Penn State-Michigan is a big one. Here’s what the NSN staff thinks is going to happen. Logan Carney: Penn State is 5-0 and ranked in the top 10, but I’m still not convinced that these things are an accurate depiction of the team. Each win this season, except for their blowout of lowly Auburn, has felt underwhelming. Is this a true top 10 team? Or is this just like last season when when Penn State started 5-0 and was ranked No. 4 but with five really underwhelming wins, in hindsight?

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO