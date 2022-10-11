Apple deals for Amazon Prime Early Access: AirPods, iPads, and Watch

Get great deals on AirPods, iPads, MacBooks and more. Stan Horaczek

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Apple just announced the second generation of its AirPods Pro noise-canceling headphones and they’re already getting a discount during Amazon’s Early Access sale. Right now, you can pay $225 instead of the regular $250. It’s not a huge discount, but it’s enough to buy a pizza that you can eat in peace thanks to the very excellent active noise cancellation. The Apple deals go beyond AirPods, however, so keep scrolling!

Apple

Check Price

Apple

Check Price

The latest Apple Watch is currently $50 off in either of its sizes. The 41mm Watch checks in a $349 , which is the lowest we have seen it since its recent release. The 45mm version is currently $379 , which is a solid deal if you have a wrist large enough to support all that screen. While buying the new model gets you access to specific features like crash detection, it also guarantees that you’ll get the maximum number of new software updates, which allows you to keep your current device longer.

Apple

Check Price

If you’re looking for an iPad, Amazon’s Prime Early Access also has discounts on just about every model you can think of. I generally recommend the iPad Air as the best iPad for most people. It’s a solid mix of power, size, and price. It lacks Face ID, but rather uses Touch ID with a sensor on the power button to automatically log you in as you open the tablet. It’s powerful enough to run any app you can throw at it without the high price that comes with the iPad Pro.

More Apple deals for Amazon Prime Early Access:

More Amazon Prime Early Access deals: