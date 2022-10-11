ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Crash shuts down busy downtown street after nearby shooting, APD says

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 5 days ago
ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating a crash that has shut down a busy part of downtown.

There is an active scene and large police presence at Ted Turner Drive and Peters Street.

Police confirmed to Channel 2′s Darryn Moore that the crash is related to a shooting at another location. It is unclear how long the streets will remain closed.

Video shows distracted driver crashing into another, flipping SUV The faulty driver told police that they were looking at what the officers were doing instead of paying attention to the road.

