The top five six-man teams in the Texas Panhandle: Week Eight

Each week, the Amarillo Globe-News sports staff provides its assessment of the top-5 power rankings of coverage area Six-Man teams based on results from the week prior.

Below is how things stand after the seventh week of action.

1. HAPPY

The Cowboys kept it up, this time going up against a previously undefeated McLean team and getting the 58-6 win. Cowboys look like a team destined to make some noise.

2. FOLLETT

A 46-0 shutout of Claude kept Follett rolling. The only loss they've had this year came against Happy and that should tell you exactly how good this team is.

3. NAZARETH

Nazareth bounced back from its first loss of the season with a convincing 53-8 win over a solid Miami team. The Swifts are a team that could be fearsome come playoff time.

4. MCLEAN

McLean suffered its first loss of the season, true. But when the loss comes to Happy, you can understand why we'd leave McLean in our top five this week.

5. SILVERTON

Silverton makes its debut in the top-five this season at 5-2. The only losses were to Paducah and Jayton, a pair of powerhouses in 1A. Silverton has earned this spot.