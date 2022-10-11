Read full article on original website
Related
brproud.com
K-9 helps find marijuana during traffic stop in Louisiana
AMELIA, La. (BRPROUD) – Deonte D. Harris, 25, of, Gibson, was arrested after a traffic stop on Thursday night in Assumption Parish. Harris was stopped on U.S. 90 after a deputy saw him commit a traffic violation. The driver was subsequently questioned by the deputy who then requested that...
More Than $72k Worth of Drugs Seized and A Louisiana Man Has Been Arrested in Connection with Drug Trafficking
More Than $72k Worth of Drugs Seized and A Louisiana Man Has Been Arrested in Connection with Drug Trafficking. Louisiana – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office revealed on October 13, 2022, that over the last several weeks, EBRSO Drugs launched an investigation into Jermaine Harris aka “UNC’s” alleged unlawful narcotics trafficking activities. Agents performed hundreds of hours of surveillance and many controlled purchases of fentanyl from Harris during the course of the investigation. Harris was allegedly accompanied by his 10-year-old son during one of the controlled purchases of fentanyl.
kalb.com
Opelousas man arrested for drug possession in Creola
CREOLA, La. (KALB) - A man from Opelousas was arrested for possessing illegal narcotics during a traffic stop in Creola. The Creola Police Department said Prescott Dargin, 26, was pulled over near Highway 167 near Oak Lane on Oct. 7. CPD said they smelled the odor of marijuana during the stop. They also learned that Dargin had active warrants for his arrest out of St. Landry and Rapides Parish.
brproud.com
BRPD finds 3 bags of drugs in Louisiana man’s rectum
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – On October 6, 2021, a member of the Baton Rouge Police Department received a tip about someone allegedly selling drugs. That tip led to the arrest of Frank Wilson, 38, of Baton Rouge. The tip asserted that “Wilson was selling methamphetamine and heroin from...
IN THIS ARTICLE
brproud.com
Four arrested after seizure of marijuana, Xanax, handgun and more during traffic stop in BR
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A little before 9 p.m., on Monday, October 10, deputies with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office performed a traffic stop on a Chevrolet Malibu. Speeding was the reason for the stop in the 6000 block of Prescott Rd. Two deputies then exited...
Lafayette Parish inmate gets caught in barbed wire trying to escape
A man awaiting extradition to Mississippi has new charges after a failed escape attempt from the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center.
Inmate arrested, accused of trying to escape LPCC
Devonte Tolliver, 26, was taken into custody and then took him to the hospital because he allegedly injured himself trying to escape.
theadvocate.com
Teen arrested in fatal shooting of 17-year-old outside grocery store, Baton Rouge police say
A 16-year-old boy was arrested in this week's shooting that killed a 17-year-old outside a grocery store on Terrace Ave., Baton Rouge police said, making it the third arrest of a 16-year-old in as many days for murder-related charges. The juvenile, who was not named, was booked into East Baton...
brproud.com
Louisiana man charged with Terrorizing after allegedly hurling bricks at home
NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – Anthony James Ewell, 58, of Napoleonville, remains behind bars in the Assumption Parish Detention Center after an altercation that allegedly involved threats and bricks. The altercation allegedly took place at a location south of Napoleonville. That is where deputies met with the victim in this...
wbrz.com
Woman accused of neglecting her disabled father; police found him living in horrific conditions
BATON ROUGE - A woman is accused of neglecting her disabled father and leaving him in horrific conditions in the home where she was meant to be taking care of him. The Baton Rouge Police Department said Alysia Francingues was arrested Thursday shortly after officers received a complaint and responded to the home. Investigators later said this is the third case involving Francingues they've had to look into.
brproud.com
Troubling trend of violent crimes by juveniles increase in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) – A juvenile charged with allegedly killing Southern University student JoVonté Barber during a carjacking will be going to adult court after a judge ruled that there is enough probable cause. This is the latest case in a troubling trend involving Baton Rouge teens...
BRPD: Arrest warrant scam circulating in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is alerting the community of a scam happening in the city and its surrounding areas. Officials said victims are receiving suspicious calls from people falsely claiming to be members of their police force. The scammers are using active BRPD phone...
brproud.com
Two arrested in Louisiana after allegedly trying to flush drugs down the toilet
LABADIEVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – Joseph Hiram Desmond Clark, 31, of Labadieville and Kristen Dena Duplechien, 36, of Thibodaux remain behind bars after they were arrested on Tuesday, October 11. Their arrests stem from an investigation into drug trafficking. The investigation was led by the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office.
brproud.com
Baton Rouge authorities issue ‘scam alert’ regarding phony calls from criminals impersonating police
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Some residents in Louisiana have been recieving calls from people who say they’re with the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD), but are actually scammers, authorities say. BRPD issued a ‘scam alert’ warning Thursday, October 13, stating that some locals have been targeted by...
CRIME STOPPERS: Suspected scammer wanted by authorities
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) -The Baton Rouge Police Department is searching for a man wanted on for felony theft. Marvin Smith, 47, is believed to have scammed a victim out of $5,000, according to officials. Smith is described as 6-foot-1 and 220 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.
louisianaradionetwork.com
Two Baton Rouge teens arrested in murder plot
Two Baton Rouge teens are under arrest in an alleged murder plot that left a woman dead Wednesday night. East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s spokesperson Casey Hicks says deputies found the suspected shooter – a 16-year-old boy – not far from the scene of the crime, and he cracked quickly under questioning…
brproud.com
Impaired driver almost hits school bus in Central, police say
CENTRAL, La. (BRPROUD) – The Central Police Department responded to reports of an impaired driver on Wednesday afternoon. The call came in around 3:30 p.m. about that impaired driver going “southbound on Greenwell Springs Rd.,” according to the Central Police Department. The vehicle was driven by Matthew...
Lafayette police find trunk full of marijuana during early morning traffic stop
Lafayette Police found a trunk full of marijuana during an early morning traffic stop on Ambassador Caffery Pkwy
brproud.com
Teen suspects identified in deadly Baton Rouge apartment shooting
UPDATE: East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore confirmed Friday that the suspects are Jermyne Lewis and Dwayne Barfield. Moore also confirmed the suspects are being held without bond. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office says the 16-year-old male suspect admitted to his involvement in the shooting and also told...
Betrayed By His Own Blood: Washington Robber Caught Stealing From Grocery Store
It's amazing how your own body can turn on you. A Washington man found that out the hard way when his alleged robbery attempt of a local grocery store was a little tougher to execute than was planned. Early Wednesday morning, the burglary alarm went off at Norma Main Street...
Comments / 5