Read full article on original website
Related
Second arrest made related to shots fired at Beckley Chili Night
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – A second arrest was made in connection to the shots that were fired at Beckley Chili Night on October 8, 2022. After shots were fired towards the end of the Chili Night Festival on October 8, 2022, detectives started an investigation and arrested one suspect, Colton Eric Adkins, of MacArthur. After […]
1 taken to hospital after motorcycle crash in Charleston
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—One person was taken to the hospital after a crash involving a motorcycle on Saturday. Kanawha County dispatchers say that the 35th St. bridge in Charleston is closed while crews clear the scene. The crash happened at around 1:30 p.m. There is no word on the extent of the person’s injuries.
wchstv.com
Records: Charleston woman charged after young children found unattended in roadway
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A Kanawha County woman has been arrested after police reportedly found three young children wandering unattended in a roadway and their home in deplorable conditions. Amanda Jane Hogue, 31, of Charleston is charged with child abuse creating risk of injury, according to a criminal complaint...
UPDATE: Second arrest made in relation to Chili Night shooting
UPDATE: BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A subsequent arrest was made Friday pertaining to events which unfolded near the conclusion of Beckley’s Chili Night Festival which took place Saturday, October 8, 2022. Deputy Chief David S. Allard of the Beckley Police Department has confirmed the arrest of Traysouan Gregsyia...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
West Virginia State Police cruiser involved in Kanawha County rollover crash
UPDATE: (7:40 P.M. Oct. 14, 2022) – The West Virginia State Police are on the scene of a single-vehicle rollover crash in the Dry Branch area. Witnesses at the scene tell WOWK 13 News the crashed vehicle is a WVSP cruiser. No injuries have been reported at this time, and witnesses at the scene say […]
WSAZ
Troopers investigating deadly shooting in Lincoln County
LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia State Police troopers are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Thursday night in Lincoln County. Lincoln County 911 dispatchers say the incident happened in the Branchland area. Troopers confirm a person has died. We’re working to get more information, including where and when...
lootpress.com
Suspect charged after pulling a woman’s hair, choking her, and hitting her
OCEANA, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Wyoming County man is charged after he allegedly prevented a woman from leaving, pulling her hair, hitting her, and choking her. According to the Oceana Police Department, on October 12, 2022, a domestic violence call occurred on Circle Drive. The victim advised that she and James Victor Hash Jr. got into an argument. The victim said she attempted to leave, but Hash pulled her hair, hit her, choked her, and would not allow her to leave, holding her against her will.
WSAZ
Man from Braxton County killed in I-79 accident
LEWIS COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal accident that happened on Interstate 79 in Lewis County. Troopers were called to the crash around 1:30 p.m. Thursday. Harry Dean, 71, of Sutton, died in the crash after losing control of his car, crossing the median...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WSAZ
Man found guilty of killing, dismembering woman
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man accused of murdering and dismembering a woman in September 2017 has been found guilty Friday evening, our crew at the Cabell County Courthouse said. Argie Jeffers had taken the stand in his own defense earlier in the day Friday. Jeffers stands convicted of killing...
Murder investigation underway in Lincoln County
HAMLIN, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia State Police are investigating a murder in Lincoln County on Thursday night. WVSP along with units from the Hamlin Police Department responded to a shooting on Sand Gap Road just after 6:30 on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022. Authorities identified the victim as 34-year-old Richard Vance of Branchland. Vance […]
WSAZ
Fire crews respond to house fire
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Firefighters are on the scene of a house fire Friday afternoon. Dispatchers tell WSAZ.com crews are working to knock down flames at a home near 6th Avenue and Trenton Place in Huntington. The road has been blocked by emergency crews. Further information has not been released.
WDBJ7.com
Teen airlifted to hospital after crash
PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) -Witnesses on social media say a police pursuit in Mercer County ends with a crash that sends a teenager to the hospital by helicopter. Witnesses tell WVVA the crash occurred just after 4 p.m. Thurs. afternoon at the intersection of Bee St. and Princeton Ave. in Princeton.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man arrested for allegedly firing gun near woman in Kanawha County
UPDATE: (6 P.M. Oct. 13, 2022): More details are being released after a man was arrested for firing a gun this morning in Kanawha County. Deputies say 28-year-old Travis Sigman is charged with wanton endangerment after an incident that occurred in the Quincy area on the morning of Thursday, Oct. 13. According to the a […]
Woman struck, killed by vehicle in Boone County
BOONE COUNTY (WOWK) – A woman has died after being struck by a vehicle in Boone County. According to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office, the woman, identified as 31-year-old Jada Booth, was struck on Rt. 17 near Ottawa around 8:26 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12 in Boone County. Deputies say no charges will be filed against […]
WSAZ
Visitation and funeral service held for Logan firefighter
LOGAN, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A health condition took the life of 51-year-old Donald Copley. Copley spent the majority of his life serving with the Logan Fire Department and was described by those closest to him as a true hero. Dozens of people came to Word of Life Church in Logan...
West Virginia State Police are investigating a murder
WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) – On Thursday, October 13, 2022, at approximately 6:31 pm, Cpl. G. S. Walter, along with other Hamlin units, responded to 182 Sand Gap Road about a shooting. Once on scene, the investigation revealed the suspect had discharged a single shot from a long gun, striking...
WSAZ
I-64 crash slows eastbound traffic; injuries reported
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A two-vehicle crash with reported injuries is slowing traffic Wednesday night on Interstate 64 East in the Cross Lanes area, Metro 911 dispatchers say. The accident was reported before 9:30 p.m. near the exit to the Mardi Gras Casino and Resort. The fast and middle...
Crews battle trailer fire in Kanawha County, WV
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A fire is under control after crews responded to a trailer that caught on fire in the community of Sharon in Kanawha County. Metro 911 officials say a call about a fire in the 100 block of Sharon Hill Drive in Sharon came in just before 9 p.m. They say […]
Sutton man killed in head-on collision with UPS truck on I-79 in Lewis County, West Virginia
The head-on collision between a car and a UPS tractor-trailer that happened on Interstate 79 in Lewis County on Thursday was deadly, the West Virginia State Police confirmed on Friday.
UPDATE: Beckley-Stratton Middle School threats originated outside of the state of WV
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – More details released on a story first reported by Lootpress about threats being made at Beckley-Stalrstton Middle School. The Beckley Police Department has been advised of numerous threats to parents and students at both Park Middle School and Beckley-Stratton Middle School. The Beckley Police Department along with our federal partners have determined through a lengthy investigation that these threats originated from sources outside of the country and in a different state.
Comments / 0