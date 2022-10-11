ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chatham County, GA

Investigators drain pool as search for missing toddler continues

 5 days ago

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — It has been five long days since little Quinton Simon was last seen. Since then the 20-month-old has been the center of a search that’s now making national news.

Investigators used a pump to drain the swimming pool in the backyard of Quinton’s grandparents’ home. That pool and the home are two of the places Chatham County Investigators and federal agents are searching again.

Over the weekend, WSAV obtained the recordings from the morning Quinton went missing, giving a better idea of what Quinton’s mom told 9-1-1.

The WSAV Investigative Unit was told Monday that the 9-1-1 call Leilani Simon made at 9:42 last Wednesday morning and the body camera video of officers searching this home for little Quinton, are both part of an ongoing investigation.

The Chatham County Attorney’s Office told WSAV those weren’t available because of an ongoing investigation.

“We have to protect the integrity of the investigation and that’s first and foremost,” said Chatham County Police Chief Jeff Hadley.

WSAV uncovered an exclusive new detail showing that Simon’s grandmother, Billie Jo Howell, did in fact have legal custody of Quinton and his older brother. WSAV learned that Quinton’s mom was ordered to pay child support for the two boys.

Court documents show Leilani Simon had been to court and knew she would be ordered to pay. The judge’s ruling was signed exactly one week before Quinton disappeared and filed the morning of his disappearance.

The third page of the court order said, “Lelani Simon would have to start paying child support on November 1st and wouldn’t stop until the boys turned 18, married, became emancipated or died.”

There are an incredible number of resources now devoted to finding Quinton. Not only is the Chatham County Police Department, but Hadley told WSAV Monday afternoon there are now FBI agents from across the country on the case. Forty agents, including every agent from the Savannah and Brunswick field offices.

Related
FOX8 News

Police: Missing Georgia toddler believed dead, mom a suspect

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Police who spent more than a week searching for a toddler who was reported missing from his home have gathered enough evidence to conclude that the boy is dead and name his mother as a suspect in his death and disappearance, the police chief said Thursday. Authorities are still searching for the body […]
SAVANNAH, GA
Chatham County, GA
Georgia Crime & Safety
Chatham County, GA
FOX8 News

‘My baby’s not dead’: Heated exchange between grandmother, babysitter of missing toddler caught on camera

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — WSAV obtained an exclusive video of a heated exchange between Quinton Simon’s grandmother and his babysitter.  The 20-month-old Quinton has not been seen since the morning of Oct. 5. Quinton was last seen at the home where he lived with his mother, her boyfriend, siblings and grandparent on Burkhalter Road […]
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

Hinesville man dies after tree falls on him

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - A man has died after a tree fell on him in Hinesville. According to Detective William Oberlander, detectives responded to the 900 block of Fox Haven Court just after 5 p.m. Hinesville Police said that a man, who was cutting a tree in his front yard,...
HINESVILLE, GA
wtoc.com

15-year-old dead following shooting on 3rd St.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - One person is dead following a shooting on 3rd Street Tuesday. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says Garden City Police found a 15-year-old with gunshot wounds behind a home. The child was pronounced dead at the hospital. The Councilman for the area Richard Lassiter Junior says...
GARDEN CITY, GA
live5news.com

Man taken to hospital after Beaufort Co. shooting

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left a man injured Wednesday afternoon. Deputies responded to a shots fired call at 5:10 p.m. on Roberts Lane. That is in the Grays Hill area of the county. When investigators arrived, they found...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
WSAV News 3

Crews respond to sewage spill at Savannah home

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — City of Savannah crews are responding to a sewage spill at a Savannah home on Wednesday afternoon. The estimated 5,280-gallon-spill happened at 1356 Lavon Avenue and flowed into Hayners Creek. Which resulted from a surcharged wet well caused by work on Chatham County’s force main along Sallie Mood Drive, the city […]
SAVANNAH, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wtoc.com

City of Savannah evicts homeless camp under the Truman Parkway

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Continuing coverage tonight following the eviction of the homeless camp under the Truman Parkway in Savannah. We were able to go inside the camp in previous months, but today the city wouldn’t allow that as they had over a dozen police vehicles out there and cited a public safety concern for keeping us away from the residents as the city evicted them.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Man injured in overnight shooting in Bluffton

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) — The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that happened overnight at The Bluestone Apartments. Deputies responded to a shots fired call shortly after 9:00 p.m. Police say that there were several 911 calls that reported multiple shots being heard in the 4921 Bluffton Parkway area on October 9. When […]
BLUFFTON, SC
WSAV News 3

Tattnall Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for 2 escaped inmates

TATTNALL COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Two inmates are on the loose after escaping from the Tattnall County Jail on Monday. According to the Tattnall County Sheriff’s Department, the inmates, identified as 30-year-old John Herbert Mincey and 18-year-old Meahki Asahmad Carter(both of Reidsville), escaped from the recreation yard at the Jail around 2 p.m. Mincey is […]
TATTNALL COUNTY, GA
blufftontoday.com

Pineland man charged after shooting leaves man in critical condition

A Pineland man faces attempted murder charges and possibly other charges after a Sunday, Oct. 9, shooting in the front yard of a Grays Highway residence left one man in critical condition, the Jasper County Sheriff's Office said. Bernard Primus, 26, was charged with one count of attempted murder. He...
PINELAND, SC
yourislandnews.com

No injuries in Broad River Bridge rollover

Early Tuesday morning, Oct. 4, the Burton Fire District and Beaufort County EMS responded to a vehicle collision on the Broad River Bridge that resulted in lane closures but no injuries. Just before 1 a.m., emergency crews responded to a reported vehicle collision on the Broad River Bridge. Initial reports...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Driver hurt, passenger killed in Beaufort County crash

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly single-vehicle crash in Beaufort County. The crash happened at 1 a.m. Saturday on Cross Island Parkway near William Hilton Parkway, LCpl. Nick Pye said. Troopers say a 1996 Honda sedan traveling east on Cross Island Parkway...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
