ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Comments / 0

Related
nittanysportsnow.com

PSU S Brown Says DC Diaz Took Blame for Defensive Struggles

Manny Diaz and Ji’Ayir Brown are two of the most important people associated with Penn State’s defense. Diaz, the first-year coordinator, calls the shots. Brown, the fifth-year senior safety, is one of Penn State’s best defensive players and a team captain. Penn State’s defense had its worst...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
nittanysportsnow.com

Drew Allar in at QB for Penn State

Drew Allar is in the game at quarterback for Penn State. It’s not ideal for coach James Franklin’s team, who’s down by 17 with 11 minutes left in Saturday’s game at Michigan. But plenty of fans are excited to see the five-star freshman from Medina, especially...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
State
Michigan State
State College, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania College Sports
City
Altoona, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
State
Wisconsin State
State College, PA
College Sports
City
State College, PA
City
Temple, PA
State
Alabama State
State College, PA
Football
nittanysportsnow.com

Penn State Still in Mix for Tomarrion Parker

When Tomarrion Parker decommitted from Penn State in August, many assumed the four-star Classed of 2023 Edge planned on playing college football somewhere else. Although that might still be the case, Penn State is still in the hunt for Parker, along with Clemson, Tennessee and Texas A&M. Parker will announce his decision Nov. 21.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
nittanysportsnow.com

Smeltzer: Is it Tinsley Time?

Mitch Tinsley didn’t get to play in games like these before he got to Penn State. Sure, the fifth-year senior wideout got to play against big time opponents before he got to Penn State. But Western Kentucky-Michigan State isn’t exactly a game that moves the needle nationally. Penn...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimbo Fisher
nittanysportsnow.com

How to Watch: Penn State Football Week 7 at Michigan

Penn State and Michigan each have their biggest game of the year Saturday in Ann Arbor. Both teams are in the top 10, with Penn State right at No. 10 in both the AP and Coaches Polls, and Michigan is No. 5 in the AP and No. 4 in the Coaches.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
nittanysportsnow.com

NSN Staff Predictions for Penn State-Michigan

Penn State-Michigan is a big one. Here’s what the NSN staff thinks is going to happen. Logan Carney: Penn State is 5-0 and ranked in the top 10, but I’m still not convinced that these things are an accurate depiction of the team. Each win this season, except for their blowout of lowly Auburn, has felt underwhelming. Is this a true top 10 team? Or is this just like last season when when Penn State started 5-0 and was ranked No. 4 but with five really underwhelming wins, in hindsight?
STATE COLLEGE, PA
nittanysportsnow.com

Penn State’s Travel Roster for Michigan Game

Penn State’s travel roster for Michigan is out. **Lambert-Smith got hurt on the first series of Penn State’s Oct. 1 game against Northwestern, but practiced this week and appears to be good to go. No. 2: S Keaton Ellis. No. 3: CB Johnny Dixon. No. 3: WR Parker...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WGAL

Penn State quarterback Beau Pribula signs NIL deal with Shipley Energy

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Former Central York standout and current Penn State freshman quarterback, Beau Pribula signs NIL deal with Shipley Energy in York County. Pribula offered a statement on his partnership with Shipley:. "Growing up in York, Pennsylvania I saw Shipley Energy trucks making deliveries year-round. This season,...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Panthers#American Football#College Football#Nittany Lion#Carolina Panthers Hc
nittanysportsnow.com

No. 20 Penn State Men’s Hockey Beats Mercyhurst, Now 3-0

The No. 20-ranked Penn State men’s hockey team improved to 3-0 with a 6-3 win over Mercyhurst at Pegula Ice Arena on Thursday night. Ture Linden scored just seven seconds into the game to give Penn State an early lead. Mercyhurst answered later in the period with a goal by Ryan St. Onge, and the teams exchanged goals to create a 2-2 score.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
WTAJ

Local radio stations set to change ownership with new deal

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– Many radio stations in the area will be getting a shake-up of owners after a new deal by two media companies. In the deal, 34 radio stations and 12 translators from Forever Media will change ownership and be under Seven Mountains Media. Stations from the Altoona/Johnstown/State College area will all see new […]
ALTOONA, PA
Digital Collegian

State College police close East Beaver Avenue for car accident

On Wednesday night, a car flipped on East Beaver Avenue in front of Canyon Pizza, causing State College police to close the road for just over an hour. According to Sgt. John Tlumac, no one was injured, and the crash was "very mild." A tow truck came around 8:30 p.m. to flip the car and remove it.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Bay Journal

Pennsylvania's elk herd a testament to conserving wide open spaces

Many miles from the mouth of the Chesapeake Bay, the early morning air of northcentral Pennsylvania is cool. Fog hangs low in the valleys, and the grass is wet with dew. As the sun begins to rise, the Allegheny mountains take shape, framing the river valleys in dawn light. Cold, clear streams run through the mountains, carrying their contents downstream.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy