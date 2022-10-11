ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple deals for Amazon Prime Early Access: AirPods, iPads, and Watch

By Stan Horaczek
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AcFbu_0iUIEEqb00 Get great deals on AirPods, iPads, MacBooks and more. Stan Horaczek

Apple just announced the second generation of its AirPods Pro noise-canceling headphones and they’re already getting a discount during Amazon’s Early Access sale. Right now, you can pay $225 instead of the regular $250. It’s not a huge discount, but it’s enough to buy a pizza that you can eat in peace thanks to the very excellent active noise cancellation. The Apple deals go beyond AirPods, however, so keep scrolling!

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds with MagSafe Charging Case $223 (was $249)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NRqsN_0iUIEEqb00

Apple

Check Price

Apple Watch Series 8 $349 (was $399)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FI5Fx_0iUIEEqb00

Apple

Check Price

The latest Apple Watch is currently $50 off in either of its sizes. The 41mm Watch checks in a $349 , which is the lowest we have seen it since its recent release. The 45mm version is currently $379 , which is a solid deal if you have a wrist large enough to support all that screen. While buying the new model gets you access to specific features like crash detection, it also guarantees that you’ll get the maximum number of new software updates, which allows you to keep your current device longer.

2022 Apple iPad Air (10.9-inch, Wi-Fi, 64GB, 5th Generation) $519 (was $599)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2h2v41_0iUIEEqb00

Apple

Check Price

If you’re looking for an iPad, Amazon’s Prime Early Access also has discounts on just about every model you can think of. I generally recommend the iPad Air as the best iPad for most people. It’s a solid mix of power, size, and price. It lacks Face ID, but rather uses Touch ID with a sensor on the power button to automatically log you in as you open the tablet. It’s powerful enough to run any app you can throw at it without the high price that comes with the iPad Pro.

More Apple deals for Amazon Prime Early Access:

More Amazon Prime Early Access deals:

