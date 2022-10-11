ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MU police must find a temporary location during upcoming closure of Virginia Avenue garage

By Roger McKinney, Columbia Daily Tribune
 5 days ago
Moving the University of Missouri Police Department to a temporary location while the Virginia Avenue Parking Structure undergoes $16 million in repairs is just one consideration for the project starting in the spring semester, said MU spokesman Christian Basi.

Officials also must find a temporary location for MU landscaping services during the work, Basi said.

Both are located in the parking structure, built in 2002.

Concerns about joint separation were raised during a regular inspection of the parking garage in fall 2021, Basi said. Other connection failures were found in July. They have been stabilized and are being monitored.

The garage will remain open until it's closed for the repairs, he said.

"It's very safe and very stable," Basi said. "Our goal is to have many repairs done before the start of school, fall semester 2023. It will shut down sometime this spring."

The repairs will be major, Basi said.

"We have structural issues that are more expensive than simple maintenance," he said.

The plan is to completely clear out and demolish the ground-floor slab and 93 columns, he said.

"We want to make a repair that's going to last a long period of time," Basi said.

No temporary location for MU police has been determined yet, he said. Its accrediting standards have specific requirements for its location in relation to campus.

"We're continuing to look for the best solution" for the police department, he said.

The temporary location will be publicized when officials decide, he said.

"We need folks to know where the police station is," Basi said.

The structure has 1,850 parking spaces and is 577,631 square feet in area. It's between Hitt Street and Virginia Avenue, north of the University Physicians Medical Building.

The UM System Board of Curators approved the project at its September meeting.

Roger McKinney is the Tribune's education reporter. You can reach him at rmckinney@columbiatribune.com or 573-815-1719. He's on Twitter at @rmckinney9.

