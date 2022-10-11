ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Matlacha, FL

Matlacha and Pine Island residents searching for answers

By WFTX Digital Team
FOX 4 WFTX
FOX 4 WFTX
 5 days ago
Matlacha and Pine Island are some of the hardest hit areas by Hurricane Ian.

Many residents who live there want some answers on what the latest is on recovery and how long it could take to get basic services back.

Fox 4 Amy Wegmann asked FEMA representatives and they say they are on the island and are working and going door to door.

Matlacha Pine Island Fire Control District Fire Chief Benjamin Mickuleit says FEMA is setup up at Matlacha Community Park on Monday and is there to help.

People can also go to Matlacha Pine Island Fire Station 1 if they need assistance as they wait for the power to be restored.

Lee County Sheriff's Office is warning drivers on Tuesday morning about congested roadways entering Pine Island.

LCEC posted photos of power poles going to Pine Island.

Fire Station 1 now has tarps available.

WATER TO HOMES SCHEDULE:
PINE ISLAND PROPER:

  • North of Winn Dixie, water service is now 24 hours a day, with periodic outages to fix water main breaks, or service generator. Notice boil water before drinking, but good to shower in.
  • South of Winn Dixie, water service is now from 10:00am to 8:00pm. Beginning Tuesday, 10/11/2022, water service will be from 8:00am to 8:00pm. Notice boil water before drinking, but good to shower in. If you are not getting water during these times call Customer Service at 239-283-1071.

MATLACHA:
Water services returned Monday.

ROYAL TEE, MATLACHA ISLES, SADDLEWOOD FARMS:
Water service 24 hours a day, with periodic outages to fix water main breaks. Notice boil water before drinking, but good to shower in. Likely boil water to be lifted on Thursday or Friday this week.

FREE DRINKING WATER:
Water can be picked up at 9550 Stringfellow Rd. Please bring your own container. Take as much as you want.

  • By the street there is water available 24 hrs for 2-gallon and smaller containers.
  • Between the hours of 7am to 7pm we can also fill larger containers such as 55 gallon drums, etc.

COLD WATER & OUTDOOR SHOWER:

  • Near Center at 9550 Stringfellow Rd between the hours of 7am to 7pm.
  • Matlacha at Matlacha Ave and Pine Island Rd. working 24/7.
  • Saint James City on Stringfellow Rd. near Bob & Annies’ between the hours of 10:00am to 8:00pm

