Fauci Intentionally Avoided Trump’s Infamous COVID Briefing on Injecting Bleach
Dr. Anthony Fauci said he had a “bad feeling” ahead of Donald Trump’s infamous press briefing in which the then-president suggested that people inject disinfectant to thwart the COVID-19 virus. Fauci, who was notably not in attendance at the April 23, 2020 press briefing, said he felt he should “bow out of this one” after he was notified that the Department of Homeland Security had been asked to join the meeting and present statistics on the coronavirus’ ability to survive sunlight and other natural factors. “As soon as I heard it I said ‘Holy shit, this is gonna go bad,’” the nation’s top infectious-disease expert told ABC News on Sunday. Had he been in attendance, Fauci said he would have tried to cut off Trump’s remarks, or gestured toward him that they should call “time out” on the briefing."Holy shit, this is gonna go bad" -- Fauci tells ABC that he had a "bad feeling" on day of briefing when Trump suggested injecting disinfectant could be Covid cure, says had he been there he would've tried to cut Trump off pic.twitter.com/eAXonYDQbN— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 16, 2022 Read it at ABC News
WNBA Star Brittney Griner Release Is Not A Main Concern, Russian Aide Declares – Update
An aide to Russian President Vladimir Putin said Sunday that WNBA star Brittney Griner’s release is not imminent. “In this tense situation, I think that he (Biden) is thinking first and foremost about the upcoming midterm elections,” said Yury Ushakov on state-run TV program Moscow.Kremlin.Putin. “He keeps emphasizing the need to bring (Griner) back home… However, it’s not the main issue that we are concerned about.” EARLIER: Brittney Griner is still languishing in a Russian prison, but President Joe Biden hasn’t forgotten her. He met today with her wife, Cherelle Griner, and let her know that he is working to gain the WNBA...
