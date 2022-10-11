ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Magazine Street closure

WWL-AMFM
 5 days ago

The city of New Orleans says crews today are closing part of Magazine Street near the river.

"The closure will remain in effect until Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, weather permitting," according to a news release.

Officials say the 7000 to 7100 blocks of Magazine Street need to be completely closed as part of the Magazine Street (Leake Avenue to East Drive) project.

Crews are replacing drainage and resurfacing the roadway in a project many say is many years overdue.

Westbound Magazine Street traffic to Leake Avenue detour: Henry Clay Avenue to St. Charles Avenue to Leake Avenue
Eastbound Magazine Street traffic from Leake Avenue detour : St. Charles Avenue to Henry Clay Avenue to Magazine Street
Westbound Magazine Street local traffic : Entrance to Audubon Nature Institute facilities are to remain open to local traffic at Leake Avenue. Audubon Zoo access via Constance Street and West Drive will remain open

