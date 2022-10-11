Read full article on original website
Paris Area Weekend Activities
The Roxton Community Revival held this week wraps up Friday night. Some multiple ministers and musicians served during this event. Paris CASA for Kids Fall for Casa Fiesta is tomorrow at 6:00 pm at the Love Civic Center. Great food, live and silent auction. Call (903) 737-4346 for information. Crime...
Paris Police Report For Friday (Oct 14)
Paris Police responded to a motor vehicle accident in the 200-block of Clarksville at 10:40 pm Thursday. A white passenger vehicle traveling northbound on Church St. collided with another as it crossed the intersection at Clarksville. The driver, Jana Lynn Combs, 29, of Sumner, tested to be intoxicated and had a small child in the vehicle at the time of the accident. Combs was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated with a child under 15. Officers transferred Combs to the Lamar County Jail.
Pittsburg ISD Asking For $88.350 Million Bond
On Nov 8, voters will decide on Pittsburg ISD’s $88.350 million bond election. It involves a new sixth-grade wing and cafeteria at the junior high and a new high school campus to alleviate space constraints. The bond should impact the average homeowner by approximately $27.68 per month if approved. However, for those 65 and older, there would be no tax impact over the frozen amount. The $27.68 per month is for a home over $132,886, the average home value after homestead exemption. For more information, you can go to https://www.bond.pittsburgisd.net/.
Weekly Road Report
I-30 – From FM 989 to AR State Line, reconstructing and widening the highway, concrete paving in median. I-30 – From FM 989 to FM 3419, the extension of frontage roads. I-30 – Westbound at Exit 207/Spur 594, ramp rehabilitation. Exit & entrance ramps are closed, with Westbound lanes restricted to one lane.
Paris Police Report For Wednesday (Oct 12)
There will be limited access to the Paris Police Department on Wednesday, Oct 12, while Drake Construction removes the surface and adds new asphalt in the parking lot. The driveway will have limited access during the milling process. If you must enter the driveway, please enter safely and slowly, and obey the signs. You can park on the grass lawn in front of the building. If you require special assistance from the yard to the building, please call 903-784-6688 or 737-4114. Employees must park on the front lawn or in the parking lot east of the police department. We apologize for any inconvenience.
SPCA of Texas gets custody of 34 cats recovered from North Texas property
GREENVILLE, Texas - The SPCA of Texas was awarded custody of 34 cats recovered from a property in Hunt County last week. The decision was made during a civil custody hearing Thursday. A judge also awarded the SPCA $8,539.50 in restitution. This case started to be investigated on October 3,...
Burn Ban Ordered For Lamar County
Lamar County Commissioners enacted a ten-day burn ban, effective immediately until October 24. The court gave County Judge Brandon Bell the authority to cancel the burn ban if the current drought conditions improve. The county could renew the burn ban at the next Commissioners Court Meeting.
4 Jailed On Probation Warrants, 2 Arrested In Court, 3 Others Jailed On Felony Warrants
Over the last week, nine people were jailed in Hopkins County on felony warrants. Four people were jailed in Hopkins County on violation of probation warrants, two were taken into custody in district court, and three on other felony warrants, according to arrest and jail reports. Arrested In District Court.
MPISD – News
1st row L to R: JJ Duenez, Emily Crabb, Xo’Najah Henderson, Liz Liera, Sarah Vanhoose. 2nd row L to R: Micah Fulbright, Lachlan Miles, Zach Nichols, Hector Sierra-Rosales. Twelve Mount Pleasant Junior High School choir students have earned places in the Junior High All-Region Choir. To achieve a place in the choir, each singer had to learn three selections and sing parts of each in a blind audition.
Local man attacks homeowner with a sledgehammer during burglary
Paris Police officers responded to a disturbance in the 1500 block of Graham St at 9:40 a.m. on Oct. 12. Officers were met by the victim. Paris Police officers responded to a disturbance in the 1500 block of Graham St at 9:40 a.m. on Oct. 12, 2022. Officers were met...
