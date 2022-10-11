ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Comments / 0

Related
bitcoinist.com

Ethereum Investor Gains Holds Steady Through Bear Market

Many cryptocurrencies have seen their bull market gains wiped out since the start of 2022 and Ethereum has not been left out. However, investors in the digital asset have fared better than most given how many of them still remain in profit. Data shows that the gainers in Ethereum are still holding steady as half of them remain in profit.
STOCKS
bitcoinist.com

Here’s How Much ETH Is Expected To Be Burned Every Year

The Ethereum (ETH) burn was implemented with the EIP-1559 and since then, thousands of ETH have been burned and taken out of circulation. The ETH burn continues in a bid to make the cryptocurrency deflationary, and it has actually been able to achieve this in some blocks. Given the number of ETH that is being burned by the hour, here is how much ETH is expected to be burned each year.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Shiba Inu#Coins#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Web3 Investment#Big Eyes Coin
bitcoinist.com

Shiba Inu price predictions: will 2023 be “The year” for SHIB?

The Shiba Inu (SHIB) token is experiencing a noticeable amount of network activity, as the project continues to release new features. The token has had a topsy-turvy 2022 in terms of price, falling down from a high of $0.00003 in Feb. to its current price of $0.000009 as of Oct. 13.
MARKETS
bitcoinist.com

Big Eyes Coin vs Shiba Inu: Which Meme Token Is Winning The Crypto Race?

The meme coin landscape has changed very much since Dogecoin (DOGE) emerged. Memecoins have evolved from being tokens that can offer a few utilities on top of being internet memes. Dogecoin (DOGE) set the template for meme coins after its creation, and because of its success, it inspired the creation of several other meme coins. Today there are thousands of doge-inspired meme coins, most of which get buried beneath the legacy of Dogecoin.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Meme
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Ethereum
bitcoinist.com

Big Eyes Coin Is Eyeing Change for the Environmental Crisis, Whilst Bitcoin and Litecoin Add to It.

The current state of our world and environment is dire. The Earth has never been in such awful shape. This is all due to climate change caused by pollution and greenhouse gas production. A million species are at risk of extinction, and natural ecosystems have lost around half of their area. The biomass of wild mammals has decreased by 82%, mostly due to human activity. One of these human activities is mining for crypto, which uses a large amount of energy annually. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) wants to change this and be a more environmentally friendly cryptocurrency.
ECONOMY
bitcoinist.com

Binance Launches $500 Million Fund To Support Bitcoin Mining Industry

The Bitcoin mining industry has grown tremendously in the last few years. With multiple bull markets so far, there has been a large profit margin for those who have gone down this route, with companies making hundreds of millions of dollars off their operations. The bear market has had a profound impact on the bitcoin mining industry but it has not scared off participants, and now Binance is providing support for miners.
MARKETS
bitcoinist.com

Make Crypto Money Work for You by Buying into Runfy, Binance Coin, and Litecoin

The Runfy (RUNF) project presents a new paradigm where its users can earn crypto while attaining important fitness goals. The advantages of this crypto platform cannot be overemphasized. In fact, experts have projected that its impact will benefit members of the crypto community who frequently ignore their health needs in favor of “the grind.” It will also onboard newcomers to the Web3 world by helping them achieve long-term health goals while making a profit.
MARKETS
bitcoinist.com

Top Trending Cryptos of October 2022: CSPR, IMPT, USTC, SHIB

The global crypto market lingers under the $1 trillion mark, with few signs of a bounce-back in October. An autumn bull run seems far-fetched unless whale and retailer funds pump in from less inspiring markets. But, on a zoom-in, we find cryptocurrencies that are performing remarkably well even in the...
MARKETS
bitcoinist.com

River Financial Is Powering The Chivo Wallet’s Lightning Transactions. Why?

Wait a minute, is River Financial involved in El Salvador’s bitcoin story? Since when? Apparently, the highly respected financial institution is now processing the Chivo Wallet’s Lightning transactions. Which seems like a step in the right direction, but also comes with seemingly unnecessary counterparty risk. Why isn’t El Salvador handling the operation internally? And, will River Financial improve the Chivo Wallet’s usability?
PERSONAL FINANCE
bitcoinist.com

UK Crypto Boom – Over 50% Of Top British Banks Facilitate Digital Currency Transactions

Crypto assets are enjoying the lenient stance that the United Kingdom government is maintaining regarding ownership, usage and trading of digital currency assets. Unlike countries such as Algeria, Bangladesh, Bolivia, Egypt, Indonesia and Ghana where virtual currency is banned, the UK left its doors open for the highly volatile asset class.
MARKETS
bitcoinist.com

Big Eyes Coin, Solana and Stellar, Revolutionising Blockchain Technology

Blockchain technology is a system that stores transaction records which are known as the “block”, of the public in various databases known as the “chain” in a network that encourages Peer-2-peer. It is the base technology used for the functioning of several cryptocurrencies. Also, blockchain technology...
MARKETS
bitcoinist.com

Experts Have Spoken! Snowfallprotocol.io (SNW), The Sandbox, and Theta Network Will Lead the Market

The crypto market is enormous; therefore, many experts have their eyes glued to the statistics of thousands of tokens to ensure which will lead the market. As of now, it seems like we have our top 3 picks, The Sandbox, Theta Network, and Snowfallprotocol.io (SNW) , but which among them is at the top? You may want to read the article carefully if you don’t want to miss that!
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy