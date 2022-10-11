ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren, OH

Warren Twp. officer experiences possible drug overdose

By Lindsey Watson
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cBXIX_0iUI9xPU00

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Warren Township police officer is home recovering Monday night after experiencing a possible overdose.

According to Police Chief Benjamin Harrell, police were investigating a possible overdose Monday afternoon in the 900 block of Miller Street. That’s when they believe Sgt. Daniel Peterson came in contact with an unknown substance.

Man in critical condition after multiple dog attack in Youngstown

About 30 minutes later, Peterson told his chief that he wasn’t feeling like himself.

“He did make it back to the station OK and he wasn’t like out of it or anything like that. He just said, ‘I feel numb and my lips are numb and I don’t know what’s going on.’ So I told him I’m going to have the fire department come down and check on you,” Harrell said.

Peterson was given Narcan at St. Joe’s Hospital and later released from the hospital.

Harrell says this is a constant worry officers face while responding to calls, but that’s why they have trainings and protocols in place, which he says his officers were following during this investigation.

Harrell says Peterson is feeling much better and he’ll be back on the job on Tuesday.

Peterson has been with the police department for 30 years.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

Comments / 5

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Warren, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Warren, OH
City
Youngstown, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Overdose#St Joe S Hospital#Nexstar Media Inc
WTRF- 7News

WATCH Ohio officer delivers DoorDash order after driver taken to jail

A Streetsboro police officer is being saluted for going above and beyond the call of duty. Patrolman Matthew Colvin pulled over a car and discovered that the driver was wanted on an outstanding arrest warrant, and that his driver's license was suspended. The driver, 21-year-old Bryson Nobles, told the officer that he was a DoorDash driver on his way to make two deliveries. After placing Bryson Nobles under arrest, Officer Colvin decided to finish the DoorDash deliveries while another officer took Nobles to jail.
STREETSBORO, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

68K+
Followers
8K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Wheeling/Steubenville news & weather stories, and we do what we do to make the Ohio Valley & the rest of West Virginia a better place to live.

 https://www.wtrf.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy