Education

The Associated Press

A Third of U.S. Bosses/Executives Want Employees Back to Keep Track of Them, According to New Data from Fiverr Business

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 6, 2022-- Fiverr International Ltd., (NYSE: FVRR), the company that is revolutionizing how the world works together, has revealed the motivation behind return to work policies. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221006005096/en/ Bosses want employees in an office to know where they are at all times. (Photo: Business Wire)
News-Medical.net

Working alongside robots may increase job burnout and workplace incivility

Working alongside robots may contribute to job burnout and workplace incivility, but self-affirmation techniques could help alleviate fears about being replaced by these machines, according to research published by the American Psychological Association. Researchers found that workers in the U.S. and parts of Asia feel job insecurity from robots, even...
BBC

Labour shortage group launched to tackle vacancies

A Government of Jersey group has been launched to tackle the island's "critical labour shortages". A Population and Skills Ministerial Group has been set up as part of the 100-day plan to deal with vacancies in the public and private sectors. Jersey's chief executive Suzanne Wylie conducted a "rapid review...
bestcolleges.com

Requirements for a Career in Trades

Many entry-level trade careers require only a certificate or associate degree. Experienced workers can increase their salary potential with a bachelor's or graduate degree. Apprenticeships and internships help workers improve their trades resume. The Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) projects that many skilled trades will grow significantly from 2021-2031. Trades...
CBS News

These are the best companies for getting ahead

When it comes to climbing the corporate ladder, the company you work for could be more important than any skills or educational degrees you have. So concludes a report from the Burning Glass Institute, a think tank focused on work, Harvard Business School and the Schultz Family Foundation that ranked 250 of the largest public companies in the U.S. based on how well they do in advancing an employee's career.
