Sporting News
Who is the youngest player in the NBA? How players entering 2022-23 season compare to all-time list
With 42-year-old Udonis Haslem returning for a 20th season with the Heat and a 37-year-old LeBron James still playing peak-level basketball for the Lakers heading into Year 20, we've heard a lot about the oldest players in the NBA. But what about the youngest players?. Get ready to feel old:...
Sporting News
Where does Bronny James rank among prospects in 2023 high school class?
As Bronny James begins to gear up for his senior season at Sierra Canyon High School, all eyes will be on LeBron's son with his college decision on the horizon. The James family has made it clear that Bronny intends to go the college route as opposed to other pathways to the NBA like the G League Ignite, Overtime Elite or one year overseas. He is already drawing plenty of attention as he begins to take official visits, and he even recently signed a NIL endorsement deal with Nike for the upcoming season.
Sporting News
NBA expert picks, best bets for 2022-23: Best record, Finals sleepers, MVP, champions & more
Following a long offseason that featured many twists and turns, the 2022-23 season opens on Tuesday, Oct. 18. It'll mark the start of what is shaping up to be a highly entertaining NBA season. The Eastern Conference is as deep as it has been in a long time, and the Western Conference should be even more competitive than it was last season, which is saying something.
Sporting News
2022 Northwest Division Preview: Will Rudy Gobert trade, Jamal Murray return catapult Timberwolves and Nuggets into Western Conference contention?
The NBA season is just around the corner. After a busy offseason, there's no shortage of big storylines unfolding, between blockbuster trades, stars returning from long injury layoffs and young players looking to make their mark in 2022-23. In the days leading up to the start of the season, we're...
Sporting News
How to watch Victor Wembanyama this season: Schedule, start times, TV channels, live streams for 2023 top NBA draft prospect
Victor Wembanyama took the NBA world by storm in his first games on U.S. soil with two extremely impressive showings against the G League Ignite in Las Vegas. The projected No. 1 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft proved exactly why he's the top prospect in his class, looking like a walking highlight reel as he went for 37 points on seven 3s with five blocks in the first game and 36 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks in the second game.
Sporting News
Why Jose Ramirez wears a chain with a photo of himself during Guardians games
The legend of Jose Ramirez's jewelry is a robust one. The Guardians superstar third baseman is already one of the most beloved athletes in Cleveland, having signed a seven-year, $141 million contract to remain in Ohio, well under market for a player with his stats at his age. But beyond his undeniable talent, Ramirez is just known to be ridiculously cool.
Sporting News
Celtics' Malcolm Brogdon reveals why he picked Boston over Raptors in offseason trade
One of the biggest questions heading into the 2022-23 season for the Raptors is who will get the backup point guard minutes behind Fred VanVleet. Well, according to Malcolm Brogdon, the Raptors almost had their answer in him. In an interview with SiriusXM NBA Radio this week, Brogdon revealed that...
Sporting News
Nets' Ben Simmons describes relationship (or lack thereof) with 76ers' Joel Embiid: 'We never really spoke'
Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid were teammates with the 76ers from 2016-2022, but apparently their relationship didn't extend beyond the court. In an interview with ESPN's Nick Friedell, Simmons, who was sent from Philadelphia to Brooklyn in a February trade, revealed that he "never really spoke" to Embiid. "I don't...
Sporting News
Bob Costas' gaffe during Guardians-Yankees telecast puts focus on 'special' connection between Shane, Justin Bieber
Most people watching Game 2 of the Yankees-Guardians ALDS on Friday were likely familiar with Cleveland ace Shane Bieber. The 2020 AL Cy Young winner is one of the game's elite hurlers who has shown a tremendous proclivity for strikeouts in his career. One would expect Bob Costas, the game's...
