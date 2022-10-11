Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KVOE
Emporia State volleyball loses to Northwest Missouri State in 4 sets
The Emporia State volleyball team was defeated by 15th-ranked Northwest Missouri State in 4 sets Saturday. Emporia State won the first set 25-22. Northwest Missouri State would dominate the next 3 sets winning 25-11, 25-12, and 25-11. Zuzanna Buchnazjer led Emporia State with 14 kills. The Lady Hornets play at...
KVOE
Emporia State to face Nebraska Kearney
It will be a match-up of contrasting styles when the Emporia State Hornets take on the Nebraska Kearney Lopers. The Hornets have the MIAAs top passing offense and the Lopers have the MIAAs top rushing offense. Kearney is led by quarterback TJ Davis, who leads the MIAA in rushing. Emporia...
KVOE
Emporia State soccer shuts out Newman 4-0
The Emporia State soccer team shut out Newman 4-0 Friday afternoon. Erica Self scored the first goal for the Lady Hornets in the 24th minute of play. Mackenzie Dimarco gave Emporia State a 2-0 lead. Hannah Woolery would give the Lady Hornets a 3-0 lead at halftime. Woolery added a goal in the 2nd half.
KVOE
Emporia High volleyball finishes fourth in home tournament
Saturday was the final tune-up for the Emporia High volleyball team as it hosted a 10-team tournament at EHS. The Spartans finished the tournament with a 3-3 record and finished fourth. The Spartans went 3-1 in pool play with wins over Sumner Academy (25-8, 25-8), Lawrence (25-22, 25-15) and Shawnee...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KVOE
Emporia High’s Daghyn True wins Centennial League title; girls take third
Emporia High sophomore Daghyn True is a Centennial League champion. True won the Centennial League meet with a time of 16:20.3 Saturday at Warner Park in Manhattan. Sophomore Eli Hauff was the other medalist for the Spartan boys. He placed 15th with a time of 17:37.7. The Spartan boys finished...
KVOE
Emporia Highs Kali Keough will medal at the 5A State tennis tournament
Three Members of the Emporia High tennis team are playing at the 5A State tournament. In singles play, Kali Keough received a 1st round bye. She won her first match in the 2nd round defeating Brianna Coup of Mill Valley 6-1, 6-0. She was defeated in the quarterfinals by Brynn Steven of Bishop Carroll 6-1, 6-0. Kali will play Jackie Ackerman of Kapaun Mt. Carmel in a consolation round match Saturday. She will finish in the top 12.
KVOE
Lebo wins Lyon County League Volleyball Tournament
The Lebo volleyball team won the Lyon County League Tournament held at White Auditorium Saturday. The Wolves won the tournament with a 25-22, 25-18 victory over Southern Coffey County in the championship game. Lebo is currently ranked No. 2 in the Kansas Volleyball Association’s Rankings in Class 1A-Division II.
KVOE
Emporia High football to travel to Washburn Rural
It’s Week 7 of the high school football season, which means the postseason is right around the corner. Emporia High jumps back into Centennial League play for its final two regular season games as it travels to Washburn Rural. The Junior Blues are 4-2 while the Spartans are 1-5.
RELATED PEOPLE
KVOE
Emporia High girls tennis ready for state
The first state tournament of the 2022-23 season is here. The Emporia High girls tennis team will be sending three participants to the Class 5A state tournament. Two of the three members, freshmen Kali Keough and Peyton Chanley will be making their debuts at state. Junior Ashlynn Foraker is making her second trip to state.
KVOE
Burlingame clinches Lyon County League title 44-28 over Madison Friday
The Burlingame Bearcats clinched the Lyon County League championship with a 44-28 Win over Madison Friday Night. The Bearcats found the end zone three times in the first quarter thanks to three rushing touchdowns by senior quarterback Colby Middleton to take a 23-8 lead into the half. Madison’s lone score came on a run by junior quarterback Hayden Helm.
