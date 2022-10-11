The current state of our world and environment is dire. The Earth has never been in such awful shape. This is all due to climate change caused by pollution and greenhouse gas production. A million species are at risk of extinction, and natural ecosystems have lost around half of their area. The biomass of wild mammals has decreased by 82%, mostly due to human activity. One of these human activities is mining for crypto, which uses a large amount of energy annually. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) wants to change this and be a more environmentally friendly cryptocurrency.

ECONOMY ・ 3 HOURS AGO