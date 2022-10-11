Read full article on original website
Related
easttexasradio.com
Stop Marvin Nichols Reservoir Meeting
Stop Marvin Nichols reservoir had about 50 locals in attendance who listened to a presentation. Janice Bezanson, Senior Policy Director for Texas Conservation Alliance, and Jim Thompson, Chair of North East Texas Regional Water Planning Group; Chief Financial Officer & Legal Counsel for Ward Timber, spoke. They pointed out the proposed Marvin Nichols Reservoir water project’s negative impacts on Northeast Texas if it is allowed to proceed in the state water plan.
easttexasradio.com
Hazardous Weather Outlook
Thunderstorms are possible late tonight along and north of I-20. A. few storms could contain gusty winds and small hail. Widespread rainfall and embedded thunderstorms will continue through Sunday night across most of North and Central Texas and end from north to south on Monday. A few storms could contain gusty winds and small hail.
easttexasradio.com
Fannin County Man Dies In Alabama Crash
A Fannin County man has died of injuries he received in a motorcycle crash last week in Alabama. It critically injured 89-year-old Don G. June of Bonham when the motorcycle he was driving ran off the road and hit a guardrail. The Alabama Highway Patrol is investigating.
Comments / 0