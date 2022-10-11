EDWARDS AFB — The stage is set for the Aerospace Valley Air Show, Saturday and Sunday, at Edwards Air Force Base. It is the first time in 13 years the storied base has hosted the public, and organizers are ensuring it will be memorable. The flight line and skies will be filled with nearly every aircraft in the Air Force inventory, along with aircraft from NASA, Scaled Composites, a variety of aerobatic performers and many more.

