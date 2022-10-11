ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

brproud.com

K-9 helps find marijuana during traffic stop in Louisiana

AMELIA, La. (BRPROUD) – Deonte D. Harris, 25, of, Gibson, was arrested after a traffic stop on Thursday night in Assumption Parish. Harris was stopped on U.S. 90 after a deputy saw him commit a traffic violation. The driver was subsequently questioned by the deputy who then requested that...
ASSUMPTION PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

More Than $72k Worth of Drugs Seized and A Louisiana Man Has Been Arrested in Connection with Drug Trafficking

More Than $72k Worth of Drugs Seized and A Louisiana Man Has Been Arrested in Connection with Drug Trafficking. Louisiana – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office revealed on October 13, 2022, that over the last several weeks, EBRSO Drugs launched an investigation into Jermaine Harris aka “UNC’s” alleged unlawful narcotics trafficking activities. Agents performed hundreds of hours of surveillance and many controlled purchases of fentanyl from Harris during the course of the investigation. Harris was allegedly accompanied by his 10-year-old son during one of the controlled purchases of fentanyl.
LOUISIANA STATE
kalb.com

Opelousas man arrested for drug possession in Creola

CREOLA, La. (KALB) - A man from Opelousas was arrested for possessing illegal narcotics during a traffic stop in Creola. The Creola Police Department said Prescott Dargin, 26, was pulled over near Highway 167 near Oak Lane on Oct. 7. CPD said they smelled the odor of marijuana during the stop. They also learned that Dargin had active warrants for his arrest out of St. Landry and Rapides Parish.
OPELOUSAS, LA
brproud.com

BRPD finds 3 bags of drugs in Louisiana man’s rectum

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – On October 6, 2021, a member of the Baton Rouge Police Department received a tip about someone allegedly selling drugs. That tip led to the arrest of Frank Wilson, 38, of Baton Rouge. The tip asserted that “Wilson was selling methamphetamine and heroin from...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Woman accused of neglecting her disabled father; police found him living in horrific conditions

BATON ROUGE - A woman is accused of neglecting her disabled father and leaving him in horrific conditions in the home where she was meant to be taking care of him. The Baton Rouge Police Department said Alysia Francingues was arrested Thursday shortly after officers received a complaint and responded to the home. Investigators later said this is the third case involving Francingues they've had to look into.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

BRPD: Arrest warrant scam circulating in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is alerting the community of a scam happening in the city and its surrounding areas. Officials said victims are receiving suspicious calls from people falsely claiming to be members of their police force. The scammers are using active BRPD phone...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

CRIME STOPPERS: Suspected scammer wanted by authorities

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) -The Baton Rouge Police Department is searching for a man wanted on for felony theft. Marvin Smith, 47, is believed to have scammed a victim out of $5,000, according to officials. Smith is described as 6-foot-1 and 220 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.
BATON ROUGE, LA
louisianaradionetwork.com

Two Baton Rouge teens arrested in murder plot

Two Baton Rouge teens are under arrest in an alleged murder plot that left a woman dead Wednesday night. East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s spokesperson Casey Hicks says deputies found the suspected shooter – a 16-year-old boy – not far from the scene of the crime, and he cracked quickly under questioning…
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Impaired driver almost hits school bus in Central, police say

CENTRAL, La. (BRPROUD) – The Central Police Department responded to reports of an impaired driver on Wednesday afternoon. The call came in around 3:30 p.m. about that impaired driver going “southbound on Greenwell Springs Rd.,” according to the Central Police Department. The vehicle was driven by Matthew...
CENTRAL, LA
brproud.com

Teen suspects identified in deadly Baton Rouge apartment shooting

UPDATE: East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore confirmed Friday that the suspects are Jermyne Lewis and Dwayne Barfield. Moore also confirmed the suspects are being held without bond. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office says the 16-year-old male suspect admitted to his involvement in the shooting and also told...
BATON ROUGE, LA