KVOE
Burlingame vs Madison – featured Area Game of the Week
A lot will be on the line when Burlingame hosts Madison Friday night in an 8-Man Division I, District 2 showdown. The Lyon County League 8-man title and first place in the district standings. Burlingame is undefeated at 6-0 and 3-0 in district play. To stay undefeated Burlingame Coach Jeff...
KVOE
Kansas governor appearing in Emporia next week
Kansas Governor Laura Kelly is making a stop in Emporia early next week. The governor will headline a fundraiser at the Emporia Arts Center from 5:30-7 pm Monday. A Democrat, Kelly is running for a second term as governor. Her opponents are current Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt, a Republican, along with Independent Dennis Pyle and Libertarian Seth Cordell.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KVOE
Reading man suffers suspected serious injuries in crash near Emporia
A Reading man was hurt in Friday’s crash near Emporia. The Kansas Highway Patrol says the crash happened at 7:20 am near the junction of Road 190 and Burlingame Road. Troopers say 58-year-old Douglas Scales was driving a car southbound on Burlingame when he went off the road and went into a ditch. THe car overturned.
KVOE
Much of Lyon County in severe drought after latest US Drought Monitor update
Drought is deepening across Kansas, and the latest weekly report from the US Drought Monitor bears that out for the KVOE listening area. Severe drought is now seen across the southeast half of Lyon County, including Emporia, as well as the southeast half of Chase County, all of Osage County and almost all of Coffey County. Extreme drought is now across the central third of Greenwood County, with exceptional drought — the worst level on the Drought Monitor scale — just south of US Highway 400 in southern Greenwood County.
KVOE
Apparent medical issue behind crash in west Emporia
One person was hospitalized after a crash in west Emporia on Friday, but her trip to Newman Regional Health was apparently not connected to the wreck. The incident was reported as an injury crash shortly after 2:30 pm. It developed at 12th and Prairie and ended at 1102 Prairie. Emporia Police Lt. Tim Wacker says a woman was southbound when her car clipped another vehicle at the intersection. The woman continued south, veering across northbound traffic and into the yard at 1102 Prairie, stopping just short of the house.
KVOE
Audio – Thursday – 10-13-22
Newsmaker: Lyon County Clerk Tammy Vopat reminds voters of important dates. Newsmaker 2: FHTC Foundation Director Mike Crouch promotes The Cut. Candidate Forum: Kansas House 76th District. The candidates are Eric Smith (R) and Chuck Torres (D). ______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________. Area Coaches Corner. Waverly – Nick Fraenza. Madison – Alex McMillian...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KVOE
Fire weather watch for Friday follows Thursday’s red flag warning
Outdoor burning is disallowed for all area counties Thursday. The National Weather Service offices in Topeka and Wichita have issued red flag warnings for Lyon and all surrounding counties. The timing is 12-7 pm. Fire weather watches have also been issued for Friday with warmer conditions and similar humidity levels...
KVOE
One person to Newman Regional Health after fire in west Emporia
One person went to Newman Regional Health by private vehicle after a fire in west Emporia on Friday evening. Emporia Fire Battalion Chief Tony Fuller says the person was a resident at Stanton Heights, 1302 Stanton, and was hurt after a cooking fire developed around 7:15 pm. The person suffered minor burns to at least one hand and went to the hospital afterward for treatment.
KVOE
Minimal grass fire activity areawide during recent red flag warnings
After two straight days of critical fire danger, the reported grass fire count is minimal across the KVOE listening area. Only one fire was reported Friday, a small fire east of Eureka. A cause has not been announced. No injuries were reported. Wednesday was another story, when a 1,500-acre fire...
KVOE
Fire alarm inspections, grant support letters approved by Lyon County Commission
Lyon County commissioners approved several items during their action meeting Thursday. Commissioners approved fire alarm inspections and tests for several county facilities, including the Courthouse, Courthouse Annex, Law Enforcement Center, Fairgrounds Anderson Building and Fairgrounds Bowyer Building. Total cost is nearly $14,000, with Tech Electronics handling the work. Commissioners also...
Comments / 0