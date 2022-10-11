Dr. Anthony Fauci said he had a “bad feeling” ahead of Donald Trump’s infamous press briefing in which the then-president suggested that people inject disinfectant to thwart the COVID-19 virus. Fauci, who was notably not in attendance at the April 23, 2020 press briefing, said he felt he should “bow out of this one” after he was notified that the Department of Homeland Security had been asked to join the meeting and present statistics on the coronavirus’ ability to survive sunlight and other natural factors. “As soon as I heard it I said ‘Holy shit, this is gonna go bad,’” the nation’s top infectious-disease expert told ABC News on Sunday. Had he been in attendance, Fauci said he would have tried to cut off Trump’s remarks, or gestured toward him that they should call “time out” on the briefing."Holy shit, this is gonna go bad" -- Fauci tells ABC that he had a "bad feeling" on day of briefing when Trump suggested injecting disinfectant could be Covid cure, says had he been there he would've tried to cut Trump off pic.twitter.com/eAXonYDQbN— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 16, 2022 Read it at ABC News

