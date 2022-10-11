Drought is deepening across Kansas, and the latest weekly report from the US Drought Monitor bears that out for the KVOE listening area. Severe drought is now seen across the southeast half of Lyon County, including Emporia, as well as the southeast half of Chase County, all of Osage County and almost all of Coffey County. Extreme drought is now across the central third of Greenwood County, with exceptional drought — the worst level on the Drought Monitor scale — just south of US Highway 400 in southern Greenwood County.

