Bus drivers needed: Petersburg Schools holding job fair today

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Petersburg is holding a job fair for school bus drivers Tuesday, Oct. 11.

The job fair will take place from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Petersburg Public Library, 201 W Washington St.

According to Petersburg, competitive salaries will be offered alongside a $2,500 sign-on bonus.

Applications will also be accepted online here.

