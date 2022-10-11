Crash shuts down busy downtown street after nearby shooting, APD says

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating a crash that has shut down a busy part of downtown.

There is an active scene and large police presence at Ted Turner Drive and Peters Street.

Police confirmed to Channel 2′s Darryn Moore that the crash is related to a shooting at another location. It is unclear how long the streets will remain closed.

