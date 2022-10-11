ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Comments / 0

Related
Sporting News

Where does Bronny James rank among prospects in 2023 high school class?

As Bronny James begins to gear up for his senior season at Sierra Canyon High School, all eyes will be on LeBron's son with his college decision on the horizon. The James family has made it clear that Bronny intends to go the college route as opposed to other pathways to the NBA like the G League Ignite, Overtime Elite or one year overseas. He is already drawing plenty of attention as he begins to take official visits, and he even recently signed a NIL endorsement deal with Nike for the upcoming season.
BASKETBALL
Sporting News

NBA expert picks, best bets for 2022-23: Best record, Finals sleepers, MVP, champions & more

Following a long offseason that featured many twists and turns, the 2022-23 season opens on Tuesday, Oct. 18. It'll mark the start of what is shaping up to be a highly entertaining NBA season. The Eastern Conference is as deep as it has been in a long time, and the Western Conference should be even more competitive than it was last season, which is saying something.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Orlando, FL
Basketball
City
Orlando, FL
Local
Florida Basketball
Orlando, FL
Sports
Sporting News

How to watch Victor Wembanyama this season: Schedule, start times, TV channels, live streams for 2023 top NBA draft prospect

Victor Wembanyama took the NBA world by storm in his first games on U.S. soil with two extremely impressive showings against the G League Ignite in Las Vegas. The projected No. 1 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft proved exactly why he's the top prospect in his class, looking like a walking highlight reel as he went for 37 points on seven 3s with five blocks in the first game and 36 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks in the second game.
NBA
Sporting News

Why Jose Ramirez wears a chain with a photo of himself during Guardians games

The legend of Jose Ramirez's jewelry is a robust one. The Guardians superstar third baseman is already one of the most beloved athletes in Cleveland, having signed a seven-year, $141 million contract to remain in Ohio, well under market for a player with his stats at his age. But beyond his undeniable talent, Ramirez is just known to be ridiculously cool.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Zion Williamson
Person
Ben Simmons
Person
Chet Holmgren
Person
Paolo Banchero
Person
Vince Carter
Person
Kevin Durant
Person
Allen Iverson

Comments / 0

Community Policy