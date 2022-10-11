ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Aldi announces recall of frozen falafels amid E. coli outbreak

By Reggie Lee
 5 days ago

ST. LOUIS – You may want to check your freezer Tuesday morning.

Aldi is recalling their earth grown vegan frozen falafel products. The recall includes both the traditional and garlic and herb flavors. An E. coli outbreak has been linked to the items. Five people were hospitalized, and more than 12 others in six states became ill.

The products were sold in Aldi discount grocery stores since July 24. In Missouri, Florida, Iowa, Kansas, Ohio, and Wisconsin. Aldi recommends throwing out the packages, and getting a refund from a local store.

