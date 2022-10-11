The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. A raw day Friday that will feel more like November instead of October! We’re watching an area of snow showers closely that is moving in from the northwest. As those showers reach our area, we could have a few spots experiencing snow, a mix, or just rain. Up to an inch of snow could gather on the grass far to the north. Temperatures will be in the middle 40s in the afternoon, cooler up north in the upper 30s!

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO