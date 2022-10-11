Read full article on original website
10 Best Entry-Level Jobs for Remote Workers
If you're just out of college and ready to find a job, but worried about your lack of experience, don't fret -- there are lots of entry-level jobs out there for fresh employees. Many of these jobs...
8 Best Remote Jobs That Pay at Least $50 an Hour
Making $50 per hour is no small feat. If you work full-time hours, $50 per hour is the equivalent of a bit more than $100,000 per year ($104,000, to be exact). As always, inflation continues to erode...
Companies eliminating degree requirements open the door to giving your remote job to someone else
Eliminating college degree requirements is great for millions of workers, but it also makes job hunting more competitive. A four-year degree has long been heralded as a must-have to advance in corporate America. But that might not be the case much longer. General Motors recently announced that it would be...
Food Stamps Schedule: When Georgia SNAP Recipients Can Anticipate October 2022 Payments
Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients in Georgia get their benefits paid on the same schedule every month, including in October 2022. Payments are distributed beginning on the...
A Third of U.S. Bosses/Executives Want Employees Back to Keep Track of Them, According to New Data from Fiverr Business
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 6, 2022-- Fiverr International Ltd., (NYSE: FVRR), the company that is revolutionizing how the world works together, has revealed the motivation behind return to work policies. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221006005096/en/ Bosses want employees in an office to know where they are at all times. (Photo: Business Wire)
Employees get more sleep on a 4-day workweek—and that could reduce ‘bad work outcomes’
“Sleep and work are sort of in competition with each other."
Americans Are Choosing To Be ‘Over-Employed’ Instead of Working Back-to-Back Jobs
As inflation increases the costs of everything from food to shelter, more workers need to take on multiple jobs or side gigs to make ends meet. But instead of working multiple retail or food service...
National company now hiring 100,000 people for seasonal jobs, no interview required for most positions
If you or someone you know is looking for a way to make extra income for the holidays, you may be interested to know that a major national delivery company is now hiring more than 100,000 seasonal workers throughout the country. Best of all, applicants can apply online, and no interview is required for most positions. Read on to learn more.
7 Remote Jobs Gen Z Will Love
Older members of Gen Z have recently entered the workforce or will be entering the workforce for the first time, and what they look for in a job may not be the same as previous generations. According...
From $750 to $10,000: Here Are 8 Industries Offering Hiring Bonuses
As we slowly rebound from the 2020 pandemic, many employers continue to look for ways to counter staffing shortages and lure potential hires back into the workforce. While some use creative benefits or work-from-home options as hiring draws, others hope to attract employees quickly with immediate cash in the form of a signing bonus.
10 Tips to Help Small Businesses Thrive During the Recession
It is essential that business owners and managers get their companies ready to not only survive the next economic downturn but possibly even grow as a result of it. This preparation should be done whenever the next economic downturn occurs.
3 Tips for Writing Effective Job Advertisements
Optimize your job advertisements to find the perfect hire.
4 Best Practices When Choosing a Staffing Agency
Remote work and outsourcing talent are here to stay. Here's what to look for when outsourcing work.
Opinion: It's time for employers to stop caring so much about college degrees
It's true that colleges and universities remain an important source of talent, but when a college degree becomes a box-checking exercise, it places a barrier between skilled workers seeking better jobs and employers in need of their talents, Ryan Roslansky and Byron Auguste write.
News-Medical.net
Working alongside robots may increase job burnout and workplace incivility
Working alongside robots may contribute to job burnout and workplace incivility, but self-affirmation techniques could help alleviate fears about being replaced by these machines, according to research published by the American Psychological Association. Researchers found that workers in the U.S. and parts of Asia feel job insecurity from robots, even...
BBC
Labour shortage group launched to tackle vacancies
A Government of Jersey group has been launched to tackle the island's "critical labour shortages". A Population and Skills Ministerial Group has been set up as part of the 100-day plan to deal with vacancies in the public and private sectors. Jersey's chief executive Suzanne Wylie conducted a "rapid review...
bestcolleges.com
Requirements for a Career in Trades
Many entry-level trade careers require only a certificate or associate degree. Experienced workers can increase their salary potential with a bachelor's or graduate degree. Apprenticeships and internships help workers improve their trades resume. The Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) projects that many skilled trades will grow significantly from 2021-2031. Trades...
How to Prepare for a Job Interview
Building your confidence for an interview starts with feeling prepared. Ace your next interview with these simple preparation tips.
These are the best companies for getting ahead
When it comes to climbing the corporate ladder, the company you work for could be more important than any skills or educational degrees you have. So concludes a report from the Burning Glass Institute, a think tank focused on work, Harvard Business School and the Schultz Family Foundation that ranked 250 of the largest public companies in the U.S. based on how well they do in advancing an employee's career.
Narcity
Government Of Canada Is Hiring For So Many Jobs In BC & You Could Earn Over $100K
The Government of Canada is hiring a bunch of jobs in B.C. and best of all, a lot of them pay super well. If you've been searching high and low for a high-paying job, the Government of Canada is looking to fill a bunch of different roles from psychologists to helicopter pilots.
