Paolo Espino's near-record innings total without a win for Nats
Women's Soccer: No. 20 Buckeyes extend unbeaten streak, beat Maryland 7-0 on annual pink night
Women's Soccer: No. 20 Buckeyes look to return to winning ways against Maryland
Wife, 2 dogs, and an anniversary message make jailed January 6 defendant's day as trial looms
The Story Behind This Abandoned Prison in Virginia is Terrifying
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Suspects of assault in NE DC dodge police by hiding in a construction dumpster
WASHINGTON — Several suspects are still wanted for their involvement in an assault that occurred in Northeast D.C. on Wednesday, Oct. 12. The Metropolitan Police Department released video to the public on Saturday that captures the wanted suspects hiding in a construction dumpster to avoid arrest. Detectives are working...
2 people struck by vehicle in Southeast DC, at least one with serious injuries
WASHINGTON — Two females were struck by a vehicle in Southeast DC Friday night. According to Metropolitan Police, the call came in around 9:45 p.m. Two females, one adult and one youth, were struck by a vehicle at 1st St and Atlantic St SE. The vehicle involved in the...
Bruised, Unconscious Toddler Found Outside DC Building May Have Been Abused, Report Says
A 2-year-old boy found unconscious outside of a Washington DC apartment may have been physically abused, NBC Washington reports citing authorities and sources. A 911 call was placed around 9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, reporting the boy was found outside Trinity Plaza at 21 Atlantic St. SW, the outlet said. A good Samaritan was performing CPR when authorities and medics arrived, and bruising was found on his body, NBC says.
One Dead, One Airlifted To Hospital Following Violent Crash In Frederick: State Police
An 89-year-old man was killed in Southern Maryland when his Prius was struck by a pick-up truck crossing through a busy intersection in Frederick County, state police say. Donald Reineke, of Frederick, was driving north on Harmony Road shortly before 9:20 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 14 when he attempted to cross US Route 40 in his hometown when he was hit, according to investigators.
mymcmedia.org
Chevy Chase Man Killed in Bethesda Crash
The motorcyclist killed in a two-vehicle crash Oct. 12 has been identified as Abdesselam Beggar of Chevy Chase, 24. The crash occurred at 7 p.m. on Wisconsin Avenue at Chestnut Street in Bethesda. According to a police investigation, a blue 2018 Yamaha XV1900 motorcycle was headed north on Wisconsin Avenue...
Man accused of trying to smother woman to death with pillow in Ashburn
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — A Virginia man is facing charges for allegedly trying to smother a woman to death with a pillow, authorities said. On Oct. 13, deputies from the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office responded to the 21800 block of Parsells Ridge Court in Ashburn for a report of an assault around 6:30 a.m.
Shots Fired As Dog Owner Chases After DC Gunman With Stolen Pup
Authorities in Washington DC are seeking the person responsible for stealing a pitbull at gunpoint. The suspect pulled out a handgun and demanded the 5-month-old pit mix from her owner on Wednesday, Oct. 12 on the 4500 block of Polk Street around 10:30 p.m., the Metro Police Department said. As...
fox5dc.com
Physically abused 2-year-old found unconscious in Southwest DC: police
WASHINGTON - A 2-year-old from Southwest, D.C. is in the hospital after being physically abused, police say. According to the Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to the unit block of Atlantic Street for reports of physical abuse allegation shorty before 9 p.m. on Thursday. Once there, officers discovered a 2-year-old...
mymcmedia.org
“3 Weeks of Hell”: A County Under Siege
It’s been 20 years since D.C. snipers went on a three-week shooting spree that would terrorize the entire Washington, D.C. region. The first shootings took place in Montgomery County and by the time the snipers were apprehended 3 weeks later on Oct 24, 10 people were dead and three were injured.
WJLA
16-year-old Anaiyah David missing, last seen in Northeast DC; MPD asking for help
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — D.C. Police say they are searching for a missing 16-year-old girl who was last seen in the 1700 block of Rosedale Street, Northeast, on Friday, Oct. 14. Anaiyah David is described as 5-feet-4, 140 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. MPD asks that if...
Fallen USCP Officer Billy Evans' son honors father in kayak expedition
WASHINGTON — Editor's note: The video attached to the article is when President Joe Biden and members of Congress paid tribute to slain USP officer Billy Evans on April 13, 2021. The son of late United States Capitol Police (USCP) Officer William 'Billy' Evans honored his father in a...
Motorcyclist Killed In Head-On Collision Under Investigation In Bethesda, Police Say
Police in Maryland are investigating after a 24-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Montgomery County. Chevy Chase resident Abdesselam Beggar was killed shortly after 7 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12, according to the Montgomery County Department of Police, which announced their investigation into the fatal crash. The...
Woman, girl hurt in hit-and-run
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A woman and a girl who were on foot were injured Friday night after a car hit them and the driver kept going. The Metropolitan Police Department said it happened around 9:45 p.m. at First and Atlantic streets SE. Medics took the woman and the girl to the hospital for […]
arlnow.com
UPDATED: Reports of armed man firing gunshots in Green Valley leads to police shooting
(Updated at 3:30 p.m.) A man said to be armed and firing gunshots in the Green Valley neighborhood has been hospitalized after what police are calling an “officer-involved shooting.”. Officers swarmed the neighborhood after a dispatch, shortly after 7:35 p.m., for a man sitting in front of a house...
Loudoun Co. Sheriff's Office warns of phone scam calls
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office is sending a warning about spoof calls from people pretending to be law enforcement. These scammers are calling and threatening to arrest people, and while it is not a new scam, they tell WUSA9 they had two people call them this week impersonating officials to try and get money.
WJLA
15-year-old boy dead after NE DC shooting; police seek 3 suspects: MPD
WASHINGTON, D.C. (7News) — A 15-year-old boy is dead following a northeast, D.C. shooting near the grounds of Aiton Elementary School on Thursday, Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said. The victim was identified as Andre Robertson Jr., of Northeast, D.C. MPD said they are looking for three suspects driving a...
Teenage victim identified after shooting in Northeast DC
UPDATE 11:00 p.m — Police identified the victim as 15-year-old Andre Robertson, Jr. of Northeast DC. UPDATE 7:25 p.m. — Police said that they found the car that may have been involved in the shooting. They were still searching for the suspects as of 10:20 p.m. They found the car about 20 minutes away along […]
fox5dc.com
Maryland man shot by officers in Arlington after refusing to drop gun: police
ARLINGTON, Va. - A man from Maryland was injured, and later charged, after an officer-involved shooting in Arlington Friday evening. Arlington County Police (ACPD) say officers responded to reports of multiple gunshots being fired in the 2100 block of Shirlington Road around 7:36 p.m. Once there, officers discovered the man...
FBI blames pressure relief valve for frightening bangs at headquarters
WASHINGTON — The Federal Bureau of Investigation is calming fears of shots fired at the bureau's headquarters heard Tuesday night. Video captured the sound of rapid bangs that sound like rifle fire coming from the building in Northwest D.C. In the video, provided to WUSA9 from a person who...
Secret Service Officers Hospitalized After Being Exposed To 'Powdery Substance' In DC
Two US Secret Service agents were hospitalized after being exposed to an undisclosed “powdery substance" believed to be narcotics, a spokesperson said. At approximately 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11, officers from the Secret Service Uniformed Division conducted a traffic stop in the 1700 block of New York Avenue in Washington, DC, according to Anthony Guglielmi, the Chief of Communications for the agency.
WUSA9
Washington, DC
