Release of Brittney Griner from Russian prison not a priority, Kremlin says: Ukraine live updates
The Kremlin says release of Brittney Griner before the November election is a priority of President Biden but not the Kremlin. Updates.
Trump news – live: Trump chides US Jews for lack of support, as whistleblower says Don Jr wanted ‘handout’
Donald Trump has criticised American Jewish people for not being supportive enough of him and Israel. “No President has done more for Israel than I have,” Mr Trump claimed on Truth Social on Sunday morning. “Somewhat surprisingly, however, our wonderful Evangelicals are far more appreciative of this than the people of the Jewish faith, especially those living in the U.S.”“Those living in Israel, though, are a different story - Highest approval rating in the World, could easily be P.M.! U.S. Jews have to get their act together and appreciate what they have in Israel - Before it is too...
Today in History: October 16, Cuban missile crisis begins
Today is Sunday, Oct. 16, the 289th day of 2022. There are 76 days left in the year. Today’s Highlight in History: On Oct. 16, 1962, the Cuban missile crisis began as President John F. Kennedy was informed that reconnaissance photographs had revealed the presence of missile bases in Cuba. On this date: In 1758, […]
UK leader Liz Truss goes from triumph to trouble in 6 weeks
LONDON — (AP) — When Liz Truss was running to lead Britain this summer, an ally predicted her first weeks in office would be turbulent. But few were prepared for the scale of the sound and fury -– least of all Truss herself. In just six weeks, the prime minister's libertarian economic policies have triggered a financial crisis, emergency central bank intervention, multiple U-turns and the firing of her Treasury chief.
U.K.・
Two gunmen kill 11, wound 15 in attack at military training session in Russia
Two gunman killed 11 people and wounded another 15 in an attack at a military training site in the Belgorod region near Ukraine in western Russia, the nation's Defense Ministry said.
Putin calls his actions in Ukraine 'correct and timely'
KYIV, UKRAINE (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin said Friday he expects his mobilization of army reservists for combat in Ukraine to be completed in about two weeks, allowing him to end an unpopular and chaotic call-up meant to counter Ukrainian battlefield gains and solidify his illegal annexation of occupied territory.
Germany's Merkel defends decision to get Russian natural gas
BERLIN (AP) — Former German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Thursday defended her government’s decisions to buy large quantities of natural gas from Russia, which was her country’s primary gas supplier when she left office. Speaking in Lisbon, Merkel said that “you always act in the time you...
Russia-Ukraine war live: Russia continuing ‘massive, forced deportations’; Kremlin’s missile stocks diminishing, UK says
US think tank says Putin engaging in ‘ethnic cleansing’ in Ukraine; UK ministry of defence says Russia probably unable to replenish missile stocks
EXPLAINER: Rituals play role in creating Italian government
ROME (AP) — With its dozens of “revolving door” governments, Italy might give the impression that carving out new ruling coalitions is quick work. But the process can take weeks, even months. On Thursday, when newly elected lawmakers took their seats, the work of giving the country...
Live Updates: Russia-Ukraine-War
UNITED NATIONS -- The United Nations chief has reiterated his appeal to Russia to grant the International Committee of the Red Cross “full access” to all prisoners of war. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Friday this is required under international humanitarian law, including the Third Geneva Convention, according to U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric.
In Norway, Russian man stopped with drones
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A 50-year-old Russian man has been detained in Arctic Norway with two drones and is suspected of flying the unmanned aerial vehicles somewhere in the country, police said Friday. Numerous drone sightings have been reported near Norwegian offshore oil and gas platforms in recent weeks.
SpaceX sends off European telecommunication satellites
CAPE CANAVERAL — After two delays, SpaceX was able to launch two European telecommunication satellites during the early morning hours on Saturday from the Space Coast. Eutelsat is a telecommunications company that provides television, internet. Scroll down to learn more about the mission and to watch the launch. It...
Ten Commandments of DC
I have covered a lot of ground in my 40 years here. What do I wish someone had told me?
Ticket to ride: Germany eyes public transit revolution
BERLIN (AP) — Germany wants to introduce a public transit pass that costs 49 euros ($47) a month and will be valid nationwide — if officials can agree on the funding. The proposal follows a wildly successful "9-euro ticket,” which was on offer in Germany for three months this summer as part of efforts to help people switch to environmentally friendly transport, reducing gasoline use and helping combat inflation.
2 men get 40 years each for Malta reporter's car-bomb murder
VALLETTA, Malta (AP) — A judge in Malta sentenced two brothers to 40 years in prison each after they abruptly reversed course and pleaded guilty Friday to the car-bomb murder of an anti-corruption journalist, which had shocked Europe and triggered angry protests in Malta. Hours earlier, at the start...
AP News Digest 7:15 a.m.
Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EDT. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org. —————————— TOP STORIES. —————————— CAPITOL...
