WTOK-TV
New businesses opening in Meridian by 2023
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The city of Meridian is expected to look different with all the new developments that are coming to the Queen City. Downtown, Sela Ward Parkway, Frontage Road, and even North Hills are thriving with new retail stores being built. “We are really excited about the growth...
kicks96news.com
AAA: Gas Price Spike May Be Peaking
Gas prices in Mississippi may have gone as high as they’re going to go this time. AAA says with oil prices dropping, we can look for prices at the pump to do likewise barring unexpected developments impacting fuel supplies. The auto club says it had been advising its members in Mississippi to budget for $3.50 a gallon gas when the latest price spike began last week but now believes the statewide average is peaking at $3.33. That’s an increase of about 27 cents since Oct. 4 which AAA says was driven by OPEC’s decision to cut oil production, refinery downtime to switch over from summer-grade gas and an unusually strong demand for gas for early fall.
WTOK-TV
Benefit event planned for local radio personality “The Kenman”
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - There’s a big fundraiser for a local radio personality coming up Saturday, Oct. 15. “The Kenman” was recently diagnosed with stage four metastatic prostate cancer. Ken Stokes is his real name and he’s been on the radio since the mid 1980s. His friend and colleague, Cara Shirley, said he has given so much to the community.
tippahnews.com
Mississippi State Fire Academy holds dual graduations
JACKSON–Two classes recently graduated from the Mississippi State Fire Academy (MSFA) in Jackson. On Thursday, the graduation for Firefighter Class 199 and the MS Executive Fire Officer (MEFO) Program was held inside the No. 1 Fire Academy Auditorium. Congressman Michael Guest was the guest speaker at the prestigious event.
Madison County Journal
Madison receives national honor
Madison the City received top honors for the prestigious 2022 America in Bloom National Awards Program announced earlier this month. The city received special recognition for its Celebrating Heritage from its Advisors. Steve Zwiep and Douglas Airhart, AIB Advisors, spent two days in the summer touring the community, meeting municipal officials, residents, and volunteers.
‘Belle Collective’ Star Lateshia Pearson Serves Black Women Entrepreneurs Financial Literacy Over Brunches
Lateshia Pearson of OWN Network’s Belle Collective is an entrepreneur and certified life coach building an empire with sisterhood in mind. A Pelahatchie Belle at heart, Pearson is uniting Black women all around her home state of Mississippi to fill the need most Black entrepreneurs and aspiring business owners don’t have access to: support.
kicks96news.com
Active Shooter Preparedness Class a Success in Leake
Earlier this week, the Leake County Sheriff’s Office hosted the CRASE class that was instructed by Mississippi Department of Homeland Security. Aside from any law enforcement officers in attendance, there were 40 people who signed in for the class. Daycare workers, teachers, church security members and other concerned citizens...
Waste Management expected to take over Jackson’s garbage collection
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson City Council has agreed to pay Richard’s Disposal $4.8 million for the work they have completed since April 1, 2022. The city council has also agreed to allow Waste Management to take over garbage collection on or before January 1, 2023. City Council Attorney Deshun Martin believes that this […]
Jackson mayor, council feud over garbage contract decision
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson City Council’s decision to move forward with Waste Management to take over garbage collection has created more friction between the city council and mayor. Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba condemned the move, saying that the city council doesn’t have the authority to make such a decision. According to Jackson City […]
kicks96news.com
Person Shot Today in Leake County
9:56 a.m. – Leake Deputies were dispatched to a residence on Shumaker Rd when a caller reported a break-in was in progress. 1:52 p.m. – Carthage Police responded to a call from management at Dirt Cheap regarding a shoplifter. 3:07 p.m. – Carthage Police were alerted to possible...
kicks96news.com
More DUI Arrests in Neshoba
KINNARD LEE KING, 30, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0. JAMES GARRETT MCKINNEY, 32, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $2,420. DANIEL MCMILLIAN, 28, of Philadelphia, Serving Sentence, NCSO. Bond $0. CYLAS C MINGO, 20, of Choctaw, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0. BYRON DURAN MORRIS, 36, of Philadelphia,...
Teens went on armed carjacking spree, Mississippi police said
A Jackson teenager charged by Vicksburg police with armed carjacking in the Tuesday theft of a Toyota 4Runner from the Circle K at 3326 Clay St. is now charged with multiple counts by the Warren County Sheriff’s Office in the theft of a pickup truck in Flowers and the reported theft of a Dodge Charger from Jackson.
WTOK-TV
Update: Name released in pedestrian death near Hwy. 11 and N. Frontage Rd. in Meridian
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Update: A man killed after being hit by a vehicle in Meridian Tuesday night was 55-year-old Jerrel “Andy” Rigdon. The collision happened about 7:15 that night near Highway 11 and North Frontage Road. Rigdon was pronounced dead at the scene. Meridian Police Lt. Heather...
kicks96news.com
Domestic Violence and DUI in Neshoba Arrests
DARRICK L STRIBLING, 44, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0. LAVONTA STRIBLING, 21, of Philadelphia, Serving Sentence, NCSO. Bond $0. SHAUNRY MICHAL THOMAS, 31, of Conehatta, Failure to Appear, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0, $0. KYLE TOWNSEND, 41, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0. RICHARD...
Judge rules Mississippi lawmakers can’t funnel tax dollars to private schools
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Hinds County Chancery Court ruled Mississippi lawmakers illegally tried to spend taxpayer dollars on private schools, according to the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Mississippi. The ruling by Hinds County Chancery Judge Crystal Wise Martin is a victory for Parents for Public Schools. The nonprofit group sued to block […]
Man arrested for homicide on Hospital Drive
JACKSON, Miss, (WJTV) – Jackson police arrested a 37-year-old man in connection to a homicide and other crimes on Tuesday. Officer Sam Brown said Robert Anderson has been charged in connection to the homicide on Hospital Drive. Carrie Flemming, 27, was shot and killed during the incident. Anderson has also been charged in connection to […]
WTOK-TV
Lake Coach Tate Hanna remembers Travis Jones
LAKE, Miss. (WTOK) - Lake High School head football coach, Tate Hanna, talked Friday afternoon about Travis Jones, the senior who died after being shot Thursday night near old Highway 80 and Johnson Town Road. Head Coach Tate Hannah said Jones was an outstanding player and person, on and off...
WLOX
Analysis: Most Miss. law enforcement agencies don’t comply with state law because of how they report crimes
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Four years after Mississippi lawmakers required every law enforcement agency in the state to change how they track and report crimes, fewer than half of those organizations have actually done that, according to data provided by the state’s department of public safety. The initiative, which...
WAPT
Nurse killed in wreck by suspected drunk driver
RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. — Family and friends are mourning after police said a nurse was killed in a DUI wreck. Beverly Luckett, 61, lived in Canton but worked as a nurse in Brandon at the Brandon Nursing and Rehabilitation Center LLC. NaKeesha Luckett said she's struggling to come to...
