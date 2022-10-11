Read full article on original website
Antelope Valley Press
Palmdale residents visit sister city Poncitlán
PALMDALE — Continuing nearly 50 years of civic friendship, a delegation of Palmdale residents recently visited their sister city of Poncitlán, Mexico, last month. The annual gathering, which alternates between Mexico and California, was arranged by the Palmdale Sister Cities Association, which has maintained these ties since 1974.
Antelope Valley Press
Two felons arrested in ongoing investigation
LANCASTER — Two convicted felons were arrested, on Sept. 29, as part of an ongoing investigation by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Organized Crime Task Force, Major Crimes Bureau (Prison Gang Unit) and Operation Safe Street K-9 unit, Sheriff’s officials reported. The California City Correctional...
Antelope Valley Press
Cal City happy to be in black after audits
CALIFORNIA CITY — With the last of its delayed audits completed, California City Council members were pleased to find that the city ended the 2020-2021 fiscal year in the black. “This is the first time in years we’ve had a surplus,” Mayor Jeanie O’Laughlin said.
Antelope Valley Press
Strom abandons AVUHSD Board race
LANCASTER — Retired Antelope Valley Union High School District teacher Susan Strom will no longer actively campaign for the Trustee Area No. 1 seat on the District’s Board of Education in the Nov. 8 election, after the release of 11-year-old Facebook posts made by Strom and her husband Doug that included posts calling former President Barack Obama a “plantation house boy” and mocking posts about the Special Olympics, Muslims and catholicism.
Antelope Valley Press
STEM students descend on EAFB expo
EDWARDS AFB — Edwards Air Force Base made history again, on Friday, when thousands of kindergarten through 12th grade students from across Southern California visited the storied base for what organizers said was the largest STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) expo ever held by the US Air Force.
Antelope Valley Press
It’s showtime in the Aerospace Valley
EDWARDS AFB — The stage is set for the Aerospace Valley Air Show, Saturday and Sunday, at Edwards Air Force Base. It is the first time in 13 years the storied base has hosted the public, and organizers are ensuring it will be memorable. The flight line and skies will be filled with nearly every aircraft in the Air Force inventory, along with aircraft from NASA, Scaled Composites, a variety of aerobatic performers and many more.
Antelope Valley Press
Motorcyclist dies in crash on AV Freeway
PALMDALE — A motorcyclist was killed, Thursday, when he was going too fast for a curve in the the Antelope Valley Freeway, California Highway Patrol officials reported. The motorcyclist, a 23-year-old Lancaster resident whose identity has not yet been released by the Los Angeles County Coroner, was driving a 2009 Yamaha R1 north on the freeway at 5:40 p.m., officials reported.
Antelope Valley Press
Cal City to contract for work on budget
CALIFORNIA CITY — With a budget that is already nearly four months overdue, the City Council, on Tuesday, agreed to contract with a firm for a specialized system that is designed to make the process more efficient and create a more accessible final product. In seeking ways to quickly...
Antelope Valley Press
‘A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder’ comes to AV
Audiences will have five remaining opportunities to see Palmdale Repertory Theatre production of “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder” at the Palmdale Playhouse, today through Oct. 23. The Tony Award-winning musical comedy is based on the 1907 novel “Israel Rank: The Autobiography of a Criminal” by...
Antelope Valley Press
Vicki Lawrence’s ‘Mama’ to headline Senior Expo
LANCASTER — Vicki Lawrence, known around the world as “Mama” from “The Carol Burnett Show” and “Mama’s Family,” will return to live stage performance at this year’s Senior Expo hosted by High Desert Medical Group. The Senior Expo is Thursday at...
Antelope Valley Press
Teacher enjoys a ride on a Thunderbird
EDWARDS AFB — Shadow Hills Magnet Academy math teacher Matthew Winheim got the ride of a lifetime, Friday, when he joined Maj. Jake “Primo” Impellizzeri of the US Air Force Thunderbirds for a “hometown hero” incentive flight. Winheim first saw the Thunderbirds fly when he...
Antelope Valley Press
Knights, Mustangs dominate cross country
ACTON — The Desert Christian cross country team claimed first place in both the boys and girls varsity Heritage League races on Thursday at Vasquez High School. Desert Christian freshman Mehari Winheim won the boys race with a time of 18 minutes and 18 seconds, leading the Desert Christian boys to a first-place overall finish.
Antelope Valley Press
Neill inducted into CIF-SS Hall of Fame
LONG BEACH — Paraclete softball coach Margaret Neill, who retired from teaching and being the athletic director earlier this year, was inducted into the CIF-Southern Section Hall of Fame during a luncheon on Wednesday at The Grand in Long Beach. Neill was one of 13 coaches inducted in the...
Antelope Valley Press
Rising scores on 2-pointer, No. 20 Utah tops No. 7 USC
SALT LAKE CITY — Time was dwindling but the decision had already been made as Cameron Rising drove Utah down the field against previously unbeaten Southern California. "We were going to keep the ball in Cam's hands," Utes coach Kyle Whittingham said. "And if we score and time is close to expiring, we were going for 2, no question."
Antelope Valley Press
Griffins top Knights in five sets
PALMDALE — The Palmdale Aerospace Academy girls volleyball team honored its seniors on Thursday night with an improbable rally in the fifth set to win its final match of the season. The Griffins trailed by five points when Desert Christian was serving for set and match point.
Antelope Valley Press
UAV women's volleyball wins five-set thriller
LANCASTER — On paper, the matchup between Pacific Union College and the University of Antelope Valley women’s volleyball teams, couldn’t have been more even. It definitely lived up to the hype, and then some.
Antelope Valley Press
Knights pick up first win of season over Noli Indian
LANCASTER — All season long the Desert Christian football team has been decimated by injuries. It hasn’t been the season that the Knights envisioned prior to the start of the season.
