffic diversion early Friday morning. Officials said Massachusetts State Police units, Boston Fire and MassDOT responded to the scene of the tractor-trailer that rolled over in the O’Neill Tunnel at 1:30 a.m. Friday and briefly closed the tunnel to divert traffic off of Exit 15B Frontage Road. Officials said the scene was cleared at approximately 4 a.m.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Blue Line to be shut down for repairs

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Blue Line is getting ready for repairs and will be offering shuttles at night for passengers, the MBTA said. Shuttle buses will replace Blue Line service between Bowdoin and Orient Heights on weeknights starting Monday night Oct. 17. The Blue Line will be shut down for crews to complete work on the tracks, the MBTA said.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
whdh.com

Car smashes through donut shop in Worcester

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A car smashed through a Honey Dew Donuts shop in Worcester late Thursday night, splitting the car in two and leaving a large hole in the front of the shop. Police and fire crews responded to the scene on Gold Star Boulevard at 10:50 p.m. Thursday....
WORCESTER, MA
whdh.com

State Police investigating fatal crash on Route 495 in Andover

ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - State Police are investigating a crash involving two commercial trucks that resulted in the death of one of the drivers Thursday morning. A preliminary investigation suggests that, just after 7 a.m., a waste services company truck carrying a roll-off dumpster was stopped in traffic in the right lane on 495 South, waiting to exit onto the I-93 ramp. At the same time, a box truck was approaching the stopped traffic in the same lane and hit the back of the truck carrying the dumpster.
ANDOVER, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Police: One killed, another injured in head-on crash on Route 3A

One person is dead, and another is injured, after a highway crash in Massachusetts. According to Chief Phillip Tavares, on Thursday, at approximately 9:30 p.m., the Marshfield Police Department responded to the 1900 block of Main Street (Route 3A) for a report of a two-car motor vehicle accident. Upon arrival,...
MARSHFIELD, MA
whdh.com

2 injured in head-on drunk driving crash in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people were transported to the hospital after a drunk-driving crash in Wilmington. Wilmington police said they responded to a two-car crash on Main Street around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday that they determined to be a head-on collision. Both operators, a 44-year-old female from Woburn driving a...
WILMINGTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy