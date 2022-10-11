Read full article on original website
nittanysportsnow.com
PSU S Brown Says DC Diaz Took Blame for Defensive Struggles
Manny Diaz and Ji’Ayir Brown are two of the most important people associated with Penn State’s defense. Diaz, the first-year coordinator, calls the shots. Brown, the fifth-year senior safety, is one of Penn State’s best defensive players and a team captain. Penn State’s defense had its worst...
nittanysportsnow.com
Drew Allar in at QB for Penn State
Drew Allar is in the game at quarterback for Penn State. It’s not ideal for coach James Franklin’s team, who’s down by 17 with 11 minutes left in Saturday’s game at Michigan. But plenty of fans are excited to see the five-star freshman from Medina, especially...
Penn State gets obliterated by Michigan, revealing what the program has become
The Nittany Lions once again faltered after an undefeated start.
nittanysportsnow.com
Smeltzer: Michigan Might be Elite. Penn State Certainly Isn’t.
ANN ARBOR, MICH— It wasn’t long ago that Penn State had a better program than Michigan. Between 2017 and 2020, Penn State beat Michigan three times and finished with more wins each year it beat them. Sure, Michigan beat Penn State badly in 2016 and 2018. But in...
nittanysportsnow.com
12 Tweets: Twitter Reacts to Penn State’s Loss at Michigan
Penn State lost to Michigan, and it was ugly. Here’s what the people of Twitter had to say. https://twitter.com/ben_jones88/status/1581364287066411008?s=21&t=tb-DnRu1xX2LvDAEB8fxhA.
Maize n Brew
Two major recruits surprisingly visited Michigan for the huge Penn State win
Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines had quite the list of recruiting visitors for the 41-14 Maize Out victory over the Penn State Nittany Lions. But there were a couple major recruiting targets who made their way to Ann Arbor on a down low basis. The 2023 recruit who surprisingly...
nittanysportsnow.com
Penn State Still in Mix for Tomarrion Parker
When Tomarrion Parker decommitted from Penn State in August, many assumed the four-star Classed of 2023 Edge planned on playing college football somewhere else. Although that might still be the case, Penn State is still in the hunt for Parker, along with Clemson, Tennessee and Texas A&M. Parker will announce his decision Nov. 21.
nittanysportsnow.com
Smeltzer: Is it Tinsley Time?
Mitch Tinsley didn’t get to play in games like these before he got to Penn State. Sure, the fifth-year senior wideout got to play against big time opponents before he got to Penn State. But Western Kentucky-Michigan State isn’t exactly a game that moves the needle nationally. Penn...
nittanysportsnow.com
How to Watch: Penn State Football Week 7 at Michigan
Penn State and Michigan each have their biggest game of the year Saturday in Ann Arbor. Both teams are in the top 10, with Penn State right at No. 10 in both the AP and Coaches Polls, and Michigan is No. 5 in the AP and No. 4 in the Coaches.
nittanysportsnow.com
NSN Staff Predictions for Penn State-Michigan
Penn State-Michigan is a big one. Here’s what the NSN staff thinks is going to happen. Logan Carney: Penn State is 5-0 and ranked in the top 10, but I’m still not convinced that these things are an accurate depiction of the team. Each win this season, except for their blowout of lowly Auburn, has felt underwhelming. Is this a true top 10 team? Or is this just like last season when when Penn State started 5-0 and was ranked No. 4 but with five really underwhelming wins, in hindsight?
nittanysportsnow.com
Penn State’s Travel Roster for Michigan Game
Penn State’s travel roster for Michigan is out. **Lambert-Smith got hurt on the first series of Penn State’s Oct. 1 game against Northwestern, but practiced this week and appears to be good to go. No. 2: S Keaton Ellis. No. 3: CB Johnny Dixon. No. 3: WR Parker...
WGAL
Penn State quarterback Beau Pribula signs NIL deal with Shipley Energy
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Former Central York standout and current Penn State freshman quarterback, Beau Pribula signs NIL deal with Shipley Energy in York County. Pribula offered a statement on his partnership with Shipley:. "Growing up in York, Pennsylvania I saw Shipley Energy trucks making deliveries year-round. This season,...
How to watch Penn State vs. Michigan: TV channel, radio, livestream and odds
The matchup of unbeaten teams kicks off at noon.
Fourth-ranked State College shows versatility and grit, leans on Harrisburg for big Commonwealth Division win
Class 6A No. 4 State College continued its perfect season Saturday, using 14 second-quarter points and its staunch defense to derail sixth-ranked Harrisburg 20-6 at Severance Field. Freshman RB D’Antae Sheffey and wideout Michael Gaul each found the end zone in the second, with Gaul’s 32-yard touchdown reception delivered by...
West Perry football survives Big Spring’s upset bid
As the final seconds ticked off the scoreboard at West Perry Stadium on Oct. 8, the Mustang football team and their respective fans in the bleachers released a collective sigh of relief. After rolling through the first six weeks of the season, West Perry overcame a stern test from a...
nittanysportsnow.com
No. 20 Penn State Men’s Hockey Beats Mercyhurst, Now 3-0
The No. 20-ranked Penn State men’s hockey team improved to 3-0 with a 6-3 win over Mercyhurst at Pegula Ice Arena on Thursday night. Ture Linden scored just seven seconds into the game to give Penn State an early lead. Mercyhurst answered later in the period with a goal by Ryan St. Onge, and the teams exchanged goals to create a 2-2 score.
Penn State issues statement after student group invites Proud Boys founder to campus for speech
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Penn State University leaders issued a statement this week after a student group invited the founder of the Proud Boys to campus to speak on Oct. 24. Recognized as a hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center, the Proud Boys were founded by Gavin McInnes in 2016.
Local radio stations set to change ownership with new deal
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– Many radio stations in the area will be getting a shake-up of owners after a new deal by two media companies. In the deal, 34 radio stations and 12 translators from Forever Media will change ownership and be under Seven Mountains Media. Stations from the Altoona/Johnstown/State College area will all see new […]
Digital Collegian
State College police close East Beaver Avenue for car accident
On Wednesday night, a car flipped on East Beaver Avenue in front of Canyon Pizza, causing State College police to close the road for just over an hour. According to Sgt. John Tlumac, no one was injured, and the crash was "very mild." A tow truck came around 8:30 p.m. to flip the car and remove it.
Bay Journal
Pennsylvania's elk herd a testament to conserving wide open spaces
Many miles from the mouth of the Chesapeake Bay, the early morning air of northcentral Pennsylvania is cool. Fog hangs low in the valleys, and the grass is wet with dew. As the sun begins to rise, the Allegheny mountains take shape, framing the river valleys in dawn light. Cold, clear streams run through the mountains, carrying their contents downstream.
