Bruised, Unconscious Toddler Found Outside DC Building May Have Been Abused, Report Says

A 2-year-old boy found unconscious outside of a Washington DC apartment may have been physically abused, NBC Washington reports citing authorities and sources. A 911 call was placed around 9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, reporting the boy was found outside Trinity Plaza at 21 Atlantic St. SW, the outlet said. A good Samaritan was performing CPR when authorities and medics arrived, and bruising was found on his body, NBC says.
Daily Voice

One Dead, One Airlifted To Hospital Following Violent Crash In Frederick: State Police

An 89-year-old man was killed in Southern Maryland when his Prius was struck by a pick-up truck crossing through a busy intersection in Frederick County, state police say. Donald Reineke, of Frederick, was driving north on Harmony Road shortly before 9:20 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 14 when he attempted to cross US Route 40 in his hometown when he was hit, according to investigators.
mymcmedia.org

Chevy Chase Man Killed in Bethesda Crash

The motorcyclist killed in a two-vehicle crash Oct. 12 has been identified as Abdesselam Beggar of Chevy Chase, 24. The crash occurred at 7 p.m. on Wisconsin Avenue at Chestnut Street in Bethesda. According to a police investigation, a blue 2018 Yamaha XV1900 motorcycle was headed north on Wisconsin Avenue...
fox5dc.com

Physically abused 2-year-old found unconscious in Southwest DC: police

WASHINGTON - A 2-year-old from Southwest, D.C. is in the hospital after being physically abused, police say. According to the Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to the unit block of Atlantic Street for reports of physical abuse allegation shorty before 9 p.m. on Thursday. Once there, officers discovered a 2-year-old...
mymcmedia.org

“3 Weeks of Hell”: A County Under Siege

It’s been 20 years since D.C. snipers went on a three-week shooting spree that would terrorize the entire Washington, D.C. region. The first shootings took place in Montgomery County and by the time the snipers were apprehended 3 weeks later on Oct 24, 10 people were dead and three were injured.
DC News Now

Woman, girl hurt in hit-and-run

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A woman and a girl who were on foot were injured Friday night after a car hit them and the driver kept going. The Metropolitan Police Department said it happened around 9:45 p.m. at First and Atlantic streets SE. Medics took the woman and the girl to the hospital for […]
WUSA9

Loudoun Co. Sheriff's Office warns of phone scam calls

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office is sending a warning about spoof calls from people pretending to be law enforcement. These scammers are calling and threatening to arrest people, and while it is not a new scam, they tell WUSA9 they had two people call them this week impersonating officials to try and get money.
WJLA

15-year-old boy dead after NE DC shooting; police seek 3 suspects: MPD

WASHINGTON, D.C. (7News) — A 15-year-old boy is dead following a northeast, D.C. shooting near the grounds of Aiton Elementary School on Thursday, Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said. The victim was identified as Andre Robertson Jr., of Northeast, D.C. MPD said they are looking for three suspects driving a...
DC News Now

Teenage victim identified after shooting in Northeast DC

UPDATE 11:00 p.m — Police identified the victim as 15-year-old Andre Robertson, Jr. of Northeast DC. UPDATE 7:25 p.m. — Police said that they found the car that may have been involved in the shooting. They were still searching for the suspects as of 10:20 p.m. They found the car about 20 minutes away along […]
Daily Voice

Secret Service Officers Hospitalized After Being Exposed To 'Powdery Substance' In DC

Two US Secret Service agents were hospitalized after being exposed to an undisclosed “powdery substance" believed to be narcotics, a spokesperson said. At approximately 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11, officers from the Secret Service Uniformed Division conducted a traffic stop in the 1700 block of New York Avenue in Washington, DC, according to Anthony Guglielmi, the Chief of Communications for the agency.