Couple arguing lands them both in jail
When officers made contact with the female, the male fled out the back door. Officers chased the male several blocks before the male entered the passenger side of a black Jeep Liberty. Paris Police responded to a disturbance in the 1300 block of W Sperry Ave at 11:53 a.m. on...
7 cars damaged, some totaled after casino parking lot explosion
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - A car inside a parking garage at Choctaw Casino in Durant exploded last night, damaging 6 nearby cars, according to a press release from the casino. Jason Wilkerson was having dinner with his dad and brother Thursday night when he heard someone describing a truck over the loudspeaker.
Paris police arrest report || Oct. 14, 2022
The following individuals were recently arrested by the Paris Police Department. Atkinson,Jewelia Star Marie – EVADING ARREST DETENTION. Gipson,Dennis W – SPEEDING; SPEEDING; RUNNING STOP SIGN; FAIL TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILIT; FAIL TO DISPLAY DRIVER’S LICENSE; FAIL TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILIT; FAIL TO DISPLAY DRIVER’S LICENSE/2ND OFF; EXPIRED MOTOR VEHICLE REGISTRATION; FAIL TO APPEAR Non Traffic; FAIL TO APPEAR Non Traffic; FAIL TO APPEAR Non Traffic.
Officials ID body found by Gilmer bus driver on side of road while dropping off students
UPDATE: The body has been identified as Louise Grant Jr., 51 of Pittsburg, and officials said foul play is not suspected. An autopsy has been ordered, according to Upshur County Sheriff Larry Webb. GILMER, Texas (KETK) – A Gilmer ISD bus driver found a dead body on the side of the road while dropping off […]
Fannin County Man Dies In Alabama Crash
A Fannin County man has died of injuries he received in a motorcycle crash last week in Alabama. It critically injured 89-year-old Don G. June of Bonham when the motorcycle he was driving ran off the road and hit a guardrail. The Alabama Highway Patrol is investigating.
Lamar County booking report || Oct. 14, 2022
SMITH, MELISSA RENEE – POSS CS PG 1 <1G. RAPER, MATTHEW HENRY – ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY MEMB. COFFIN, RICHARD DWIGHT – CCC/ACCIDENT INVOLVING DAMAGE TO VEHICL. BROWN, LATOYA LOLITA – CCC/MTR-ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ. ATKINSON, JEWELIA STAR MARIE – PD EVADING ARREST DETENTION.
Authorities release name of man found dead by Gilmer ISD bus driver
UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Authorities have released the name of a man found dead on the side of the road by a school bus driver Wednesday afternoon. According to the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office, the body of Louise Grant, Jr., 51, of Pittsburg, was found next to the road way in the 1600 block of Lavender Road, north of Gilmer. At this time, the sheriff’s office does not suspect foul play in connection with Grant’s death and an autopsy has been ordered.
Mt Pleasant’s Lauren Burge Wins Third Championship
Team Remington’s Lauren Burge Wins Lady High Overall Title At 2022 NSSA World Skeet Championship. Team Remington’s Lauren Burge won the Lady High Overall title at the 2022 NSSA World Skeet Championship, dusting 441 clays on her way to victory. In addition, her Remington teammates Clay Baldwin and Houston Deshotels captured top finishes at the tournament.
Rising country star hits the stage in Bonham
BONHAM, Texas (KTEN) -- Rising country star, Drake Milligan is singing this evening at the Powder Creek Pavillion in Bonham. Milligan is best known for portraying Elvis Presley on the CMT series, Sun Records and for his appearance on America's Got Talent. Milligan says it's great to be home and...
Man Found Dead By Gilmer ISD Bus Driver Identified
Upshur County authorities have released the identity of the man found dead alongside the road by a Gilmer ISD bus driver. At this time, the sheriff’s office does not suspect foul play concerning the death of 51-year-old Louis Grant, Jr. of Pittsburg.
