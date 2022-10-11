Read full article on original website
Related
KVOE
Fire alarm inspections, grant support letters approved by Lyon County Commission
Lyon County commissioners approved several items during their action meeting Thursday. Commissioners approved fire alarm inspections and tests for several county facilities, including the Courthouse, Courthouse Annex, Law Enforcement Center, Fairgrounds Anderson Building and Fairgrounds Bowyer Building. Total cost is nearly $14,000, with Tech Electronics handling the work. Commissioners also...
KVOE
Minimal grass fire activity areawide during recent red flag warnings
After two straight days of critical fire danger, the reported grass fire count is minimal across the KVOE listening area. Only one fire was reported Friday, a small fire east of Eureka. A cause has not been announced. No injuries were reported. Wednesday was another story, when a 1,500-acre fire...
KVOE
Apparent medical issue behind crash in west Emporia
One person was hospitalized after a crash in west Emporia on Friday, but her trip to Newman Regional Health was apparently not connected to the wreck. The incident was reported as an injury crash shortly after 2:30 pm. It developed at 12th and Prairie and ended at 1102 Prairie. Emporia Police Lt. Tim Wacker says a woman was southbound when her car clipped another vehicle at the intersection. The woman continued south, veering across northbound traffic and into the yard at 1102 Prairie, stopping just short of the house.
KVOE
Outdoor burns banned again areawide Friday; Chase County reports large grass fire from Wednesday
Extreme fire danger is back in place for the KVOE listening area Friday. Red flag warnings cover the area for the second straight day, with high temperatures expected around 80 degrees, relative humidity levels under 20 percent by late afternoon and wind gusts between 30-40 mph. Outdoor burns are banned in all area counties while the red flag warnings are in effect.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KVOE
One person to Newman Regional Health after fire in west Emporia
One person went to Newman Regional Health by private vehicle after a fire in west Emporia on Friday evening. Emporia Fire Battalion Chief Tony Fuller says the person was a resident at Stanton Heights, 1302 Stanton, and was hurt after a cooking fire developed around 7:15 pm. The person suffered minor burns to at least one hand and went to the hospital afterward for treatment.
KVOE
Emporia State begins street construction on Morse Drive
Street construction is taking place on the Emporia State campus. ESU is repaving Morse Drive from West 15th to West 18th. The process will likely take “a few days.”. Additional details are currently pending.
KVOE
Much of Lyon County in severe drought after latest US Drought Monitor update
Drought is deepening across Kansas, and the latest weekly report from the US Drought Monitor bears that out for the KVOE listening area. Severe drought is now seen across the southeast half of Lyon County, including Emporia, as well as the southeast half of Chase County, all of Osage County and almost all of Coffey County. Extreme drought is now across the central third of Greenwood County, with exceptional drought — the worst level on the Drought Monitor scale — just south of US Highway 400 in southern Greenwood County.
KVOE
PET RESCUE: Veterinarian says parasite infestation levels severe, uses case to highlight need for spaying and neutering cats
More docile than first thought, the 80-plus cats that have been part of an emergency intake at the Emporia Animal Shelter were still in bad physical shape when they were removed from an Emporia home this week. Emporia veterinarian Dr. Floyd Dorsey has been overseeing the medical care for the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KVOE
Fire weather watch for Friday follows Thursday’s red flag warning
Outdoor burning is disallowed for all area counties Thursday. The National Weather Service offices in Topeka and Wichita have issued red flag warnings for Lyon and all surrounding counties. The timing is 12-7 pm. Fire weather watches have also been issued for Friday with warmer conditions and similar humidity levels...
KVOE
PET RESCUE: With medical care ongoing, Emporia Animal Shelter announces weekend adoption event while Street Cats Club requests more foster parents
After medical care continues for the better than 80 cats and two dogs pulled from an Emporia home due to poor living conditions earlier this week, the Emporia Animal Shelter and Street Cats Club are asking the community to help the intake animals — in part, by adopting currently available pets.
KVOE
Junction City man arrested, charged after alleged bank robbery in Morris County
Formal charges are on the books against a Junction City man after an alleged bank robbery in northern Morris County this week. Morris County Sheriff Jay Simecka says 35-year-old Christopher Callaham was arrested at a motel in Junction City on Wednesday night, about 12 hours after an alleged robbery at the Bank of the Flint Hills in White City. The alleged incident involved a suspect armed with a handgun, getting an undisclosed amount of money from the bank and leaving on foot.
KVOE
Lebo wins Lyon County League Volleyball Tournament
The Lebo volleyball team won the Lyon County League Tournament held at White Auditorium Saturday. The Wolves won the tournament with a 25-22, 25-18 victory over Southern Coffey County in the championship game. Lebo is currently ranked No. 2 in the Kansas Volleyball Association’s Rankings in Class 1A-Division II.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KVOE
Flint Hills Senior Life Fair offers vital information for attendees
Hundreds of residents went to the Lyon County Fairgrounds Anderson Building to attend the Flint Hills Senior Life Fair on Wednesday. Event chair Valorie Libertus was glad to see the turnout, especially with COVID-19 not totally removed from the picture. She says the event gives seniors — and others — some vital information.
KVOE
Kansas governor appearing in Emporia next week
Kansas Governor Laura Kelly is making a stop in Emporia early next week. The governor will headline a fundraiser at the Emporia Arts Center from 5:30-7 pm Monday. A Democrat, Kelly is running for a second term as governor. Her opponents are current Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt, a Republican, along with Independent Dennis Pyle and Libertarian Seth Cordell.
KVOE
Emporia High football to travel to Washburn Rural
It’s Week 7 of the high school football season, which means the postseason is right around the corner. Emporia High jumps back into Centennial League play for its final two regular season games as it travels to Washburn Rural. The Junior Blues are 4-2 while the Spartans are 1-5.
KVOE
Emporia State volleyball loses to Northwest Missouri State in 4 sets
The Emporia State volleyball team was defeated by 15th-ranked Northwest Missouri State in 4 sets Saturday. Emporia State won the first set 25-22. Northwest Missouri State would dominate the next 3 sets winning 25-11, 25-12, and 25-11. Zuzanna Buchnazjer led Emporia State with 14 kills. The Lady Hornets play at...
KVOE
Burlingame clinches Lyon County League title 44-28 over Madison Friday
The Burlingame Bearcats clinched the Lyon County League championship with a 44-28 Win over Madison Friday Night. The Bearcats found the end zone three times in the first quarter thanks to three rushing touchdowns by senior quarterback Colby Middleton to take a 23-8 lead into the half. Madison’s lone score came on a run by junior quarterback Hayden Helm.
KVOE
Emporia State cross country teams to host meet
The Emporia State cross country teams will be hosting their 2nd home meet of the season on Friday on the new course around the Trusler Sports Complex. Sophomore Irina Honc has been a top 3 finisher for the Emporia State women this season. Junior Henry Jones has been a top...
KVOE
Emporia State to face Nebraska Kearney
It will be a match-up of contrasting styles when the Emporia State Hornets take on the Nebraska Kearney Lopers. The Hornets have the MIAAs top passing offense and the Lopers have the MIAAs top rushing offense. Kearney is led by quarterback TJ Davis, who leads the MIAA in rushing. Emporia...
KVOE
Emporia State soccer shuts out Newman 4-0
The Emporia State soccer team shut out Newman 4-0 Friday afternoon. Erica Self scored the first goal for the Lady Hornets in the 24th minute of play. Mackenzie Dimarco gave Emporia State a 2-0 lead. Hannah Woolery would give the Lady Hornets a 3-0 lead at halftime. Woolery added a goal in the 2nd half.
Comments / 0