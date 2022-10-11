Bus drivers needed: Petersburg Schools holding job fair today
PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Petersburg is holding a job fair for school bus drivers Tuesday, Oct. 11.
The job fair will take place from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Petersburg Public Library, 201 W Washington St.
According to Petersburg, competitive salaries will be offered alongside a $2,500 sign-on bonus.
Applications will also be accepted online here.
- Jamie Lee Curtis signs document, signaling last time she will play Laurie Strode in ‘Halloween’ series
- Prince William County to hold ‘take back’ for unwanted prescription drugs
- Raiders’ Davante Adams cited for assault for pushing photographer
- California couple trafficked meth from West Coast to Southwest Virginia
- StormTracker8: Mild today; rain for Thursday
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.
Comments / 1